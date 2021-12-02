Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 2:57 PM

COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/3
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Currently available vaccines my elicit a weaker immune response to the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to a new study. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, still the most common strain in the United States, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Pathogens found.

The Delta strain has seven genetic mutations in the virus' spike protein, which is targeted by the vaccines from AstraZeneca, which is being used in Europe, as well as Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which are available in the United States.

Advertisement

These mutations are sufficient to reduce the effectiveness of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines by up to five times compared with other strains of the virus, the data showed.

In comparison, the newly emerging Omicron variant has 32 genetic mutations to the spike protein, experts say.

RELATED CDC: Vaccines less effective against Delta variant, but still prevent serious illness

"There is concern that Omicron will be even less susceptible to [the vaccines] than Delta based on the genetic signal," study co-author Emma Thomson told UPI in an email.

"However, the same experiments in this study need to be repeated for Omicron to confirm these initial genetic findings," said Thomson, a professor at the University of Glasgow's Center for Virus Research in Scotland.

Advertisement

She and her team are already beginning this process with samples of the new variant, she said.

RELATED Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say

The current COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against severe illness from the virus, thus reducing the risk for hospitalization and death in those who are fully vaccinated, research suggests.

However, as the recent concern surrounding Omicron highlights, the emergence of new variants may diminish their efficacy, according to experts.

The Delta variant, which has been the predominant one in the United States since the spring, has already caused a slight reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccines used here, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Scientists scramble to understand COVID-19 Omicron: What we know

This is because genetic mutations behind these new variants effectively change the shape of the COVID-19 spike protein, which limits the ability of antibodies, or proteins created by the immune system to fight off viruses, from recognizing them, Thomson and her colleagues said.

Vaccines are designed to boost production of antibodies against the virus but if the antibodies cannot recognize new variants, they will be less effective.

For this study, the researchers analyzed serum samples collected from healthy people who had received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Among the study participants, 156 had received two doses of one of the vaccines and 50 people had received one dose, the researchers said.

Advertisement

The researchers used models of three different variants of COVID-19: Alpha, which emerged in England in September 2020; Beta, which was first identified in South Africa a month later; and Delta, first detected in India earlier this year.

They exposed the three variants to blood samples collected from vaccinated participants to see how the virus responded to the antibodies in the blood.

Both vaccines protected against all three COVID-19 variants but were less effective with Beta and Delta, the researchers said.

The Delta variant reduced the immune response in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines four-fold, the data showed.

Among those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot, there was a five-fold decline in immune response against the Delta variant.

"The main finding here is that the Delta variant is less susceptible to ... antibodies from people who have been vaccinated, [though] we know from other studies that the vaccines are still working to prevent severe illness and death," Thomson said.

The study "tells us that the virus is capable of gradually escaping from our immune response over time and is a warning signal that new variants may emerge in future that could require us to update our vaccines, like we do for influenza every year," she said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Minnesota reports second U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Health News // 3 hours ago
Minnesota reports second U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- One day after the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in California, a second case of the highly contagious strain was identified in Minnesota, public health officials there said Thursday.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
While both vaccines were highly effective in preventing infection, hospitalization and death, the Moderna vaccine conferred a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Health News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection in people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, but are still better than no protection at all, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Blows to the head are common among America's kids, with close to 7% showing signs of a brain injury at some time in childhood, U.S. health officials report.
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: Paper books better than devices when reading to toddlers
Parents who want to read to their toddlers and give them a developmental boost ought to pick up a traditional paper book rather than an e-book on a tablet, a new study reports.
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Health News // 14 hours ago
Vaping could more than double erectile dysfunction risk for some men
Vaping can be tough on the lungs, but new research warns of another possible danger to men: It may more than double the risk for erectile dysfunction.
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Health News // 22 hours ago
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Omicron has arrived in the United States, but its effects on the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, experts said Wednesday.
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
Health News // 1 day ago
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
People who are prescribed opioid painkillers after receiving a heart pacemaker or defibrillator may be at risk for opioid abuse -- and the higher the initial dose, the greater the risk, according to a new study.
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Health News // 1 day ago
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Survivors of severe COVID-19 may have increased risk of death within 12 months of initial infection, a study published Wednesday by the journal Frontiers in Medicine found.
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
A new study found that a high intake of ultra-processed foods significantly increases the risk of another heart attack or stroke, and it's more likely to be fatal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Minnesota reports second U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Minnesota reports second U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement