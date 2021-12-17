Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Marijuana could mess with medicines, risking harm, doctors say

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News

Many people turn to marijuana or cannabidiol to ease their achy joints and help them, but a new study suggests that could wreak havoc with any other medications they're taking.

Why? Because the body uses the same set of enzymes to process them all, scientists report.

Advertisement

The chemicals in marijuana -- THC, cannabidiol, or CBD, and cannabinol, or CBN -- are metabolized in the body by at least two families of enzymes that also help process and eliminate more than 70% of the most commonly used prescription drugs from the body, the researchers said.

That means there's a risk that pot might dangerously amp up the effects of some prescription drugs, or cause other medications to flush through your system so quickly that they do you no good, said lead researcher Philip Lazarus.

RELATED Rate of baby boomers embracing marijuana doubled in last decade

He's a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Washington State University, in Spokane.

Advertisement

"We saw some significant inhibitions," Lazarus said. "The concentrations we see in the lab are probably an indicator there is at least some inhibition of these enzymes in real-time."

Some drugs that could be affected by pot use include the blood thinner warfarin, the breast cancer drug tamoxifen, and painkillers like acetaminophen, such as Tylenol, or ibuprofen, such as Motrin, said Lazarus and Ed Bednarczyk, a clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice at the University at Buffalo, in New York.

RELATED Nearly half of U.S. breast cancer patients use pot, CBD, don't tell doctors

In two lab reports published in the December issue of the journal Drug Metabolism and Disposition, Lazarus served as senior author. One study looked at a family of enzymes known as cytochrome P450s (CYPs), and the other analyzed the enzyme group UDP-glucuronosyltransferases (UGTs).

The CYPs are involved in the early stages of metabolizing THC and CBD, while the UGTs are involved in the later stages.

THC and CBD stay in your body for only about 30 minutes before the enzymes break them down, but the chemicals that result from the process can linger in your body for up to two weeks, the study authors said in background notes.

RELATED Marijuana may not improve for some people, study suggests

In the lab, the researchers tested how the pot chemicals might interfere with these enzymes' ability to break down other drugs, using cultured human kidney cells to test a single enzyme at a time.

Advertisement

The investigators found that the major THC metabolites inhibited key CYP enzymes, including several that serve key roles in the liver.

And all three cannabis chemicals, but especially CBD, inhibited two of the primary UGT enzymes in the liver.

CBD was also found to block three enzymes that account for about 95% of UGT metabolism in the kidney, which helps clear toxins and some drugs from the body.

CBD, THC block enzymes

"It's a very, very good reminder that these interactions are real," Bednarczyk said. "It's important for physicians and pharmacists who are working with patients to explore this."

This is the first research effort to demonstrate the potential effects of pot on UGT enzymes, the researchers said. The study also sheds more light on marijuana's effect on CYP enzymes.

It's been known for some time that pot could interact with other drugs, said Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML, a group that advocates for the reform of marijuana laws.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's labeling of a form of synthetic THC called dronabinol, which has been available as a prescription drug for more than 30 years, indicates that it might influence CYP levels, Armentano noted.

And the agency's warning for Epidiolex, a plant-based prescription CBD drug, also addresses how the substance could affect the liver, he added.

Advertisement

But Armentano questioned how powerful these interactions could be, given how long marijuana has been used both recreationally and medicinally.

"Adults -- and patients in particular -- have been consuming cannabinoids medicinally for centuries, and this practice has become quite commonplace over the past few decades," Armentano said.

"Many of these patients are older and many of them may also be prescribed other medications. Were cannabinoids to be significantly contraindicated among this population, one would presume that there would be ample empirical evidence already available substantiating this concern," Armentano said.

Pot's effect on metabolism wouldn't likely affect someone who takes a recreational toke or three on the weekend, Lazarus said.

"Even though it probably inhibits these enzymes, it doesn't inhibit them enough to interfere with your everyday metabolism," Lazarus acknowledged.

The problem comes when you mix regular pot use with other drugs, or if you're taking a marijuana-derived product alongside your prescription.

"Generally," Bednarczyk said, "CBD is thought to inhibit metabolic pathways, and THC is thought to induce metabolic pathways. THC can make your blood levels of other drugs fall, and CBD can make your blood levels rise."

A dangerous combo

One well-known example is warfarin, "a very, very potent blood thinner," Bednarczyk said.

Advertisement

A case study published a couple of years ago noted one warfarin patient who "had the effects of this drug go way up into the danger zone shortly after starting CBD," Bednarczyk said.

"That one, you don't mess with. The effects of having too high a level even transiently for a few days can be lethal," he warned.

"That's the king of the hill for risk, because it's all over the map in terms of patient-to-patient variability," Bednarczyk said of warfarin and pot. "One patient can need a bucket of this stuff to have the same effect as another patient who's on the lowest dose manufactured."

The opposite occurs when you mix pot with tamoxifen, a hormone therapy drug used to treat breast cancer by blocking the effects of estrogen, Lazarus said.

For tamoxifen to work, he noted, it must be broken down by the body into another chemical called endoxifen, which is 100 times more active than tamoxifen.

If pot interferes with the processing of tamoxifen, it could cause the breast cancer patient to receive little to no benefit from the drug, Lazarus explained.

Lazarus said he's also concerned about the interaction pot might have with over-the-counter pain medications.

Advertisement

Ibuprofen "is toxic to your liver and your kidney anyway, but you start taking marijuana on top of that, then you're going to see some significant effects," Lazarus said.

"It would probably cause toxicity because you're slowing down its metabolism, so that means you're not excreting the stuff and you have more of it sitting in your body," Lazarus said.

However, all these concerns are based on lab studies. What's needed now are clinical trials to establish the true effects of pot on other drugs, Lazarus noted.

"We have to do some clinical studies to show in people that if you're taking a specific drug and then you also smoke a marijuana cigarette that morning, you see higher or lower levels of that drug in your body," Lazarus said.

In the meantime, people should discuss their use of pot products with their doctor and their pharmacist to make sure they aren't putting their health at risk, Lazarus and Bednarczyk said.

"This should not be a roll-your-own process," Bednarczyk said.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on possible drug interactions with marijuana.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States most likely means many people need to reconsider holiday plans, particularly if they involve friends and family members made vulnerable by the virus.
Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60
Health News // 13 hours ago
Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60
Scientists found that cancer-free people older than 60 have at least 100 billion cells with at least one cancer-associated mutation. But, the vast majority of the mutations do nothing and most people won't get cancer.
Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Health News // 14 hours ago
Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Layering a three-ply cloth mask over a medical mask or securing a medical mask with an elastic brace provides the best protection against respiratory droplets, such as those that spread COVID-19, a study found.
Junk food ads reaching young people on livestream gaming platforms
Health News // 15 hours ago
Junk food ads reaching young people on livestream gaming platforms
Children and teens who use livestreaming gaming platforms may be bombarded with influencer-endorsed ads for energy drinks, junk food and alcohol, new research shows.
Stress may be stronger trigger for problem drinking in women than men
Health News // 23 hours ago
Stress may be stronger trigger for problem drinking in women than men
When someone says "I need a drink," it's usually because they've had a rough day. Now, new research suggests that stress is more likely to trigger heavy drinking in women than in men.
Study: Medical marijuana may help ease severe epilepsy in kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Medical marijuana may help ease severe epilepsy in kids
Kids with severe epilepsy may take multiple medications and follow special diets, yet still suffer seizures. Now, a small study suggests medical marijuana may sometimes help when other therapies fail.
Study: Fertility specialists worldwide continue useless, painful procedure
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Fertility specialists worldwide continue useless, painful procedure
Couples struggling to conceive a child through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, sometimes are offered an often-painful procedure known as "scratching the womb" as a desperate last hope to get pregnant.
Drug combo shows promise against advanced, metastatic breast cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Drug combo shows promise against advanced, metastatic breast cancer
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A new drug combination is effective at slow disease progression in people with advanced or metastatic breast cancer resistant to conventional chemotherapy, a study published by Science Translational Medicine found.
Study: Converting hotels to rooms for homeless helped curb COVID-19 spread
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Converting hotels to rooms for homeless helped curb COVID-19 spread
New research shows that providing hotel rooms to homeless people at high risk for severe COVID-19 early in the pandemic significantly lowered their chance of infection.
Illegal drug use among adolescents, teens declined this year, survey finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Illegal drug use among adolescents, teens declined this year, survey finds
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Use of illegal drugs among adolescents and teens in the United States declined this year, according to data from the Monitoring the Future survey released Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Double masking, snug fit key to limiting COVID-19 spread, study finds
Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60
Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
COVID-19 Omicron variant should make people rethink holiday plans, experts say
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement