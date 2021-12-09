Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 9, 2021 / 10:58 AM

Study: More than half of U.S. hospitals don't follow pricing disclosure rules

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: More than half of U.S. hospitals don't follow pricing disclosure rules
Just over half of all hospitals nationally are not in compliance with new pricing disclosure rules, according to a new study. File Photo by Francesco83/Shutterstock

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More than half of all hospitals in the United States did not comply with new pricing disclosure rules in the first five months since they were implemented, a study published Thursday by the Journal of General Internal Medicine found.

The rules require hospitals to publicly disclose prices for care found wide fluctuations across states, with some states achieving 75% or higher compliance and others coming in at 25% or below, the data showed.

Advertisement

Across all 50 states, 55% of hospitals did not comply with the new federal rule that went into effect on Jan. 1, the researchers said.

"The findings suggest that hospitals do not make decisions in isolation. Rather, their decisions reflect market pressure from their peers," study co-author Ge Bai said in a press release.

RELATED Medicare Part B premiums to increase 14.5% in 2022

"If the average compliance status in the same region is high, a hospital is more likely to comply," said Bai, a professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

The Hospital Price Transparency Rule, which is enforced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, requires hospitals to provide clear pricing information online about services provided.

Advertisement

The information must be posted in a machine-readable file format that can be imported or read into a computer system, the agency says.

RELATED Cancer surgery at leading hospitals up to 30% more expensive, study finds

Hospitals also must include standard pricing for at least 300 services, ranging from colonoscopies to CAT scans, though they not required to disclose prices for emergency services.

The rule is intended to allow consumers to compare prices and estimated cost of services. Bai and her colleagues said it also could help patients make more informed decisions about care and potentially drive down costs through competition.

Non-compliant hospitals can face steep penalties of up to $2 million a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

RELATED Study finds wide variation in costs of thyroid cancer care

For this study, the researchers ranked publicly available Hospital Price Transparency Rule compliance information for all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 305 geographic regions in the United States.

The researchers based their analysis on files from more than 3,500 U.S. hospitals in the first five months of 2021, from Jan. 1 through June 1.

Using data from Turquoise Health, a data service company that collects hospital pricing information, the team analyzed a nationally representative sample of machine-readable files from 3,558 general acute hospitals, or 88% of such hospitals nationally.

Hospitals were categorized based on "compliance," or a hospital that posted a machine-readable file with negotiated prices for at least one health insurance plan, and "non-compliance," or a hospital that had not posted a machine-readable file and no negotiated prices.

Advertisement

At least 75% of hospitals were compliant with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule in Hawaii, Rhode Island, Indiana, Michigan and Washington, D.C., the data showed.

But, at most, 25% of hospitals were compliant with the rule in Delaware, Maryland, Washington and Louisiana.

Additionally, a hospital was 42% more likely to be compliant with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule if all other hospitals in the same geographic region were compliant as well.

Within the country's 305 referral regions, in 194, or 64%, more than half of hospitals were not compliant with the new disclosure requirement, the data showed.

All hospitals in 20 referral regions, including those in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia, were compliant with the rule.

However, all hospitals in 26 regions, including regions in Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, were non-compliant with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule.

A hospital's health information technology preparedness, defined as the proportion of its fixed assets devoted to health IT, is also associated with greater compliance, as were for-profit hospitals, system-affiliated hospitals and non-urban hospitals, according to the researchers.

Advertisement

"Interestingly, hospitals that have invested more in health IT are more likely to post their pricing information online," Bai said.

"This could be because they have more financial resources and personnel to mitigate the cost for implementing the Price Transparency Rule," she said.

Latest Headlines

Getting kids' asthma under control reduces opportunities for bullies
Health News // 1 hour ago
Getting kids' asthma under control reduces opportunities for bullies
One in 10 children with asthma say they have been bullied or teased as a result of their condition, but tight asthma control seems to keep bullying at bay, a new study suggests.
Omicron variant another hit to mental health of exhausted U.S. population
Health News // 9 hours ago
Omicron variant another hit to mental health of exhausted U.S. population
The COVID-19 pandemic brought panic, with waves of infection and death, including the Delta variant this year. Vaccines offer some hope, but the Omicron variant is sending people on another emotional roller coaster.
MRI may spot concussion-linked CTE in living patients
Health News // 10 hours ago
MRI may spot concussion-linked CTE in living patients
The concussion-linked brain condition known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy can only be diagnosed after death via autopsy. But a new study suggests that MRI may be able to detect CTE while people are still alive.
COVID-19 vaccine booster cuts death rate by 90%, Israeli study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine booster cuts death rate by 90%, Israeli study finds
Boosted folks are 90% less likely to die from infection with the Delta variant of COVID-19 than people relying solely on the initial two-dose vaccination, Israeli data show.
One-third of COVID-19 vaccine doses given at chain pharmacies, officials say
Health News // 19 hours ago
One-third of COVID-19 vaccine doses given at chain pharmacies, officials say
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Privately owned retail pharmacies in the United States administered roughly one-third of the COVID-19 vaccine doses given nationally, officials with the National Association of Chain Drug Stores said Wednesday.
Half of drinkers who think they're OK to drive are wrong, study says
Health News // 19 hours ago
Half of drinkers who think they're OK to drive are wrong, study says
If you think you're fine to drive after drinking, there's a good chance you're wrong, new research shows. Despite being over the legal driving limit, half of the study's participants believed they were safe to drive.
Increased ER visits for asthma linked to seasonal air pollution, study finds
Health News // 21 hours ago
Increased ER visits for asthma linked to seasonal air pollution, study finds
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Rising rates of emergency room visits among children with asthma may be linked with seasonal air pollution, even in areas with generally low levels, a study published Wednesday by the journal PLOS ONE found.
Cochlear implants linked to new bone growth, may hurt hearing, study says
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cochlear implants linked to new bone growth, may hurt hearing, study says
People who get cochlear implants to treat severe hearing loss may develop new bone growth in the ear -- and it may lessen any hearing they have left, a new study hints.
Study suggests time of day for COVID-19 shot may affect immune response
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study suggests time of day for COVID-19 shot may affect immune response
Can the time of day you get your COVID-19 vaccine affect the antibodies you'll make? A new study suggests that it can, though researchers emphasize that getting vaccinated, no matter the time, is a critical decision.
Study: Binge drinking up among older men, but not women
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Binge drinking up among older men, but not women
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Binge drinking was on the rise among older men in the United States before the COVID-19 pandemic struck early last year, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Omicron variant another hit to mental health of exhausted U.S. population
Omicron variant another hit to mental health of exhausted U.S. population
COVID-19 vaccine booster cuts death rate by 90%, Israeli study finds
COVID-19 vaccine booster cuts death rate by 90%, Israeli study finds
Senate votes to nullify Biden's large business vaccine mandate
Senate votes to nullify Biden's large business vaccine mandate
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ramps up protection against Omicron
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ramps up protection against Omicron
EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection
EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement