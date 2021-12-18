Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 18, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Opioid painkillers may not be needed for weeks after heart surgery

By Ernie Mundell & Robert Preidt, HealthDay News

Recovery from heart surgery can bring some pain. But a new study suggests patients don't need potentially addictive prescription opioids to control that post-op discomfort.

"This study shows that discharge without opioid pain medicine after cardiac surgery is extremely well tolerated by some patients. In other words, we should not be reflexively prescribing pain medicine to people after surgery just in case they need it," said study author Dr. Catherine Wagner, of the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor.

Advertisement

The new study was published online this week in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. In the research, Wagner's team analyzed data from more than 1,900 U.S. patients who underwent heart bypass surgery, heart valve surgery, or a combination of both procedures.

All surgeries were conducted using a vertical incision in the center of the chest. The operations were done at 10 medical centers in Michigan in 2019.

Advertisement
RELATED Black, Hispanic people in U.S. less likely than White people to receive opioids

More than one-quarter -- 28% -- of the patients did not receive an opioid painkiller prescription when they were discharged from the hospital, Wagner's group noted.

Patients were less likely to have been given a prescription for an opioid if they were older or had spent more time in the hospital after surgery.

"In some cases, patients assume that after surgery, especially a big operation like cardiac surgery, that they will need to go home with prescription pain medicine," Wagner said in a journal news release.

RELATED Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse

But her team found that fewer than 2% of patients who hadn't already gotten an opioid prescription when they'd been discharged from the hospital later found they needed an opioid before their 30-day follow-up appointment.

The findings "should provide patients with reassurance that post-operative pain can be managed with non-opioid pain medications at home," Wagner said.

Dr. Yili Huang directs the Pain Management Center at Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital iny Hollow, N.Y. He wasn't involved in the new study, but said it addresses a major post-operative hazard: opioid addiction.

RELATED Study: Addictive opioids uncalled for after knee surgery for ACL

"Studies have shown that about 10% of patients develop chronic opioid use after cardiac surgery, and it is highly associated with the amount of opioids they are prescribed on discharge," Huang noted.

Advertisement

"Therefore, any data demonstrating that minimizing opioids after cardiac surgery is encouraging," he added.

Given the level of post-operative pain often encountered by recovering patients, "the fact that almost 30% of patients did not need prescription opioids after discharge is striking," Huang said.

He stressed that the average bypass or valve repair patient spends at least a week in the hospital after their surgery, and many may, in fact, receive an opioid during that time.

So, "there is still a role for opioid pain care in the immediate post-operative period -- especially after cardiac surgery," Huang believes.

But the new study suggests that longer-term use of opioids after hospital discharge isn't always necessary, and "many patients do not need prescription opioids for as long as we originally thought," he said.

Dr. Thomas MacGillivray, of Houston Methodist in Texas, was not directly involved in the study but was familiar with the findings.

Speaking in the journal news release, he said, "For decades, surgeons have unwittingly but substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic."

MacGillivray explained that "with the best intentions to help relieve pain and alleviate anxiety about pain, discharge practices have frequently erred on the side of prescribing too many rather than too few narcotic pain pills. We have learned that many of the unused, unneeded narcotics end up in the community."

Advertisement

"This very important study will help surgeons identify patients who may comfortably be discharged home without narcotics," MacGillivray said.

According to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 70% of U.S. deaths in 2019 linked to drug overdose - about 49,000 lives lost -- were linked to opioids.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse has more on prescription opioids.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
Health News // 9 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
Breakthrough infections in people who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 may trigger "super immunity" against coronavirus variants, including Omicron, according to a new study.
Study: Doctors should tailor communications to match patients' health literacy
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: Doctors should tailor communications to match patients' health literacy
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Physicians should tailor their language to match each patient's individual health literacy level to best communicate healthcare information, a study published Friday by Science Advances found.
Flu vaccine may not protect against main flu strain, study says
Health News // 10 hours ago
Flu vaccine may not protect against main flu strain, study says
This season's flu vaccine may do little to prevent infection with the main circulating virus strain because the strain has changed since the vaccine was developed, a new study suggests.
CDC: 'Test-to-stay' strategy allows students to remain in school safely
Health News // 12 hours ago
CDC: 'Test-to-stay' strategy allows students to remain in school safely
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday urged school districts across the country to adopt a "test-to-stay" strategy that allows close contacts of students infected with COVID-19 to remain in classrooms.
Annual lung cancer screening reduces deaths from the disease, study says
Health News // 14 hours ago
Annual lung cancer screening reduces deaths from the disease, study says
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Increases in the number of people who undergo screening for lung cancer using CT scanning has led to a "substantial" decline in deaths from the disease, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds
Mask mandates were linked to slower uptick in COVID-19 deaths in a study analyzing data on 44 countries with a combined population of nearly 1 billion
Hospitals impose a 'facility fee' -- for a video visit
Health News // 15 hours ago
Hospitals impose a 'facility fee' -- for a video visit
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Hospital facility fees have long come under criticism from patients and consumer advocates. Now even telehealth visits -- via video -- are imposing the charges.
Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients
Health News // 23 hours ago
Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients
After some patients recovering from COVID-19 in India earlier this year contracted a deadly fungal infection called mucormycosis -- "black fungus" -- isolated cases have now been found in the United States.
Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say
Many people turn to marijuana or cannabidiol to ease their achy joints and help them, but a new study suggests that could wreak havoc with any other medications they're taking.
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States most likely means many people need to reconsider holiday plans, particularly if they involve friends and family members made vulnerable by the virus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients
Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients
Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say
Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say
Flu vaccine may not protect against main flu strain, study says
Flu vaccine may not protect against main flu strain, study says
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement