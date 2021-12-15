Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 5:01 PM

Study: Fertility specialists worldwide continue useless, painful procedure

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Study: Fertility specialists worldwide continue useless, painful procedure
Many fertility clinics in Britain, Australia and New Zealand -- and possibly many in the United States, as well -- continue to use a procedure that previous research has shown is not only useless, but painful, researchers report. Photo by DigitalMarketingAgency/Pixabay

Couples struggling to conceive a child through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, sometimes are offered an often-painful procedure known as "scratching the womb" as a desperate last hope to get pregnant.

As many as one-third of IVF clinics offer the practice in Australia, New Zealand and Britain, a new survey reports. It's very likely some U.S. clinics also offer the procedure, although numbers aren't available.

Advertisement

But if you're offered this option, most fertility experts say you should think twice.

The procedure, formally called endometrial scratching, has been largely discredited by the results of several large high-quality clinical trials, said lead researcher Sarah Lensen, an obstetrics and gynecology research fellow with the University of Melbourne in Australia.

RELATED Texas abortion law further complicates difficult pregnancies

More than half of fertility specialists surveyed said endometrial scratching is offered to patients solely to soothe them or offer them fresh hope, according to findings published Tuesday in the journal Human Fertility.

Fewer than one in 10 surveyed believed the procedure actually increases a couple's chances of conception or live birth, the results showed.

"Many of the doctors in the 2021 survey said that one of the benefits of the procedure is psychological," Lensen said. "For example, it reduces distress for women who really want to use it, or it offers hope to women starting a new IVF cycle."

Advertisement
RELATED Male fertility falls with age, even after IVF, study finds

About 10% of couples aren't able to easily conceive a child, and they turn to assisted reproductive technology methods like IVF for help, the researchers said in background notes.

In IVF, sperm and eggs are collected and fertilization occurs in a lab a viable embryo is then transferred directly into the woman's womb.

Endometrial scratching is another name for taking a biopsy from the endometrium, which is the inner layer of a woman's uterus, Lensen said. Tissue is gathered by "scratching" the endometrium with a lab tool.

RELATED In vitro fertilization with frozen-thawed embryos increases pre-eclampsia risk

"A group of researchers in Israel were taking these endometrial biopsies from women for testing purposes, when they observed that a higher proportion than expected fell pregnant in their IVF cycle," Lensen said.

"They theorized it may have been the action of taking the biopsy that caused some sort of disruption or scratching to the endometrium which was beneficial, and increased the chance of becoming pregnant," Lensen said.

The notion caught on with fertility specialists and many began offering the procedure as an "add on" during a couple's IVF cycle. A survey performed five years ago found it was offered by four out of five doctors, Lensen said.

But more recent clinical studies have shown no benefit to endometrial scratching, and that's led many doctors to reconsider the procedure, Lensen said.

Advertisement

The new survey of 121 fertility specialists in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom found that 34% still offer endometrial scratching.

That remains a lot, given that only 8% of the doctors surveyed believe it increases the chances of conception.

About 55% said endometrial scratching could soothe the angst of frantic couples who've failed several rounds of IVF, and 33% said the procedure offers hope and motivation for women to continue treatment after unsuccessful cycles.

On the other hand, nearly 90% said they were concerned about the pain and discomfort associated with the procedure, and 80% with the additional cost to patients.

The procedure costs on average about $100 in Australia and $300 in the United Kingdom, according to figures provided in the study.

Endometrial scratching is not recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and it hasn't been reviewed by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, representatives from both medical societies said.

"It was being done in the United States, and it probably continues to be done by some doctors under some circumstances," said Dr. Eric Flisser, an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.

Advertisement

Sometimes reproductive doctors will shrug at practices like acupuncture that haven't been shown to harm a patient, even if it's questionable that the practice improves fertility, Flisser said.

"When there's evidence that something that's invasive and painful is not helpful, it becomes more of a question about whether or not it should be practiced," Flisser said, referring to endometrial scratching.

The procedure itself doesn't make sense on its face, Flisser added, in that the endometrium regenerates every month following a woman's period.

"It's shed each month and then it restores itself. How does damaging it by doing scratching in one cycle improve it for the next cycle? To me, it isn't necessarily logical that it would," Flisser said.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more about in vitro fertilization.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Drug combo shows promise against advanced, metastatic breast cancer
Health News // 3 hours ago
Drug combo shows promise against advanced, metastatic breast cancer
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A new drug combination is effective at slow disease progression in people with advanced or metastatic breast cancer resistant to conventional chemotherapy, a study published by Science Translational Medicine found.
Study: Converting hotels to rooms for homeless helped curb COVID-19 spread
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Converting hotels to rooms for homeless helped curb COVID-19 spread
New research shows that providing hotel rooms to homeless people at high risk for severe COVID-19 early in the pandemic significantly lowered their chance of infection.
Illegal drug use among adolescents, teens declined this year, survey finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Illegal drug use among adolescents, teens declined this year, survey finds
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Use of illegal drugs among adolescents and teens in the United States declined this year, according to data from the Monitoring the Future survey released Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccines offer limited protection for some myeloma patients
Health News // 6 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines offer limited protection for some myeloma patients
COVID-19 vaccination provides far less protection to people with multiple myeloma than to survivors of other types of cancer, new research shows.
Study: Pandemic-linked rise in crime hit poorer neighborhoods hardest
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study: Pandemic-linked rise in crime hit poorer neighborhoods hardest
Poor neighborhoods of color bore the brunt of a surge in violent crime in U.S. cities early in the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.
Holiday joy may be shadowed by COVID-19 fears, poll suggests
Health News // 16 hours ago
Holiday joy may be shadowed by COVID-19 fears, poll suggests
Stress about the COVID-19 pandemic may be eclipsing holiday joy for many older Americans, a new poll reveals.
Hit hip-hop song may have prevented suicide deaths, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Hit hip-hop song may have prevented suicide deaths, study finds
New research suggests many people related to the opening lyrics of "1-800-273-8255," a 2017 hit song from hip-hop artist Logic. The data finds a rise in calls to the national suicide hotline after it's release.
CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Overdose deaths linked to illegally manufactured fentanyl increased across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but particularly in Western states, in which they nearly doubled, according to new CDC data.
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Up to 40% of people infected with COVID-19 globally experience no symptoms early in their illness, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
CDC: Just half of U.S. nursing home residents have COVID-19 booster shot
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Just half of U.S. nursing home residents have COVID-19 booster shot
As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, only about half of fully vaccinated nursing home residents have received a vaccine booster dose, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic
CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic
Hit hip-hop song may have prevented suicide deaths, study finds
Hit hip-hop song may have prevented suicide deaths, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement