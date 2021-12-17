Watch Live
President Joe Biden gives commencement address at South Carolina State University
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 9:48 AM

Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds

By HealthDay News
1/3
Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds
A global study of 44 countries found those with mask mandates to prevent COVID-19 spread saw a slower increase in deaths from the virus than countries without mandates. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mask mandates work, according to a large international study that linked the laws with a reduction in COVID-19 deaths.

The study included 44 countries with a combined population of nearly 1 billion. Over time, researchers found, the increase in COVID-related deaths was significantly slower in countries with mask laws than in countries without them.

Advertisement

"While several studies before this have looked at the impact of masks on COVID-19 cases, fewer studies were focused on whether mask wearing may reduce COVID-19 deaths, and no study had looked at the data across multiple countries," said lead investigator Dr. Sahar Motallebi of the Department of Social Medicine and Global Health at Lund University in Malmo, Sweden.

"The large sample of culturally diverse countries in this retrospective study covers a large population, giving us more evidence towards the lifesaving potential of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

RELATED Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds

The researchers used countries in the top 50 of a United Nations' development index, which measures life expectancy, education and standard of living.

They excluded six of those countries -- four in the Southern Hemisphere -- because of potential concerns about seasonality, as well as the United States and Canada, where health policy exists at the state or provincial level rather than nationally.

Advertisement

Of the countries studied, 27 had face mask rules and 17 did not.

RELATED Travelers entering U.S. face new testing rule as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide

Between Feb. 15 and May 31, 2020, the countries recorded a combined 2.2 million deaths. They included 1.25 million in countries without mask mandates and nearly 914,000 in countries with mandates.

On average, countries where masks were required had an average COVID-19 death rate of 48.40 per million -- compared to 288.54 per million in countries without mandates.

On average, face mask countries also had a significantly lower daily increase in deaths compared to countries without mandates, even though those countries with no mandates had started with lower COVID-19 death rates, the study found. It was published recently in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

RELATED WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'

"To reach its full potential of saving lives, public health research should be practical and pragmatic," Motallebi said in a journal news release.

"Our primary objective was to assess lessons learned from the pandemic in order to better prepare for future potential epidemics of airborne diseases, before pharmaceutical interventions are available," Motallebi said.

With delays in vaccinations persisting around the world, masks remain an important tool for prevention, the researchers said.

That's even true after full vaccination of a population, they added. Vaccines may reduce death rates across COVID-19 variants, but not necessarily case levels, and face masks protect against rises in both.

Advertisement

"We don't have to choose between these two good policies of vaccination and face masks or substitute one for the other when we can and must do both in parallel," Motallebi said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on masks.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Hospitals impose a 'facility fee' -- for a video visit
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Hospitals impose a 'facility fee' -- for a video visit
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Hospital facility fees have long come under criticism from patients and consumer advocates. Now even telehealth visits -- via video -- are imposing the charges.
Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients
Health News // 8 hours ago
Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients
After some patients recovering from COVID-19 in India earlier this year contracted a deadly fungal infection called mucormycosis -- "black fungus" -- isolated cases have now been found in the United States.
Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say
Health News // 9 hours ago
Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say
Many people turn to marijuana or cannabidiol to ease their achy joints and help them, but a new study suggests that could wreak havoc with any other medications they're taking.
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Health News // 16 hours ago
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States most likely means many people need to reconsider holiday plans, particularly if they involve friends and family members made vulnerable by the virus.
Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60
Scientists found that cancer-free people older than 60 have at least 100 billion cells with at least one cancer-associated mutation. But, the vast majority of the mutations do nothing and most people won't get cancer.
Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Layering a three-ply cloth mask over a medical mask or securing a medical mask with an elastic brace provides the best protection against respiratory droplets, such as those that spread COVID-19, a study found.
Junk food ads reaching young people on livestream gaming platforms
Health News // 1 day ago
Junk food ads reaching young people on livestream gaming platforms
Children and teens who use livestreaming gaming platforms may be bombarded with influencer-endorsed ads for energy drinks, junk food and alcohol, new research shows.
Stress may be stronger trigger for problem drinking in women than men
Health News // 1 day ago
Stress may be stronger trigger for problem drinking in women than men
When someone says "I need a drink," it's usually because they've had a rough day. Now, new research suggests that stress is more likely to trigger heavy drinking in women than in men.
Study: Medical marijuana may help ease severe epilepsy in kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Medical marijuana may help ease severe epilepsy in kids
Kids with severe epilepsy may take multiple medications and follow special diets, yet still suffer seizures. Now, a small study suggests medical marijuana may sometimes help when other therapies fail.
Study: Fertility specialists worldwide continue useless, painful procedure
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Fertility specialists worldwide continue useless, painful procedure
Couples struggling to conceive a child through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, sometimes are offered an often-painful procedure known as "scratching the womb" as a desperate last hope to get pregnant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients
Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60
Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60
Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say
Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement