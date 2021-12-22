Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 11:51 AM

Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge

By Dennis Thompson HealthDay Reporter
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
All regions of the country have reported H3N2 influenza cases, and flu activity has reached moderate levels in at least nine states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo courtesy of HealthDay

Flu is making a comeback in the United States this year, with cases rising around the country even as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging, infectious disease experts say.

"We already are seeing significant increases in the amount of influenza occurring across the United States, especially with regards to the eastern part of the U.S. and the central part of the country," said Dr. Tina Tan, an infectious disease doctor at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Advertisement

All regions of the country have reported H3N2 influenza cases, and flu activity has reached moderate levels in at least nine states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts are concerned that influenza could surge at the same time as Omicron, flooding hospital emergency rooms.

RELATED CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy

"Flu cases will likely continue to rise over the course of the next month, especially with the holidays coming up," said Matthew Binnicker, director of Mayo Clinic's Clinical Virology Laboratory. "That typically leads to more flu cases after the holiday gatherings.

Advertisement

"We're not at what I would call epidemic levels yet, very high levels, but we're tracking more comparably to what we would expect with a typical influenza season," Binnicker added.

Most flu that's been detected this season is the H3N2 strain, and most infections have occurred among children and young adults 5 to 24, the CDC said. However, infections among the middle-aged and seniors have started to climb.

RELATED Flu vaccine may not protect against main flu strain, study says

The 2020-21 flu season essentially didn't exist. COVID-19 lockdowns and preventive measures such as masking and social distancing kept flu cases at a historic low.

"Here at Mayo Clinic in the Midwest we performed close to 20,000 influenza tests between mid-November and February of last year, and we didn't detect a single positive case," Binnicker said. "That's just unheard of. I can't recall another time in history that has happened, since testing's been available."

But all those COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed now, leaving people more exposed to both the coronavirus and influenza.

RELATED COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say

For example, kids are back in school, and they are known sources of viral transmission, Binnicker said.

People also are having more get-togethers, wearing masks less often, and traveling more both around the country and internationally, said Dr. Abinash Virk, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease doctor.

Advertisement

"We know influenza this year will be similar to our pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. We don't know how high it's going to be, but that's something that we're watching," she said.

There also are troubling early signs that fewer people are getting the flu vaccine this year compared to last. In late October, the CDC reported a 15% drop in pregnant women getting the flu shot and a 6% decrease among children.

"What we have seen so far is that influenza vaccination rates have also been a little bit lower," Virk said. "Does that mean we will have more influenza this winter? We don't know. We think we may, but we don't know yet."

Early reports have also indicated there might be a mismatch between this year's flu vaccine and the most prevalent strain of influenza, but experts warned that the findings are preliminary and haven't been confirmed by the CDC.

"I have heard in that certain areas of the country where different places have run some analysis that there seems to be a mismatch with the H3N2 influenza A that's circulating, but there's no confirmed data on that," Tan said.

Binnicker said that the reports of a mismatch are "interesting, but I would also emphasize that even if there is a mismatch, it probably doesn't cause the vaccination to go from 80% or 90% effective to zero."

Advertisement

Virk agreed that even a mismatched flu shot will provide some protection, and urges people to get the jab as soon as possible.

"Influenza is just at the beginning of its curve heading upward," Virk said. "Generally when somebody gets an influenza vaccine, it takes about two weeks for it to do its thing and give you some immunity. It's a good idea for you to get the vaccine even now."

The flu season typically peaks between mid-December and late January, Binnicker said.

However, that peak could come later this time around, given trends in virus transmission, Tan said.

"This has been a very unusual viral year in that many of the viruses are all occurring much later than they normally would," Tan said. "This is a time when influenza would occur, but we are having surges of Delta and Omicron. It's going to be very, very difficult to determine at least at this point when influenza is going to peak."

To help tamp down the flu, people should return to COVID-19 protections, the experts said. Wear a mask indoors, avoid large gatherings, stay home and get your vaccinations.

"People need to get their flu vaccine and they need to get their COVID vaccine," Tan said. "These viruses are not playing around. They're going to take every single opportunity to cause an infection."

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about this year's flu season.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People with inflammatory bowel disease have more microplastics in their feces than otherwise healthy adults, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Science and Technology found.
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Health News // 1 hour ago
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Recipients of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are more likely to report side effects than those given the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech shots, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Fast-food chain McDonald's is targeting children in lower middle-income countries globally with marketing messages, an analysis published Tuesday by the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health found.
CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy
Health News // 3 hours ago
CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy
COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death for Americans and has shortened life expectancy by nearly two years, a drop not seen since World War II, a new government report shows.
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 reduces the risk for hospitalization among those infected with the virus, a study posted online Tuesday found.
Omega-3 supplements do not prevent depression, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Omega-3 supplements do not prevent depression, study finds
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Taking dietary supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids will not prevent depression or improve mood, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
FDA approves first injectable drug for preventing HIV
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves first injectable drug for preventing HIV
The first injection drug to prevent HIV infection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Obesity associated with heart disease, diabetes in childhood
Health News // 1 day ago
Obesity associated with heart disease, diabetes in childhood
If your children struggle with their weight, new research suggests they may also suffer from diseases once seen only in adults.
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Moving more throughout the day offers enhanced weight-loss benefits for older adults, even without structured exercise activities, a study published Tuesday by the journal Obesity found.
Biogen cuts price of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in half
Health News // 1 day ago
Biogen cuts price of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in half
The maker of the pricey new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) said Monday it will slash the cost of its medication in half, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
McDonald's targets kids in lower-income countries with social media posts, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy
CDC: COVID-19 drives nearly two-year drop in U.S. life expectancy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement