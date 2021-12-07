Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 5:43 PM

Experts: Current tests detect Omicron variant, but transmissibility a concern

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/5
Experts: Current tests detect Omicron variant, but transmissibility a concern
Tests can still accurately identify most cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, but the strain is more transmissible than earlier forms of the virus, experts say. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 can be detected by most currently available diagnostic tests, which is significant given the increased transmissibility of the strain, experts said Tuesday.

While the genetic mutations seen with the new variant will not affect testing now, future changes as the virus continues to evolve, however, could make testing more difficult, they said.

Advertisement

"We may have dodged a bullet with this constellation of mutations," infectious disease specialist Dr. Jacob Lemieux said during a call with reporters on Tuesday.

"We still don't know how the mutations in Omicron affect each of the assays being used to test for the virus, but we do know that the major assays for PCR-based diagnosis continue to work," said Lemieux, a staff physician at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

RELATED NYC orders COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses

Still, the variant could be undetectable on some tests for the virus, particularly some take-home or self-administered tests, he said.

Earlier Tuesday, media reports described Omicron as a "stealth" variant, because in some cases it lacked a certain genetic sequence that PCR tests use to detect the virus.

The "stealth" form of Omicron, dubbed BA.2, has reportedly already been identified in South Africa, Australia, and Canada.

Advertisement
RELATED Travelers entering U.S. face new testing rule as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide

South Africa was the first country to report cases of the Omicron variant, on Nov. 25.

Should the new variant -- or any future ones -- be able to evade current testing platforms it could fuel a potentially serious outbreak, Lemieux said during the call, which was hosted by the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness.

That is because evidence exists that the strain is far more transmissible than earlier forms of COVID-19.

RELATED CDC director: Omicron cases 'likely to rise' as variant detected in 16 states

In South Africa, where it originated, for example, virus cases have increased by 400% in just the past week alone, according to government officials there.

Similarly, in Britain, which has been among world leaders in genetic testing to spot new variants, cases involving the Omicron variant are "increasing at unprecedented rate, more than the Alpha" variant, said Lemieux's colleague Dr. Jeremy Luban, who was also on the call.

The Alpha variant, also called the "U.K." variant, was first discovered in England in September 2020, said Luban, a professor of molecular medicine, biochemistry and molecular pharmacology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

On Tuesday, Britain's National Health Service reported 101 new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the country's total to 437.

Because of this rapid spread, "we need to be prepared for Omicron causing severe outbreaks in the United States over the next one to two months," Lemieux said.

Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested Tuesday during a White House briefing that the variant causes less severe illness, based on preliminary evidence.

But Dr. Karen Jacobson, an associate professor of infectious diseases at Boston University School of Medicine, said during the consortium's call that it is likely too early to know that for sure.

To date, in outbreaks in Denmark, Norway, and Australia, there have been fewer hospitalizations among confirmed cases, compared with earlier variants, including among children, she said.

Most of these outbreaks have occurred in places where large numbers of people are gathering, unmasked, according to Jacobson.

"It's early but reports so far are overwhelmingly mild cases," said Jacobson.

However, "we might need another week or so" to confirm that, she said.

Latest Headlines

1 in 3 U.S. children lack adequate health insurance, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
1 in 3 U.S. children lack adequate health insurance, study finds
A new study found that 34% of U.S. kids under 17 were "underinsured" in 2019, meaning their insurance failed to address overall needs, ensure access to providers, had high out-of-pocket costs or wasn't always in effect.
Vaccination strengthens antibodies in people who have had COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Vaccination strengthens antibodies in people who have had COVID-19
Yet another study shows that a combination of vaccination and previous infection may provide better protection against new COVID-19 variants than either one alone.
Black, Hispanic people in U.S. less likely than White people to receive opioids
Health News // 7 hours ago
Black, Hispanic people in U.S. less likely than White people to receive opioids
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic adults in the United States were less likely to be given opioids for pain management than White adults in 1990s, when they were new to market, but now are more likely to receive them, a new study says.
Death rates declined in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014, study shows
Health News // 8 hours ago
Death rates declined in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014, study shows
In a sign that the expansion of Medicaid has really worked, new research finds that death rates have declined in states that expanded the public health insurance program.
Study: COVID-19 pandemic sent blood pressure of people in U.S. skyward
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 pandemic sent blood pressure of people in U.S. skyward
Data covering almost half a million middle-aged Americans shows that about 27% saw their blood pressure go up significantly in 2020 after COVID-19 restrictions unfolded compared to the previous year.
Survey: 1 in 3 college freshmen deals with depression, anxiety
Health News // 17 hours ago
Survey: 1 in 3 college freshmen deals with depression, anxiety
Researchers in Britain and Canada found about one-third of first-year students have or develop moderate to severe anxiety or depression, according to a new study.
Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Researchers at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said Monday that they have developed a simple, self-administered test designed to identify people with symptoms of dementia.
Study: Young people recover quickly from COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Young people recover quickly from COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect
It happens very rarely, but most teens and young adults who do experience heart inflammation -- myocarditis -- after a COVID-19 shot have mild symptoms and recover quickly, new research shows.
High resting high heart rate may be linked to risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
High resting high heart rate may be linked to risk of dementia
Checking older adults' resting heart rate could help identify those who are more likely to experience a decline in mental function, a Swedish study suggests.
Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find
Health News // 1 day ago
Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The erectile dysfunction drug sildenafil -- better known as the brand Viagra -- may help prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease, a study published Monday by Nature Aging found, and cataract surgery may help prevent it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner
Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner
Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find
Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find
Study: COVID-19 pandemic sent blood pressure of people in U.S. skyward
Study: COVID-19 pandemic sent blood pressure of people in U.S. skyward
Study: Young people recover quickly from COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect
Study: Young people recover quickly from COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement