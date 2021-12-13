Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 4:13 PM

T-shirt study shows mother's smell is important for bonding with baby

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
T-shirt study shows mother's smell is important for bonding with baby
A study with t-shirts shows the importance of smell for mother-baby bonding, according to researchers. File Photo by Solis Images/Shutterstock

The sound of mom's voice can soothe a fussy baby like nothing else, but now new research suggests that an infant is also calmed by the scent of its mother.

Prior animal studies had already shown that olfaction -- smell -- "is very important, that mother's smell is very critical for attachment," noted study author Ruth Feldman.

Advertisement

"Young recognize mother by her smell, and mother and habitat and the whole sense of safety and placement and fear conditioning is related to olfactory cues. And we know what it does in the brain."

Feldman directs Reichman University's Center for Developmental Social Neuroscience, in Israel.

RELATED Early human ancestors were breastfed for the first year of life

In this study, her group wanted to combine two areas of research, looking at both brain-to-brain communication and maternal chemical signals between women and babies.

To do so, the investigators sent 62 moms home with a cotton T-shirt to with for two nights and then return to the study site.

At the site, the mothers and infants wore electrodes on their heads to measure brain waves.

RELATED The motherlode of 'mother love' chemicals

First, they were seated back-to-back, then face-to-face. During their face-to-face interactions, the data showed the brains of mom and baby were more synchronized than in the back-to-back position.

Advertisement

Later, 51 of the infants were seated face-to-face with a stranger.

When a clean T-shirt was placed nearby, the brain synchrony was lower during the interactions, but when a T-shirt embedded with their mother's scent was placed nearby, those babies showed the same amount of neural synchrony with the stranger as they did when their mothers were present.

RELATED Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns

Feldman noted that the developmental age the researchers chose to work with -- around 7 months -- is the age at which most babies being to engage "in face-to-face social interaction."

Out in the world, this research could have an impact in a variety of ways. Providing an item with a mother's scent could help the child synchronize with others when the mother can't be there, for example.

Other studies on brain-to-brain synchrony in Feldman's lab include with dads and in mothers who have postpartum depression.

The new findings were published this month in the journal Science Advances.

Lisa Scott also does research on infant brain development, with her current work focused on infant learning.

"I was really excited to see this work, and I think it's a really innovative and new method that has just been recently started to be applied to study infant and mother interactions," Scott said.

Advertisement

The infants seemed to be more engaged, based on ratings of their behavior, Scott said. They seemed to be more comfortable in interacting with an unfamiliar person when their mother's scent was nearby, she added.

In some ways, it's what mothers already do to make their children more comfortable in a new setting, like day care, Scott noted. They might bring along a blanket or toy or pacifier that feels familiar to them.

"I think what this tells us is that the mother's scent might also be a really comforting object for infants, and that makes sense because typically they spend the most time with their mothers and it's a very familiar scent, just like faces and voices," Scott said.

"Of course, this work needs to be replicated before anything is implemented at a clinical level, but ... it's preliminary evidence that the infants are more comfortable around their [mom's] scent," Scott added.

"So maybe I would with a blanket and then the first day of day care send it with my infant. Or if they're going to grandma's house, I think that that might be a comforting cue for them during transitions, which can sometimes be a little bit difficult," Scott said.

Advertisement

While this research used 16 sensors, some researchers now are using 128 sensors, which can provide even more information about brain processes that are happening, Scott said.

Yet other scientists are doing instant MRI scans, which can be useful to look at connectivity and change over time.

"One of the things I would be really interested in is these are mostly 7-month-old [infants], so what happens at 9 months and what happens at 12 months and what happens at 14 months? How do these synchrony responses change, because we know that there's lots of developmental things going on at that time," Scott said.

"There might be some changes in this response and I think it's exciting work that I look forward to seeing more of," Scott said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on early brain development and health.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Health News // 1 minute ago
'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable
Long COVID can be tough to diagnose in children, but there are a number of things to look for. There is no simple diagnostic test -- instead, doctors must assess a child's pattern of symptoms and exposure to the virus.
New drug a good treatment option for severe asthma in kids, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
New drug a good treatment option for severe asthma in kids, study says
A new trial finds that an injected monoclonal antibody drug called dupilumab significantly reduces a child's odds of serious asthma attacks and improves lung function.
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 works well as a treatment for those who develop serious symptoms from the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
You can't always choose who operates on you, especially in an emergency, but the sex of your surgeon shouldn't matter, should it? It just may, according to a Canadian study of 1.3 million people.
'Zombie' cells in brain could serve as treatment target in Alzheimer's, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
'Zombie' cells in brain could serve as treatment target in Alzheimer's, study says
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Researchers Friday said they have identified a rare, but potentially toxic, cell population called "zombie cells" in brains of people who died with Alzheimer's disease.
An mRNA vaccine against HIV shows promise in animal trials
Health News // 3 days ago
An mRNA vaccine against HIV shows promise in animal trials
An experimental HIV vaccine that uses the same mRNA platform technology as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines shows promise in animals, a new U.S. government-led study finds.
'Wellness' vapes are not approved, may be harmful, FDA warns
Health News // 3 days ago
'Wellness' vapes are not approved, may be harmful, FDA warns
Despite claims that certain vaping products may alleviate health problems, there's no proof that they do -- and they may even cause health issues, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
One in 10 on Medicare delays care, struggles with medical debt, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
One in 10 on Medicare delays care, struggles with medical debt, study finds
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Nearly one in 10 people on Medicare experiences debt because of medical expenses despite receiving health coverage under the federal program, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.
Study: U.S. surgery rates rebounded quickly after pandemic shutdowns
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: U.S. surgery rates rebounded quickly after pandemic shutdowns
U.S. operating rooms got busy again soon after the first round of pandemic shutdowns, according to a study that challenges the widely held belief that operations were curtailed indefinitely during the age of COVID-19.
Exercise may be a buffer against pneumonia, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise may be a buffer against pneumonia, study says
Regular physical activity has all sorts of benefits, and now researchers say it may help ward off serious pneumonia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Poor outcome more likely when patient is female, surgeon is male
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
Study: Blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly
'Zombie' cells in brain could serve as treatment target in Alzheimer's, study says
'Zombie' cells in brain could serve as treatment target in Alzheimer's, study says
One in 10 on Medicare delays care, struggles with medical debt, study finds
One in 10 on Medicare delays care, struggles with medical debt, study finds
Study: More than half of U.S. hospitals don't follow pricing disclosure rules
Study: More than half of U.S. hospitals don't follow pricing disclosure rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement