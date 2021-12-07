Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 4:56 PM

1 in 3 U.S. children lack adequate health insurance, study finds

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
1 in 3 U.S. children lack adequate health insurance, study finds
Roughly one-third of children in the United States are "underinsured," according to new research. File Photo by designer491/Shutterstock

Though they live in one of the world's richest nations, a growing number of young Americans are without ample health insurance.

A new study reports that 34% of U.S. kids age 17 and under were "underinsured" in 2019. That means their insurance failed to address their overall health needs, ensure access to preferred providers, that it came with high out-of-pocket costs or wasn't in effect at all times.

Advertisement

And the trend appears to be getting worse, given that 30.6% lacked adequate coverage in 2016.

That means there are 2.4 million more at-risk kids whose insurance is not cutting it. And researchers say a large portion of the flimsy coverage is private -- not public -- insurance.

RELATED Death rates declined in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014, study shows

"Inadequate insurance -- mainly experienced as high out-of-pocket costs -- causes families to delay, sometimes even forgoing, the medical care their child needs," said study author Dr. Justin Yu, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

"Especially for children with chronic and complex health conditions, families have to choose between paying for their child's medical care or basic necessities like food and housing," he said.

For the new study, Yu and his colleagues analyzed data from a federal government survey conducted between 2016 and 2019.

Advertisement
RELATED Survey: Family health insurance premiums rise 4% this year, up 47% since 2011

The National Survey of Children's Health is a yearly look into the physical and mental health of more than 73 million Americans under age 18.

On average, just over two-thirds were deemed to have continuous and adequate insurance coverage over the four-year study period. But roughly 1 in 3 did not.

The researchers said having "unreasonable" out-of-pocket medical expenses, rather than a lack of insurance, was the main problem.

RELATED Study: Nearly 13M in U.S. skip, delay meds due to cost

And that, they said, reflects a growing pattern in which private insurance companies increasingly off-load their overhead by imposing higher copays, premiums and deductibles.

Because regulations make transfers of such cost burdens less likely in public programs such as Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program, kids covered by private insurance are more vulnerable to being underinsured, the authors said.

At the same time, however, Yu said more and more kids have been shifted off Medicaid and CHIP in recent years, in favor of private coverage with diminishing returns. He attributed that to a combination of economic incentives as well as state and federal policy decisions.

This may also explain why the study found that children from relatively wealthier households -- those considered middle-class and well-educated -- appear to be bearing much of the increased risk.

Advertisement

Rising underinsurance rates were notably higher among kids in households at or above 200% of the federal poverty line, the study found.

To address the problem, major policy reforms must be considered, Yu said.

"This includes further expanding Medicaid eligibility criteria for children, expanding Social Security income financial assistance for families of children with disabilities and chronic health conditions, and consideration of a national single-payer child health insurance program," he said.

Katie Keith, a researcher with Keith Policy Solutions LLC in Washington D.C., and an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University, reviewed the findings.

"The documented increase in underinsurance for children is very concerning, and troublingly consistent with similar findings for adults," she said, adding that growing consumer costs, driven by rising deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses, are linked to underlying health care costs, which continue to rise rapidly.

"Underinsurance for children is particularly troubling, because of the long-term impact it can have on a family's financial stability and their ability to access the health care that their child needs," Keith said.

She and Yu agreed that passage of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) in 2010 has helped to prevent an even more concerning situation.

Advertisement

"Things would arguably be much worse for children's coverage in the absence of the ACA," Keith said.

"But this [study] suggests a need for perhaps the expansion of public coverage, like Medicaid and CHIP, to more children," she added. "And even greater out-of-pocket protections for families through marketplace coverage."

The findings were published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

More information

For more about health insurance coverage, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experts: Current tests detect Omicron variant, but transmissibility a concern
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Experts: Current tests detect Omicron variant, but transmissibility a concern
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 can be detected by most currently available diagnostic tests, which is significant given the increased transmissibility of the strain, experts said Tuesday.
Vaccination strengthens antibodies in people who have had COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Vaccination strengthens antibodies in people who have had COVID-19
Yet another study shows that a combination of vaccination and previous infection may provide better protection against new COVID-19 variants than either one alone.
Black, Hispanic people in U.S. less likely than White people to receive opioids
Health News // 7 hours ago
Black, Hispanic people in U.S. less likely than White people to receive opioids
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic adults in the United States were less likely to be given opioids for pain management than White adults in 1990s, when they were new to market, but now are more likely to receive them, a new study says.
Death rates declined in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014, study shows
Health News // 8 hours ago
Death rates declined in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014, study shows
In a sign that the expansion of Medicaid has really worked, new research finds that death rates have declined in states that expanded the public health insurance program.
Study: COVID-19 pandemic sent blood pressure of people in U.S. skyward
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 pandemic sent blood pressure of people in U.S. skyward
Data covering almost half a million middle-aged Americans shows that about 27% saw their blood pressure go up significantly in 2020 after COVID-19 restrictions unfolded compared to the previous year.
Survey: 1 in 3 college freshmen deals with depression, anxiety
Health News // 17 hours ago
Survey: 1 in 3 college freshmen deals with depression, anxiety
Researchers in Britain and Canada found about one-third of first-year students have or develop moderate to severe anxiety or depression, according to a new study.
Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Researchers at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said Monday that they have developed a simple, self-administered test designed to identify people with symptoms of dementia.
Study: Young people recover quickly from COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Young people recover quickly from COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect
It happens very rarely, but most teens and young adults who do experience heart inflammation -- myocarditis -- after a COVID-19 shot have mild symptoms and recover quickly, new research shows.
High resting high heart rate may be linked to risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
High resting high heart rate may be linked to risk of dementia
Checking older adults' resting heart rate could help identify those who are more likely to experience a decline in mental function, a Swedish study suggests.
Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find
Health News // 1 day ago
Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The erectile dysfunction drug sildenafil -- better known as the brand Viagra -- may help prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease, a study published Monday by Nature Aging found, and cataract surgery may help prevent it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner
Study: Self-administered test accurately predicts early dementia sooner
Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find
Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find
Study: COVID-19 pandemic sent blood pressure of people in U.S. skyward
Study: COVID-19 pandemic sent blood pressure of people in U.S. skyward
Study: Young people recover quickly from COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect
Study: Young people recover quickly from COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement