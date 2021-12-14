Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 10:57 AM

CDC: Just half of U.S. nursing home residents have COVID-19 booster shot

By HealthDay News
CDC: Just half of U.S. nursing home residents have COVID-19 booster shot
Roughly half of nursing home residents in the United States have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, despite 80% of residents being eligible for them. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, only about half of fully vaccinated nursing home residents have received a vaccine booster dose, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Research shows that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines may decrease over time, especially among people aged 65 and older, and early studies suggest that boosters are needed in vaccinated people to maintain adequate protection against the Omicron variant.

Advertisement

On Sept. 24, the CDC recommended that all eligible seniors and residents in long-term care facilities be given a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

However, by the end of October, only about a quarter of fully vaccinated nursing home residents had received a booster, and the rate now stands at 51%, even though 80% are eligible for a booster, new CDC data shows.

RELATED Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says

According to the latest CDC data, 87% of U.S. nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, compared with 60% of the general population.

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government worked with major pharmacy chains to get vaccinations to nursing home residents nationwide, but a similar program isn't in place for boosters.

"My sense is that every nursing home is figuring this out on their own," Brian McGarry told CNN.

Advertisement
RELATED COVID-19 vaccine booster cuts death rate by 90%, Israeli study finds

He's an assistant professor at the University of Rochester's Department of Medicine whose research focuses on aging.

"I have heard anecdotally from some nursing homes that -- like many aspects of the economy and health care -- there is a shortage of pharmacists. They're trying to serve the general public and don't have the staff to send people out to nursing homes to run in-house clinics," McGarry said.

For her part, Sara Roszak, vice president of health and wellness strategy for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, said that the focus has shifted to having Americans come to local drug stores to receive their shots.

RELATED EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection

But she added that there was "flexibility," so nursing home facilities can reach out for help to pharmacies if they want to get boosters into the arms of residents, CNN reported.

Compounding concerns are relatively low rates of vaccination among nursing home staff. According to CNN, in some states fewer than two-thirds of staff members are fully vaccinated.

"It's very alarming to have unvaccinated staff coming in. The work is very intimate, very up-close and personal, and even with good PPE there's a high risk of exposure there," McGarry said. "Vaccines do seem to make a difference."

Advertisement

"Getting those first doses to staff who are still unvaccinated should be at the top of list, and right under that is getting boosters to everyone eligible," McGarry said.

More information:

Find out more about getting your COVID-19 booster shot at vaccines.gov.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Up to 40% of people infected with COVID-19 globally experience no symptoms early in their illness, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: Rocket scientists, brain surgeons no smarter than everybody else
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Rocket scientists, brain surgeons no smarter than everybody else
"It's not rocket science," "It's not brain surgery" -- but just how smart are rocket scientists and brain surgeons, anyway? There's a good chance you're just as intelligent, a new study finds.
Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia
A new study confirms yet another consequence of the pandemic for children and teenagers: Eating disorders, and hospitalizations for them, rose sharply in 2020.
Gene therapy may help cure sickle cell disease, study says
Health News // 11 hours ago
Gene therapy may help cure sickle cell disease, study says
A gene therapy that could provide a permanent cure for sickle cell disease continues to show success through a third wave of patients, researchers report.
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Regions that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, theaters and events see a boost in inoculation rates after instituting the policies, a study published by the Lancet Public Health found.
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Health News // 19 hours ago
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Long COVID can be tough to diagnose in children, but there are a number of things to look for. There is no simple diagnostic test -- instead, doctors must assess a child's pattern of symptoms and exposure to the virus.
T-shirt study shows mother's smell is important for bonding with baby
Health News // 20 hours ago
T-shirt study shows mother's smell is important for bonding with baby
The sound of mom's voice can soothe a fussy baby like nothing else, but now new research suggests that an infant is also calmed by the scent of its mother.
New drug a good treatment option for severe asthma in kids, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
New drug a good treatment option for severe asthma in kids, study says
A new trial finds that an injected monoclonal antibody drug called dupilumab significantly reduces a child's odds of serious asthma attacks and improves lung function.
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 works well as a treatment for those who develop serious symptoms from the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
You can't always choose who operates on you, especially in an emergency, but the sex of your surgeon shouldn't matter, should it? It just may, according to a Canadian study of 1.3 million people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia
Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement