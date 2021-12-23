Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 12:21 PM

Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio

By HealthDay News
Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio
Researchers found that more than 35% of the deer tested had the virus that causes COVID-19 and carried at least three variants. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

In a sign that white-tailed deer are becoming a reservoir for the new coronavirus, researchers report that COVID-19 variants are spreading among the wild animals.

How they became infected and if these variants can infect humans isn't known, experts say.

Advertisement

"Animal reservoirs of zoonotic viruses pose obstacles to infectious disease control and open doors to allow the reintroduction of novel viral diversity back into humans," explained senior researcher Dr. Andrew Bowman. He is an associate professor in the department of veterinary preventive medicine at Ohio State University in Columbus.

"Human-to-animal spillover of SARS-CoV-2 virus has occurred in a wide range of animals, but thus far, the establishment of a new natural animal reservoir has not been detected," Bowman said.

RELATED COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England

The scientific community has been alarmed by the prospect of white-tailed deer becoming new hosts for COVID-19 ever since the U.S. Department of Agriculture found COVID-19 antibodies in white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania in July 2021, he noted.

Advertisement

For their study, Bowman's team used genetic testing to confirm that COVID-19 had infected deer in Ohio. They found that more than 35% of the deer tested had the virus and carried at least three COVID-19 variants.

Analysis also revealed that the animals caught COVID-19 from humans.

RELATED Big cats at National Zoo test presumptive positive for COVID-19

"The SARS-CoV-2 viruses, dominant in Ohio, spilled over independently into deer populations from humans in six separate locations," Bowman said.

Deer-to-deer transmission in three locations suggests that free-ranging white-tailed deer have the potential to become the first known non-human reservoir for COVID-19, he added.

"These findings fundamentally change our assumptions about SARS-CoV-2 persistence in the environment, and transmission between animals and humans," Bowman said. "The establishment of a natural reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 in white-tailed deer could facilitate future spill-back to humans, which would further complicate long-term COVID-19 control strategies."

RELATED Atlanta zoo sees COVID-19 outbreak among lowland gorillas

The report was published online Dec. 23 in the journal Nature.

Dr. Tony Goldberg, chair of the department of pathobiological sciences at the University of Wisconsin's School of Veterinary Medicine, said that no one knows yet exactly how deer became infected with COVID-19.

"It's unlikely that deer attended a packed concert with a bunch of infected humans," he said. "People are speculating that it could be environmental. For example, perhaps deer picked it up by sniffing a spot where an infected person sneezed or by drinking untreated water. It's not known how long the virus can persist in the environment when that environment is a forest."

Advertisement

Whether the deer can actually infect humans is also not known. "We do know that deer are spreading it to other deer, however, so they can transmit it," Goldberg said. "Whether that happens from deer to people is a big question."

People should be "reasonably cautious," Goldberg said. "Until we do more research, it's probably best to adopt the precautionary principle and assume that deer can transmit the virus to humans, even if it winds up that they can't in the end," he said.

Another expert, Dr. Angela Bosco-Lauth, an associate professor in the department of biomedical sciences at the University of Colorado's School of Veterinary Medicine, quipped, "I don't think people should be worried about catching COVID from deer -- we're doing a great job at passing it along to each other, and I doubt that will stop anytime soon."

More information

For more on COVID-19 and animals, head to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. SOURCES: Andrew Bowman, DVM, PhD, associate professor, department of veterinary preventive medicine, Ohio State University, Columbus Tony Goldberg, PhD, DVM, chair, department of pathobiological sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison Angela Bosco-Lauth, DVM, PhD, associate professor, department of biomedical sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, Colorado State University, Fort Collins Nature, Dec. 23, 2021, online

Advertisement

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response
Health News // 1 hour ago
Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response
Meditation done at an intense level may bring a significant boost to the inner workings of your immune system.
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- People incarcerated as adolescents and teens are more likely to die at a younger age than the rest of the population, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are much less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, though they still prevent serious illness in the vast majority of those inoculated, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Study: Exposure to formaldehyde at work raises risk for cognitive problems later
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Exposure to formaldehyde at work raises risk for cognitive problems later
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People exposed to formaldehyde at work for extended periods may be at higher risk for thinking and memory problems as they age, a study published Wednesday by the journal Neurology found.
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Health News // 1 day ago
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Flu is making a comeback in the United States this year, with cases rising around the country even as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging, infectious disease experts say.
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People with inflammatory bowel disease have more microplastics in their feces than otherwise healthy adults, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Science and Technology found.
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Recipients of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are more likely to report side effects than those given the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech shots, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Fast-food chain McDonald's is targeting children in lower middle-income countries globally with marketing messages, an analysis published Tuesday by the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health found.
CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy
COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death for Americans and has shortened life expectancy by nearly two years, a drop not seen since World War II, a new government report shows.
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 reduces the risk for hospitalization among those infected with the virus, a study posted online Tuesday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement