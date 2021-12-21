Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more
Moving more throughout the day offers enhanced weight-loss benefits for older, severely overweight adults, even without structured exercise activities, a new study shows. Photo by qimono/Pixabay 

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Moving more throughout the day offers enhanced weight-loss benefits for older, severely overweight adults, even without structured exercise activities, a study published Tuesday by the journal Obesity found.

Participants in a regimen called SitLess, which asked them to move around more frequently throughout the day to achieve daily step counts, lost weight and kept the pounds off more effectively than those in more structured programs, the data showed.

Advertisement

They also were more likely to remain engaged in the program than those who participated in structured aerobic exercise and weight-loss treatments, the researchers said.

"Physical activity is one of the most potent lifestyle medicines, [but] unfortunately, many have difficulty sticking to a traditional exercise regimen in the long term," study co-author Jason Fanning told UPI in an email.

RELATED Exercise may be a buffer against pneumonia, study says

"We hope that these findings empower older adults to seek out an array of enjoyable activities that help them to move more throughout the day and to sit less," said Fanning, an assistant professor of health and exercise science at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Advertisement

Just over 42% of all adults in the United States meet the criteria for obesity, or being severely overweight, meaning they have a body mass index over 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BMI is a person's weight in kilograms divided by their height in meters squared, and those with a level above 30 are considered obese, the agency says.

RELATED High resting high heart rate may be linked to risk of dementia

The prevalence of obesity is slightly higher, about 43%, in adults age 60 years and older, it estimates.

For this study, Fanning and his colleagues recruited 183 obese, or severely overweight, adults ages 65 to 85 years from Forsyth County, N.C., and surrounding areas in six waves through local advertisements.

Participants recruited in the first four waves of this study completed procedures before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and the findings with this group were included in the final analysis, the researchers said.

RELATED Postponing retirement might help keep dementia at bay, study says

The average participants were age 70, primarily female, highly educated and had high blood pressure and arthritis, with a body mass index of 30 to 45, the data showed.

All participants received a Fitbit Alta activity monitor at least two weeks before starting the study, and the device was paired with a mobile health application tailored to each regimen, they said.

Advertisement

The app facilitated contact between group members and research staff between intervention visits, and was designed to support self-monitoring of activity by providing group-specific, visual feedback of Fitbit activity data, the researchers said.

All of the study participants were asked to adopt a reduced-calorie diet to help them lose weight, the researchers said.

In addition, about one-third of the participants engaged in an aerobic exercise program that involved brisk walking for a little more than three hours per day for four to five days per week, they said.

Another one-third of the participants were also enrolled in a regimen called SitLess, in which they were asked to achieve daily step counts by moving throughout the day, according to the researchers.

The remaining one-third of participants were enrolled in the weight-loss diet, aerobic exercise regimen and SitLess, the researchers said.

"To help participants to achieve their step goal by moving throughout the day, each participant had access to an activity monitor paired with a custom study app that plotted their patterns of stepping throughout the day based on steps collected from an activity monitor," Fanning said.

"Participants sought to have movement spread fairly evenly throughout the day while working to avoid any long periods without movement," he said.

Advertisement

After six months, participants in the weight loss and aerobic exercise group lost about 18 pounds, on average, while those in the weight loss and SitLess group lost an average of about 16 pounds, the data showed.

Participants engaged in all three regimens also lost an average of about 16 pounds, the researchers said.

However, one year later, participants in the weight loss plus exercise group gained about 10 pounds of the lost weight back, on average, while those in the two SitLess groups regained about 6 pounds, according to the researchers.

Group meeting attendance was 80% in the weight loss and SitLess group, 84% in the weight loss and aerobic exercise group and 78% in the weight loss, aerobic exercise and SitLess group, the data showed.

Those in weight loss and aerobic exercise attended 79% of exercise sessions on average, whereas weight loss, aerobic exercise and SitLess participants attended 65% of their sessions, the researchers said.

"This is encouraging evidence that 'moving more, more often' is beneficial for inclusion in weight loss and weight maintenance efforts for older adults," kinesiologist Alexandra Lee, who was not part of the research, said in a press release.

In addition, "this ... may be perceived as more accessible and feasible for people pursuing sustained weight loss since it does not require structured exercise sessions and should be explored in future research," said Lee, a post-doctoral scholar in kinesiology at Pennsylvania State University.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biogen cuts price of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in half
Health News // 2 hours ago
Biogen cuts price of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in half
The maker of the pricey new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) said Monday it will slash the cost of its medication in half, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting older, less health adults against infection than they are for younger, healthier recipients, an Annals of Internal Medicine study found.
Royal Caribbean reports 48 COVID-19 cases on world's largest cruise ship
Health News // 11 hours ago
Royal Caribbean reports 48 COVID-19 cases on world's largest cruise ship
At least 48 passengers and crew members on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas -- the world's largest cruise ship -- have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined, the company said Monday.
Parents' holiday stress can diminish joy for kids
Health News // 16 hours ago
Parents' holiday stress can diminish joy for kids
Many parents want to make the holiday season magical for their kids, but for some the stress they feel trying to live up to that ideal may actually be doing the opposite.
Study: 1 in 5 cancer survivors think diet supplements reduce disease recurrence
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: 1 in 5 cancer survivors think diet supplements reduce disease recurrence
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- One in five adults in remission from cancer believe that dietary supplements reduce the risk for the disease returning, a study published Monday by the journal Cancer found.
Americans planning on New Year's diets to shed pandemic pounds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Americans planning on New Year's diets to shed pandemic pounds
Americans in the prime of their lives are worried about the pounds they packed on during the COVID-19 pandemic and plan to do something about it in the new year, a new Harris Poll/HealthDay survey finds.
Mayo Clinic: Heartburn from holiday feasts can be easily prevented
Health News // 2 days ago
Mayo Clinic: Heartburn from holiday feasts can be easily prevented
Big holidays can be ruined by triggering heartburn, but experts say there are easy ways to prevent it.
Hair, beauty products may interfere with hormones during pregnancy
Health News // 3 days ago
Hair, beauty products may interfere with hormones during pregnancy
Pregnant women who use hair dyes or straighteners may have relatively lower levels of pregnancy-supporting hormones, a recent study suggests.
Opioid painkillers may not be needed for weeks after heart surgery
Health News // 3 days ago
Opioid painkillers may not be needed for weeks after heart surgery
Recovery from heart surgery can bring some pain. But a new study suggests patients don't need potentially addictive prescription opioids to control that post-op discomfort.
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
Breakthrough infections in people who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 may trigger "super immunity" against coronavirus variants, including Omicron, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mayo Clinic: Heartburn from holiday feasts can be easily prevented
Mayo Clinic: Heartburn from holiday feasts can be easily prevented
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Study: Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines less effective in seniors with chronic health woes
Royal Caribbean reports 48 COVID-19 cases on world's largest cruise ship
Royal Caribbean reports 48 COVID-19 cases on world's largest cruise ship
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
Hair, beauty products may interfere with hormones during pregnancy
Hair, beauty products may interfere with hormones during pregnancy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement