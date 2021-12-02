Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 10:00 AM

Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion

By HealthDay News
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Roughly 7% of children in the United States have had some type of head injury, according to new research. Photo by Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay

Blows to the head are common among America's kids, with close to 7% showing signs of a brain injury at some time in childhood, U.S. health officials report.

Sports, falls and abuse are likely causes, experts say.

Advertisement

Concussions and other head injuries are more common among white kids than Black or Hispanic kids.

And prevalence increases with age -- from 2% in children up to 5 years old to 12% in 12- to 17-year-olds, officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.

RELATED Falls at home, football cause most children's head injuries

The researchers also found that boys are more likely than girls to suffer head trauma.

"It will be important to continue to monitor these disparities in the hopes of better understanding the pathways that lead to both having a brain injury or concussion and seeking medical care," said researcher Benjamin Zablotsky.

He is a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, in Hyattsville, Md.

RELATED Golf cart injuries rising among American kids

Because the study relied on parent reports, Zablotsky noted the number of reported head injuries may be underestimated.

The best medicine is to not suffer a brain injury, said Dr. Jose Prince, a pediatric surgeon at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Advertisement

"Preventing head injuries with seat belts, helmets, fall prevention and appropriate supervision can make a world of difference," said Prince, who was not involved with the study.

RELATED Study confirms rise in child abuse during COVID-19 pandemic

Using data from the 2020 U.S. National Health Interview Survey, the NCHS researchers found that:

  • Among all children, nearly 9% of white kids had suffered a concussion or brain injury versus less than 6% of Hispanics and less than 3% of Black kids.
  • While roughly 7% showed signs of concussion or brain injury, only 4% had a doctor's diagnosis.
  • Nearly 8% of boys had symptoms of a concussion or brain injury versus 6% of girls.

It's not known if cases are on the rise. "Since this is the first year we asked these specific questions," Zablotsky said, "we can't really comment on if the rate has risen or remained about the same."

The researchers also didn't ask about how children are being injured. "But there is certainly a need to understand the role sports- and physical activity-related injuries may be playing among older children," Zablotsky added.

Dr. Michael Grosso, chief medical officer and chair of pediatrics at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y., said there are many causes of head injury in children. The most common: falls, car crashes, abuse and sports.

Advertisement

"The range of severity for head injury is very broad," he noted.

"Abusive injury is especially concerning. Infant shaking can cause bleeding and swelling of the brain that results in permanent damage or even death. Within the field of pediatrics, adolescent males appear to be at the highest risk of head trauma overall, often related to risky behaviors that include substance use," Grosso said.

Milder head injury can sometimes cause more serious symptoms than one would think, he added.

So-called "post-concussive syndrome" can include prolonged periods of headache, visual disturbances, problems with, coordination, mood and school performance.

"As pediatricians, we are especially concerned about return to activity for children with concussion, since doing so too rapidly can place the child at risk for a second injury, which carries its own risks," Grosso explained.

Prince said causes and effects tend to vary by age.

"For babies, falls and abuse can lead to death or devastating lifelong brain injury," Prince said.

For older children, car crashes can result in a severe brain injury that leads to cognitive problems, difficulty communicating, and behavioral and emotional struggles. In addition, sports injuries that cause a concussion can affect learning and return to play, he said.

Advertisement

The findings were published Wednesday in the CDC's NCHS Data Brief.

More information

For more on children and concussions, head to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Health News // 4 minutes ago
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
While both vaccines were highly effective in preventing infection, hospitalization and death, the Moderna vaccine conferred a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Health News // 17 minutes ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection in people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, but are still better than no protection at all, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Parents who want to read to their toddlers and give them a developmental boost ought to pick up a traditional paper book rather than an e-book on a tablet, a new study reports.
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Health News // 10 hours ago
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Vaping can be tough on the lungs, but new research warns of another possible danger to men: It may more than double the risk for erectile dysfunction.
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Health News // 17 hours ago
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Omicron has arrived in the United States, but its effects on the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, experts said Wednesday.
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
Health News // 23 hours ago
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
People who are prescribed opioid painkillers after receiving a heart pacemaker or defibrillator may be at risk for opioid abuse -- and the higher the initial dose, the greater the risk, according to a new study.
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Health News // 1 day ago
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Survivors of severe COVID-19 may have increased risk of death within 12 months of initial infection, a study published Wednesday by the journal Frontiers in Medicine found.
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
A new study found that a high intake of ultra-processed foods significantly increases the risk of another heart attack or stroke, and it's more likely to be fatal.
Study: HPV vaccine reducing cervical cancers in teens, young women
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: HPV vaccine reducing cervical cancers in teens, young women
The first wave of girls to receive the HPV vaccine are much less likely to contract or die from cervical cancer than women just a few years older, a new study shows. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV.
Study finds link between psychiatric disorders, Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds link between psychiatric disorders, Type 2 diabetes
According to new research, people with psychiatric disorders often have to deal with another trouble: Higher rates of type 2 diabetes than the general population.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement