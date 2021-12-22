Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 2:55 PM

Study: Exposure to formaldehyde at work raises risk for cognitive problems later

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Exposure to formaldehyde at work raises risk for cognitive problems later
Workplace exposure to formaldehyde may increase a person's risk for cognitive impairment, a new study says. File photo by Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People exposed to formaldehyde at work for extended periods may be at higher risk for thinking and memory problems as they age, a study published Wednesday by the journal Neurology found.

Exposure to formaldehyde, a strong-smelling gas used in manufacturing wood and chemical products, plastics and in other applications, increased the risk for thinking and memory problems by 17%, the data showed.

Advertisement

Workers exposed to formaldehyde for 22 years or longer had a 21% higher risk for cognitive impairment compared to those who never were in environments with the chemical, the researchers said.

Those with the highest cumulative exposure to formaldehyde had, on average, a 19% higher risk of experiencing cognitive impairment compared to those who had not been exposed, researchers said.

RELATED New gas sensing device to aid air quality assessments, health screenings

However, the findings do not prove that exposure to formaldehyde causes cognitive impairment, but rather that there is an association between the two, they emphasized.

"We know that exposure to formaldehyde has been linked to certain cancers, and our results suggest that exposure to low amounts of formaldehyde also may be associated with lower level of cognitive functioning," study co-author Noemie Letellier said in a press release.

Advertisement

"People whose work exposes them to formaldehyde may want to take precautions, and companies may want to look at ways to reduce workers' exposure to the hazardous chemical," said Letellier, an epidemiologist at University of Montpellier in France.

RELATED High exposure to formaldehyde linked to ALS

Earlier studies have linked formaldehyde exposure with neurological diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

In addition, previous research by Letellier and her colleagues found that poor air quality is linked with increased risk for dementia.

For this study, the researchers assessed the cognitive function of 75,322 adults in France with an average age of 58 by using seven common tests of word recall, memory, attention, reasoning and other thinking skills.

Of the study participants, 8%, or just over 6,000, were exposed to formaldehyde during their working life, the researchers said.

The occupations of those exposed included nurses, caregivers, medical technicians, workers in the textile, chemistry and metal industries and carpenters and cleaners, according to the researchers.

The maximum possible score on the cognitive tests was 135. The group not exposed to formaldehyde had an average score of 66, while those exposed to the chemical had an average score of 63, the data showed.

"The use of formaldehyde has decreased over the last few decades," Letellier said.

Advertisement

"However, our results highlight the fact that there are still thousands of people whose work exposes them to the chemical, and they may face the risk of cognitive impairment later because of it," she said.

Latest Headlines

Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Health News // 5 hours ago
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Flu is making a comeback in the United States this year, with cases rising around the country even as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging, infectious disease experts say.
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People with inflammatory bowel disease have more microplastics in their feces than otherwise healthy adults, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Science and Technology found.
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Health News // 6 hours ago
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Recipients of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are more likely to report side effects than those given the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech shots, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Fast-food chain McDonald's is targeting children in lower middle-income countries globally with marketing messages, an analysis published Tuesday by the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health found.
CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy
Health News // 8 hours ago
CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy
COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death for Americans and has shortened life expectancy by nearly two years, a drop not seen since World War II, a new government report shows.
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 reduces the risk for hospitalization among those infected with the virus, a study posted online Tuesday found.
Omega-3 supplements do not prevent depression, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Omega-3 supplements do not prevent depression, study finds
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Taking dietary supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids will not prevent depression or improve mood, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
FDA approves first injectable drug for preventing HIV
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves first injectable drug for preventing HIV
The first injection drug to prevent HIV infection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Obesity associated with heart disease, diabetes in childhood
Health News // 1 day ago
Obesity associated with heart disease, diabetes in childhood
If your children struggle with their weight, new research suggests they may also suffer from diseases once seen only in adults.
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Moving more throughout the day offers enhanced weight-loss benefits for older adults, even without structured exercise activities, a study published Tuesday by the journal Obesity found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement