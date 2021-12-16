Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 2:05 AM

Stress may be stronger trigger for problem drinking in women than men

By HealthDay News

When someone says "I need a drink," it's usually because they've had a rough day. Now, new research suggests that stress is more likely to trigger heavy drinking in women than in men.

"Some people can intend to have one or two alcoholic beverages and stop drinking, but other people just keep going," said study leader Julie Patock-Peckham. She's head of the Social Addictions Impulse Lab at Arizona State University, in Tempe.

Advertisement

"The role of stress in impaired control over drinking is understudied, especially in women," Patock-Peckham said in a university news release.

The new study, which included 105 women and 105 men, was conducted in a setting meant to mimic a bar, complete with bartender, bar stools and lively conversations.

RELATED Study: Binge drinking up among older men, but not women

Participants were randomly selected to undergo either a stressful or non-stressful situation. Then, half were served alcohol, while the others received three non-alcoholic drinks. After that, it was an open bar: Everyone had unlimited access to booze for 90 minutes.

Not surprisingly, exposure to stress prompted heavier drinking in all the participants. Among the men who experienced stress, those who started with booze consumed more alcohol overall than those whose first drink was non-alcoholic.

Advertisement

Not so for the women.

RELATED Drinking rose during pandemic, especially for women, Black people

Women who experienced stress drank heavily no matter whether their first drink was alcoholic or not, according to the report published this week in the journal Psychology of Addictive Behaviors.

Patock-Peckham noted that both genes and environment are factors in problem drinking.

"We can't do anything about the genes, but we can intervene with the environment," she said.

RELATED Illegal drug use among adolescents, teens declined this year, survey finds

Stress and impaired control over drinking are tightly connected, prompting this look at whether stressors cause problem drinking, Patock-Peckham said.

"That women just needed the stress but men needed the push of already having alcohol on board shows how important this type of research is," she noted. "The outcomes from alcohol use are not the same for men and women, and we cannot keep using models that were developed in men to help women."

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has more on stress and drinking.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Medical marijuana may help ease severe epilepsy in kids
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Medical marijuana may help ease severe epilepsy in kids
Kids with severe epilepsy may take multiple medications and follow special diets, yet still suffer seizures. Now, a small study suggests medical marijuana may sometimes help when other therapies fail.
Study: Fertility specialists worldwide continue useless, painful procedure
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Fertility specialists worldwide continue useless, painful procedure
Couples struggling to conceive a child through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, sometimes are offered an often-painful procedure known as "scratching the womb" as a desperate last hope to get pregnant.
Drug combo shows promise against advanced, metastatic breast cancer
Health News // 12 hours ago
Drug combo shows promise against advanced, metastatic breast cancer
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A new drug combination is effective at slow disease progression in people with advanced or metastatic breast cancer resistant to conventional chemotherapy, a study published by Science Translational Medicine found.
Study: Converting hotels to rooms for homeless helped curb COVID-19 spread
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Converting hotels to rooms for homeless helped curb COVID-19 spread
New research shows that providing hotel rooms to homeless people at high risk for severe COVID-19 early in the pandemic significantly lowered their chance of infection.
Illegal drug use among adolescents, teens declined this year, survey finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Illegal drug use among adolescents, teens declined this year, survey finds
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Use of illegal drugs among adolescents and teens in the United States declined this year, according to data from the Monitoring the Future survey released Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccines offer limited protection for some myeloma patients
Health News // 16 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines offer limited protection for some myeloma patients
COVID-19 vaccination provides far less protection to people with multiple myeloma than to survivors of other types of cancer, new research shows.
Study: Pandemic-linked rise in crime hit poorer neighborhoods hardest
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Pandemic-linked rise in crime hit poorer neighborhoods hardest
Poor neighborhoods of color bore the brunt of a surge in violent crime in U.S. cities early in the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.
Holiday joy may be shadowed by COVID-19 fears, poll suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Holiday joy may be shadowed by COVID-19 fears, poll suggests
Stress about the COVID-19 pandemic may be eclipsing holiday joy for many older Americans, a new poll reveals.
Hit hip-hop song may have prevented suicide deaths, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Hit hip-hop song may have prevented suicide deaths, study finds
New research suggests many people related to the opening lyrics of "1-800-273-8255," a 2017 hit song from hip-hop artist Logic. The data finds a rise in calls to the national suicide hotline after it's release.
CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Overdose deaths linked to illegally manufactured fentanyl increased across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but particularly in Western states, in which they nearly doubled, according to new CDC data.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
Drug combo shows promise against advanced, metastatic breast cancer
Drug combo shows promise against advanced, metastatic breast cancer
CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic
CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement