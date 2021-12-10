Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 11:53 AM

'Zombie' cells in brain could serve as treatment target in Alzheimer's, study says

By Brian P. Dunleavy
'Zombie' cells in brain could serve as treatment target in Alzheimer's, study says
Neurons, or brain cells, that become stressed or senescent with aging could be a treatment target for Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study. Photo by MethoxyRoxy/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Researchers Friday said they have identified a rare, but potentially toxic, cell population called "zombie cells" in brains of people who died with Alzheimer's disease.

These stressed cells, called senescent cells, accumulate in tissues throughout the body alongside advancing age, leading to chronic inflammation and disease, the researchers said in an article published by the journal Nature Aging.

Advertisement

The discovery of senescent neurons, or brain cells, in those who have died with Alzheimer's could provide a key target for drugs designed to treat the disease, which is the most common form of dementia, they said.

"To stop dementias, we need to know the cause and the exact mechanisms of [their] development," study co-author Habil Zare told UPI in an email.

RELATED Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner

"We still do not know the [level] of senescent neurons in developing dementias, [but] if they have a big effect, then removing them or reducing their toxic effects may prevent damage to the brain," said Zare, assistant professor of cell systems and anatomy at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

About 6 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, which causes progressive memory loss and cognitive decline, according to Alzheimer's Association.

Advertisement

Although no cure exists, recent studies have found that existing drugs, such as sildenafil, sold as Viagra, could help slow progression of dementia because of their effects on tau proteins.

RELATED Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find

Alzheimer's is caused by the buildup of beta amyloid and tau proteins in the brain, research suggests.

For this study, Zare and his colleagues analyzed roughly 140,000 cells collected at the South Texas Alzheimer's Disease Research Center from the brains of 76 adults who died with Alzheimer's and had various levels of beta amyloid and tau accumulation.

About 2% of the collected cells were senescent, and appeared with the tau-containing neurofibrillary tangles that likely play a role in the development of Alzheimer's disease, the researchers said.

RELATED Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests

Drugs targeting or removing senescent cells from other parts of the body to treat various diseases are already in use and many more are in development, study co-author Miranda E. Orr told UPI in an email.

Examples include the allergy and asthma treatments fisetin and quercetin, which target senescent cells in the lungs, and some cancer drugs in development.

Treatments that target these cells in the brain could help reduce the effects of tau accumulation, slowing the progression of Alzheimer's, she said.

Advertisement

"This therapeutic strategy has been shown to be safe in Phase I clinical trials, which means that clinical testing can, and will, move quickly for people with Alzheimer's disease," said Orr, assistant professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.

"Senescent cell-targeting therapies help to remove dysfunctional cells that are causing inflammation and disease. Eliminating the stressed cells may reduce tau, but [this] needs to be determined in trials," she said.

Based on the findings, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is providing support for a Phase 2 clinical trial to test the effects of clearing senescent cells in older adults with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer's.

"This is especially exciting for the field as we now know we will need drugs that work against the many underlying biological process that go wrong as we age," the non-profit's founding director and chief science officer Dr. Howard Fillit said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

One in 10 on Medicare delays care, struggles with medical debt, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
One in 10 on Medicare delays care, struggles with medical debt, study finds
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Nearly one in 10 people on Medicare experiences debt because of medical expenses despite receiving health coverage under the federal program, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.
Study: U.S. surgery rates rebounded quickly after pandemic shutdowns
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: U.S. surgery rates rebounded quickly after pandemic shutdowns
U.S. operating rooms got busy again soon after the first round of pandemic shutdowns, according to a study that challenges the widely held belief that operations were curtailed indefinitely during the age of COVID-19.
Exercise may be a buffer against pneumonia, study says
Health News // 9 hours ago
Exercise may be a buffer against pneumonia, study says
Regular physical activity has all sorts of benefits, and now researchers say it may help ward off serious pneumonia.
Study: Removing ovaries during hysterectomy before 50 carries health risks
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: Removing ovaries during hysterectomy before 50 carries health risks
New research on hysterectomies among women who don't have cancer determined there is an age at which it is safer to also remove the ovaries and fallopian tubes and an age at which it isn't.
Blood, stool samples from 1980s may hold clues to fighting disease in 2020s
Health News // 20 hours ago
Blood, stool samples from 1980s may hold clues to fighting disease in 2020s
A groundbreaking analysis of decades-old stool and blood samples from the early AIDS epidemic suggests that men who had high levels of a specific bacteria may have had a greater risk for contracting HIV.
Breathlessness with 'Long COVID' may point to heart damage
Health News // 21 hours ago
Breathlessness with 'Long COVID' may point to heart damage
Shortness of breath in people with "long COVID" might not just be about the lungs -- it may indicate heart damage from the disease, new research suggests.
Study: As states move to mandates, vaccine incentive programs still valuable
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: As states move to mandates, vaccine incentive programs still valuable
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccine incentive lotteries increase vaccination rates in some parts of the United States.
Study: More than half of U.S. hospitals don't follow pricing disclosure rules
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: More than half of U.S. hospitals don't follow pricing disclosure rules
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More than half of all hospitals in the United States did not comply with new pricing disclosure rules in the first five months since they were implemented, according to a study published Thursday.
Getting kids' asthma under control reduces opportunities for bullies
Health News // 1 day ago
Getting kids' asthma under control reduces opportunities for bullies
One in 10 children with asthma say they have been bullied or teased as a result of their condition, but tight asthma control seems to keep bullying at bay, a new study suggests.
Omicron variant another hit to mental health of exhausted U.S. population
Health News // 1 day ago
Omicron variant another hit to mental health of exhausted U.S. population
The COVID-19 pandemic brought panic, with waves of infection and death, including the Delta variant this year. Vaccines offer some hope, but the Omicron variant is sending people on another emotional roller coaster.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Binge drinking up among older men, but not women
Study: Binge drinking up among older men, but not women
Study: Removing ovaries during hysterectomy before 50 carries health risks
Study: Removing ovaries during hysterectomy before 50 carries health risks
Cochlear implants linked to new bone growth, may hurt hearing, study says
Cochlear implants linked to new bone growth, may hurt hearing, study says
Study suggests time of day for COVID-19 shot may affect immune response
Study suggests time of day for COVID-19 shot may affect immune response
Breathlessness with 'Long COVID' may point to heart damage
Breathlessness with 'Long COVID' may point to heart damage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement