Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 11:01 AM

Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/3
Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds
As many as 40% of COVID-19 cases experience no symptoms, but they still can spread the virus, according to a new study. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Up to 40% of people infected with COVID-19 globally experience no symptoms early in their illness, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.

However, these asymptomatic individuals still may be susceptible to "long-haul" COVID-19 complications, such as severe chronic fatigue, and also may pass the virus to others unknowingly, the researchers said.

Advertisement

In the analysis of data from 95 studies that collectively included 30 million participants, 0.25% of those tested for the virus were positive but reported no symptoms, the data showed.

Nearly 5% of nursing home residents or staff tested were positive, but without symptoms, while just over 2% of airline and cruise-ship travelers and pregnant women assessed for the virus were.

RELATED COVID-19 pandemic puts spotlight on 'outdated' infection control practices

Among confirmed cases of COVID-19, though, more than 40% of those with the virus were asymptomatic, according to the researchers.

"The high percentage of asymptomatic infections highlighted the potential transmission risk of asymptomatic infections in communities," study co-author Min Liu told UPI in an email.

"Screening for asymptomatic infection is required especially for countries and regions that have successfully controlled [the virus]," said Liu, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Peking University in Beijing.

Advertisement
RELATED Vaccination reduces risk for 'long COVID,' severe illness, study finds

The findings highlight the importance of widespread, comprehensive testing, as asymptomatic infections should also be isolated and undergo contact tracing, he said.

Research published in January also suggested that as many as 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic.

This may mean that case totals are underestimated, perhaps by as much as 80%, the January study indicates.

RELATED More than 100M in U.S. may have had COVID-19 by end of 2020, study estimates

"This is a highly important finding because this substantial group of people can transmit the virus to others," molecular medicine specialist Dr. Eric Topol, who published similar findings last year, told UPI in an email.

"It is essential that we have pervasive rapid testing to determine a person's infectiousness to limit transmission for people without symptoms," said Topol, director of Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, Calif., who was not part of the JAMA study.

For this study, Liu and his colleagues compiled data on asymptomatic COVID-19 cases from 95 studies published in 2020 or early 2021.

Collectively, the studies included data for 29.8 million people, from countries such as China and the United States, as well as several countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among pregnant women in these studies, 54% were asymptomatic, the data showed.

Advertisement

Similarly, 53% of confirmed cases in airline and cruise-ship passengers were asymptomatic, as were 48% of nursing home residents and staff.

However, most of the included studies, at least those conducted in the United States, were published before the more contagious Delta variant of the virus emerged and the availability of vaccines became widespread, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Ross M. Boyce.

This is significant because the rate of transmission from asymptomatic Delta to an uninfected individual is likely higher than that of earlier variants, Boyce, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill who was not part of the JAMA study, told UPI by email.

Still, he cautioned against reading too much into the results of this analysis "because the included studies vary so much in design and the underlying population tested."

"I think, and hope, that the message that [COVID-19] can be spread by relatively asymptomatic individuals has hit the mainstream already," Boyce said.

However, this is "pretty good evidence that even if infected, those who have been vaccinated have lower levels of virus and thus are less likely to transmit to others -- so take care of those around you and get vaccinated," he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

CDC: Just half of U.S. nursing home residents have COVID-19 booster shot
Health News // 1 hour ago
CDC: Just half of U.S. nursing home residents have COVID-19 booster shot
As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, only about half of fully vaccinated nursing home residents have received a vaccine booster dose, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Study: Rocket scientists, brain surgeons no smarter than everybody else
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Rocket scientists, brain surgeons no smarter than everybody else
"It's not rocket science," "It's not brain surgery" -- but just how smart are rocket scientists and brain surgeons, anyway? There's a good chance you're just as intelligent, a new study finds.
Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia
A new study confirms yet another consequence of the pandemic for children and teenagers: Eating disorders, and hospitalizations for them, rose sharply in 2020.
Gene therapy may help cure sickle cell disease, study says
Health News // 11 hours ago
Gene therapy may help cure sickle cell disease, study says
A gene therapy that could provide a permanent cure for sickle cell disease continues to show success through a third wave of patients, researchers report.
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Regions that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, theaters and events see a boost in inoculation rates after instituting the policies, a study published by the Lancet Public Health found.
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Health News // 19 hours ago
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Long COVID can be tough to diagnose in children, but there are a number of things to look for. There is no simple diagnostic test -- instead, doctors must assess a child's pattern of symptoms and exposure to the virus.
T-shirt study shows mother's smell is important for bonding with baby
Health News // 20 hours ago
T-shirt study shows mother's smell is important for bonding with baby
The sound of mom's voice can soothe a fussy baby like nothing else, but now new research suggests that an infant is also calmed by the scent of its mother.
New drug a good treatment option for severe asthma in kids, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
New drug a good treatment option for severe asthma in kids, study says
A new trial finds that an injected monoclonal antibody drug called dupilumab significantly reduces a child's odds of serious asthma attacks and improves lung function.
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 works well as a treatment for those who develop serious symptoms from the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
You can't always choose who operates on you, especially in an emergency, but the sex of your surgeon shouldn't matter, should it? It just may, according to a Canadian study of 1.3 million people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
Study: Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some activities boosts shot uptake
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia
Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement