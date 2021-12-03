Trending
Health News
Dec. 3, 2021 / 11:01 AM

Medicare spending for 'accelerated approval' drugs on the rise, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Medicare spending for 'accelerated approval' drugs on the rise, study finds
Medicare spending for drugs with as-yet-unproven benefits is rising, a new study has found. Photo by nosheep/Pixabay

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Annual spending on drugs granted accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration increased significantly over the past half decade, a study published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.

Under Medicare Part D, spending on the 66 medications with an accelerated approval indication as of the end of 2019 rose to $3.2 billion per year from $2.1 billion, the data showed.

For drugs covered under Medicare Part B, expenses rose to $5.9 billion from $2.7 billion over the same period.

This means that, collectively, Medicare spent $9.1 billion on drugs green-lighted through this FDA program, which are designed to treat serious or life-threatening conditions, even though their safety and effectiveness have not yet been completely evaluated, researchers said.

RELATED Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit

Spending on drugs with only accelerated approval indications, however, declined to $400 million from $700 million annually during the same five years.

The study covers the most recent five-year period for which spending figures are available.

"Medicare is spending more and more each year on drugs approved through the accelerated approval pathway, but most of that spending was on drugs that have other non-accelerated approval indications," study co-author Dr. Benjamin N. Rome told UPI in an email.

RELATED 64% of FDA-approved meds pass through streamlined processes

"This is important to keep in mind, since any policies aimed at lowering prices for accelerated approval drugs will need to consider how to handle these drugs," said Rome, a general internist and health policy researcher at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Under the accelerated approval program, the FDA clears drugs for use based on their ability to treat serious or life-threatening conditions in early clinical trials.

The clinical trial process continues following this initial approval, but the agency has historically had trouble changing the drugs' indications -- or permitted uses -- or removing them from the market altogether, even if new data shows they offer no proven benefit, earlier studies suggest.

A separate analysis by Harvard researchers published in October found that Medicare spent nearly $600 million over a three-year period to pay for cancer care involving four drugs later found to provide no clinical benefit.

Despite the fact that drugs made available via accelerated approval still have yet to complete the three-phase clinical trial process, manufacturers still charge high prices for them, research indicates.

For this analysis, Rome and his colleagues identified 66 drugs that were granted accelerated approval for at least one indication through December 2019.

They obtained annual Medicare Part B and D spending between 2015 and 2019 from publicly available data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Medicare Part B covers preventive treatments, such as the annual flu vaccine, as well as those for life-threatening conditions, while Part D provides prescription drug benefits.

The researchers estimated Medicare Part D spending for these drugs by subtracting estimated average annual rebates and other discounts for specific drug classes using publicly available data.

The Part B accelerated approval drug with the highest spending during the five-year study period was the cancer drug nivolumab, sold as Opdivo, at $6.8 billion, the data showed.

Another cancer drug, pembrolizumab, or Keytruda, was next at $6.1 billion, followed by bevacizumab, or Avastin, which is also used to treat cancer, at $3.4 billion.

Under Medicare Part D, the cancer drug ibrutinib, or Imbruvica, and palbociclib, or Ibrance, accounted for the most spending, at $6.6 billion and $1.6 billion.

About $500 million was spent on the Parkinson's treatment droxidopa, according to the researchers.

In 2019, accelerated approval drugs represented 2.5% of the estimated $127 billion spent under Part D and 16% of the estimated $37 billion spent under Part B drug, the data showed.

"Brand-name drug manufacturers can set prices as high as they want, and Medicare cannot use its tremendous leverage as the largest purchaser of drugs to negotiate," Rome said.

"Medicare pays the average price paid by private payers, after rebates and discounts, and can't negotiate lower prices, which means that [it] is essentially forced to pay the price charged by the manufacturer," he said.

Poll: Most vaccinated U.S. adults plan to get COVID-19 booster shot
Health News // 2 hours ago
Poll: Most vaccinated U.S. adults plan to get COVID-19 booster shot
Most vaccinated U.S. adults intend to get a booster shot, a new poll finds. Only about one in five say they won't get one, and roughly 23% percent of vaccinated adults have already received a booster, pollsters found.
New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Health News // 23 hours ago
New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- One day after the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in California, five more cases were identified in New York along with two more in Colorado and Minnesota.
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
Health News // 8 hours ago
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
A diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment might worry an older adult, who could see it as a stepping stone to dementia. But a new study suggests one does not necessarily lead to the other.
CDC: Autism diagnosed in 1 in every 44 U.S. 8-year-olds
Health News // 10 hours ago
CDC: Autism diagnosed in 1 in every 44 U.S. 8-year-olds
Autism may be more prevalent among American children than believed, a new U.S. government study shows.
Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear
Health News // 19 hours ago
Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear
Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear.
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, still the most common strain in the United States, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Pathogens found.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
While both vaccines were highly effective in preventing infection, hospitalization and death, the Moderna vaccine conferred a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection in people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, but are still better than no protection at all, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Blows to the head are common among America's kids, with close to 7% showing signs of a brain injury at some time in childhood, U.S. health officials report.
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Parents who want to read to their toddlers and give them a developmental boost ought to pick up a traditional paper book rather than an e-book on a tablet, a new study reports.
