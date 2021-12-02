Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 4:22 PM

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear
Researchers say that an uptick in mumps cases among adult college students who have been vaccinated against the disease suggests the vaccine may not be as effective as it once was -- though they're not sure why. File Photo by Evgeny Atamanenko/Shutterstock

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds.

The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.

Advertisement

After the mumps vaccine was introduced in the United States in 1967, cases of the infection plummeted by 99%. Since 2006, however, there has been an uptick in yearly cases -- often among college-age adults who were vaccinated as children.

That led to speculation that waning immunity was to blame.

RELATED Schools, doctors aim to make up lost ground on non-COVID-19 vaccinations

But the new study shows that vaccinated children and teens have also accounted for a significant share of mumps cases in recent years.

The exact percentage has varied year to year, but overall, vaccinated kids accounted for almost one-third of mumps cases between 2007 and 2019.

These days, the mumps vaccine is given as part of the two-dose MMR vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella. And it has long been known that the mumps component of the vaccine is not quite as good as the highly effective measles and rubella components.

RELATED Measles, whooping cough vaccinations for young kids declined during pandemic

MMR vaccination slashes the risk of measles and rubella by about 97% compared to being unvaccinated, said Mariel Marlow, senior researcher on the new study.

Advertisement

The risk of mumps, meanwhile, is cut by 88%, said Marlow, an epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No one is sure why some vaccinated people still get mumps, but there are a few possible contributors, according to Marlow.

RELATED California to require COVID-19 vaccines for public school students

"Limited evidence suggests that some people's immune systems might not respond as well as they should to the vaccine," she said.

Then there's the waning immunity scenario -- where a vaccinated person's antibodies to the mumps virus decrease over time, until they are no longer protective.

Marlow also pointed to an additional possibility: The decades-old mumps vaccine may have lost some of its punch against the viral strains that are circulating now.

"Even though the mumps viruses are relatively genetically stable," she said, "there is evidence of some differences between the strain used in the vaccine and mumps viruses we see circulating today."

If that's the case, researchers are working on it.

"New vaccines that incorporate the new virus strains are being tested," Marlow said.

The findings -- published online Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics -- are based on mumps cases reported to the CDC from 2007 through 2019.

Certain years saw bigger outbreaks, the largest topping 6,300 cases in other years, a few hundred Americans contracted the virus.

Advertisement

Overall, children and teenagers younger than 18 accounted for 32% of cases.

It's important to keep the numbers in perspective, according to Marlow. Before the mumps vaccine was introduced, she said, more than 100,000 cases were reported each year.

"High vaccination coverage maintains control of mumps in the U.S., so we don't return to the days of tens of thousands cases every year," Marlow said.

Fortunately, mumps is usually mild, said Patricia Stinchfield, president-elect of the nonprofit National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

But the infection can occasionally cause serious complications, such as inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, and hearing loss.

"Those complications are why we vaccinate," said Stinchfield, who was not involved in the CDC research.

"I think the main message of this study is that keeping kids on schedule with vaccinations is more important than ever," Stinchfield said.

She noted that many U.S. children did fall behind on vaccinations earlier in the pandemic. And while that situation has improved, Stinchfield added, it's important to remember that kids need protection from long-standing childhood ills, too.

"There are other viruses we need to pay attention to, along with [COVID-19]," she said.

It's worthwhile, Stinchfield said, for parents to know the potential signs of mumps. The infection is best known for causing puffy cheeks and swelling along the jaw. And one side of the face, Stinchfield said, may look substantially larger than the other.

Advertisement

Mumps can also cause a fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. If parents suspect their child has the infection, Stinchfield said, they should call their pediatrician.

The virus spreads through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets. So, Stinchfield said, it is often passed via close-contact activities, like sports, or sharing items like water bottles or cups.

And that's likely a key reason why mumps outbreaks have often affected college-age Americans, according to Marlow.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an overview on mumps.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, still the most common strain in the United States, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Pathogens found.
Minnesota reports second U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Health News // 5 hours ago
Minnesota reports second U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- One day after the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in California, a second case of the highly contagious strain was identified in Minnesota, public health officials there said Thursday.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
While both vaccines were highly effective in preventing infection, hospitalization and death, the Moderna vaccine conferred a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Health News // 6 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection in people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, but are still better than no protection at all, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Blows to the head are common among America's kids, with close to 7% showing signs of a brain injury at some time in childhood, U.S. health officials report.
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Parents who want to read to their toddlers and give them a developmental boost ought to pick up a traditional paper book rather than an e-book on a tablet, a new study reports.
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Health News // 16 hours ago
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Vaping can be tough on the lungs, but new research warns of another possible danger to men: It may more than double the risk for erectile dysfunction.
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Health News // 23 hours ago
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Omicron has arrived in the United States, but its effects on the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, experts said Wednesday.
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
Health News // 1 day ago
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
People who are prescribed opioid painkillers after receiving a heart pacemaker or defibrillator may be at risk for opioid abuse -- and the higher the initial dose, the greater the risk, according to a new study.
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Health News // 1 day ago
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Survivors of severe COVID-19 may have increased risk of death within 12 months of initial infection, a study published Wednesday by the journal Frontiers in Medicine found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Minnesota reports second U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Minnesota reports second U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement