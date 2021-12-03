Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 3, 2021 / 1:05 AM

CDC: Autism diagnosed in 1 in every 44 U.S. 8-year-olds

By HealthDay News

Autism may be more prevalent among American children than believed, a new U.S. government study shows.

One in 44 children at age 8 in the United States have been diagnosed with the developmental disorder, a jump from the previous estimate of 1 in 54 children, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.

Advertisement

But a second study offered more heartening news: After looking at 4-year-old children in the same 11 communities analyzed in the first report, researchers found there was progress in the early identification of children with autism.

These children were 50% more likely to receive an autism diagnosis or special education classification by age 4 when compared to the 8-year-olds.

RELATED 'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says

"The substantial progress in early identification is good news because the earlier that children are identified with autism, the sooner they can be connected to services and support," said Dr. Karen Remley, director of the CDC's National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.

"Accessing these services at younger ages can help children do better in school and have a better quality of life," Remley said in an agency news release.

Still, why autism rates have climbed in recent years remains a mystery, one expert said.

Advertisement
RELATED Epidural use during delivery linked to minimal autism risk, studies find

"The findings from these 2 new reports of [autism] prevalence -- with varying results across different geographic settings and sociodemographic groups -- reflect the many challenges that researchers and public health officials have in trying to determine the true prevalence of [autism]," said Dr. Andrew Adesman, chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Cohen Children's Medical Center, in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

"It is important to note that there are significant variations across locations in terms of how and when children with [autism] are evaluated, and it is unclear to what extent these differences reflect true differences in the prevalence of [autism] versus a consequence of the evaluation process," he added.

"These two new reports from the CDC about the prevalence of [autism] among preschool and grade school children raise as many questions as they answer with respect to the many differences that were noted across the eight different geographic settings and the various sociodemographic groups examined," Adesman said.

RELATED Study: Intervening in infancy may prevent some cases of autism

The new rate was based on 2018 data from 11 communities in the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring network.

Autism rates in those communities ranged from 1 in 60 (1.7%) in Missouri to 1 in 26 (3.9%) in California.

These differences could be due to how communities identify children with autism, according to the CDC, which noted that some communities also have more services for children with autism and their families.

Advertisement
RELATED Serious childhood infections may increase autism risk, study finds

Study co-author Dr. Deborah Bilder, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry and pediatrics at Huntsman Mental Health Institute at University of Utah Health, said the findings give doctors and families a better road map for diagnosis and treatment.

"Early autism diagnosis and treatment optimizes children's ability to learn, engage with others and develop independence," Bilder explained in a university news release.

"That's why these studies are so important," she stressed. "They not only help us get a better idea of the growing prevalence of autism, but can also help us improve policies, services and research directed toward helping children and their families affected by autism."

The reports were published Thursday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Researchers also found persistent racial and ethnic differences in the diagnosis of autism. In several of the 11 communities, fewer Hispanic children were diagnosed with autism than Black or White children.

Also, Black children with autism were more likely to be diagnosed with an intellectual disability than White or Hispanic children with autism.

Access to services that diagnose and support children with autism could be one reason for these differences, according to the CDC.

It said that understanding the prevalence and characteristics of children with autism can help communities identify more children with autism early and enroll them in services at earlier ages.

Advertisement

More information

The Autism Society has more on autism.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New York, Colorado, Minnesota report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Health News // 14 hours ago
New York, Colorado, Minnesota report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- One day after the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in California, five more cases were identified in New York along with two more in Colorado and Minnesota.
Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear
Health News // 10 hours ago
Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear
Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear.
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Health News // 11 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, still the most common strain in the United States, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Pathogens found.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
While both vaccines were highly effective in preventing infection, hospitalization and death, the Moderna vaccine conferred a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Health News // 15 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection in people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, but are still better than no protection at all, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Blows to the head are common among America's kids, with close to 7% showing signs of a brain injury at some time in childhood, U.S. health officials report.
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Parents who want to read to their toddlers and give them a developmental boost ought to pick up a traditional paper book rather than an e-book on a tablet, a new study reports.
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Vaping can be tough on the lungs, but new research warns of another possible danger to men: It may more than double the risk for erectile dysfunction.
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Omicron has arrived in the United States, but its effects on the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, experts said Wednesday.
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
Health News // 1 day ago
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
People who are prescribed opioid painkillers after receiving a heart pacemaker or defibrillator may be at risk for opioid abuse -- and the higher the initial dose, the greater the risk, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
New York, Colorado, Minnesota report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
New York, Colorado, Minnesota report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement