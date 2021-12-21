Trending
Dec. 21, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Omega-3 supplements do not prevent depression, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Omega-3 fatty acid supplements do not help prevent depression or improve mood, according to a new study. Photo by frolicsomepl/Pixabay

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Taking dietary supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids will not prevent depression or improve mood, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.

Participants who consumed 1 gram, or a little over one-quarter of an ounce, of the popular supplement had a 13% higher risk for developing depression than those who took a placebo, or sham treatment that offers no clinical benefit, the data showed.

Those using the supplement also reported no significant improvement in their overall mood, the researchers said.

The findings do not support the use of omega-3 supplements to prevent depression, they said.

RELATED Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines

"Treatment with omega-3 supplements compared with placebo yielded mixed results," the researchers wrote.

There was "a small but statistically significant increase in risk of depression or clinically relevant depressive symptoms but no difference in mood scores," they said.

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods such as fish and flaxseed, and in dietary supplements, such as fish oil, according to the National Institutes of Health.

RELATED Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk

The three main omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid, eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid, and alpha-linolenic acid found mainly in plant oils such as flaxseed, soybean and canola oils, while the others are found in fish and other seafood, the agency says.

The agency recommends men consume 1.6 grams, about half an ounce, of omega-3s daily and that women take in 1.1 grams per day, as the nutrient has been linked with reduced risk for heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic diseases.

Earlier studies have also indicated that omega-3s have positive effects on the brain, hence the interest in exploring its use in the prevention of depression, which affects up to 20 million people in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

RELATED Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says

For this study, the researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston assessed the effects of omega-3 fatty acid supplement use on depression risk in more than 18,000 adults age 50 and older over a five-year period.

About half of the study participants took omega-3 supplements daily over the study period, while the other half were given a placebo, the researchers said.

Over the five-year period, 651, or 7%, of the participants in the omega-3 group developed depression compared with 583, or 6%, of those in the placebo group, the data showed.

Participants had similar results on assessments designed to measure mood and the presence of depression symptoms, the researchers said.

Similar percentages of participants in both groups reported side effects from study treatments, with about 3% reporting heart-related complications, they said.

This is significant, given that taking too much omega-3 has been linked with heart ailments, according to the researchers.

"Although results from this study contrast some evidence in support of omega-3 as adjunctive treatment ... among high-risk persons with an established history of mood disorders, they are consistent with results from shorter-term and smaller-sample [studies]," the researchers wrote.

"Also, evidence for omega-3 as a treatment augmentation for adults with major depressive disorder is modest and has not uniformly shown benefit," they said.

Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Study: Blood plasma given early reduces risk for hospitalization from COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 reduces the risk for hospitalization among those infected with the virus, a study posted online Tuesday found.
FDA approves first injectable drug for preventing HIV
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA approves first injectable drug for preventing HIV
The first injection drug to prevent HIV infection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Obesity associated with heart disease, diabetes in childhood
Health News // 8 hours ago
Obesity associated with heart disease, diabetes in childhood
If your children struggle with their weight, new research suggests they may also suffer from diseases once seen only in adults.
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Moving more throughout the day offers enhanced weight-loss benefits for older adults, even without structured exercise activities, a study published Tuesday by the journal Obesity found.
Biogen cuts price of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in half
Health News // 11 hours ago
Biogen cuts price of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in half
The maker of the pricey new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) said Monday it will slash the cost of its medication in half, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting older, less health adults against infection than they are for younger, healthier recipients, an Annals of Internal Medicine study found.
Royal Caribbean reports 48 COVID-19 cases on world's largest cruise ship
Health News // 21 hours ago
Royal Caribbean reports 48 COVID-19 cases on world's largest cruise ship
At least 48 passengers and crew members on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas -- the world's largest cruise ship -- have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined, the company said Monday.
Parents' holiday stress can diminish joy for kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Parents' holiday stress can diminish joy for kids
Many parents want to make the holiday season magical for their kids, but for some the stress they feel trying to live up to that ideal may actually be doing the opposite.
Study: 1 in 5 cancer survivors think diet supplements reduce disease recurrence
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 1 in 5 cancer survivors think diet supplements reduce disease recurrence
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- One in five adults in remission from cancer believe that dietary supplements reduce the risk for the disease returning, a study published Monday by the journal Cancer found.
Americans planning on New Year's diets to shed pandemic pounds
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans planning on New Year's diets to shed pandemic pounds
Americans in the prime of their lives are worried about the pounds they packed on during the COVID-19 pandemic and plan to do something about it in the new year, a new Harris Poll/HealthDay survey finds.
