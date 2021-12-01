Trending
Health News
Dec. 1, 2021

Study finds link between psychiatric disorders, Type 2 diabetes

By HealthDay News

According to new research, people with psychiatric disorders often have to deal with another trouble: Higher rates of type 2 diabetes than the general population.

"Increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes among individuals with a psychiatric disorder suggests that these conditions have a shared vulnerability," the Danish researchers said.

In the study, the investigators searched four electronic databases of scientific papers.

They found 32 reviews based on 245 studies that included people with 11 categories of psychiatric disorders: schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, substance use disorder, anxiety disorder, eating disorder, intellectual disability, psychosis, disorder, dementia and a mixed group with different types of disorders.

RELATED Study: Babies born to mothers with diabetes at higher risk for psychiatric disorders

Type 2 diabetes was most common among people with a disorder (40%), followed by those with binge eating disorder (21%), substance use disorder (16%), anxiety disorders (14%), bipolar disorder (11%) and psychosis (11%).

People with an intellectual disability were least likely to have diabetes (8%), the findings showed.

The rate of type 2 diabetes in the general population is 6% to 9%, according to the study published Monday in the journal Diabetologia.

RELATED 'Prediabetes' may harm brain health, study suggests

Many people with disorders have other health problems, and it's likely that these conditions contribute to the high rate of diabetes in people with disorders, said study author Nanna Lindekilde, from the department of psychology at the University of Southern Denmark.

The researchers also said the link between disorders and diabetes "is likely to be bidirectional, with the disorder raising the risk of developing diabetes, while diabetes, especially in combination with poor metabolic control, increasing the risk of developing problems."

While their study found an overall increased risk of diabetes among people with psychiatric disorders, rates may vary depending on where they live and other factors, the authors noted.

RELATED Stress complicates blood sugar control for people with diabetes

"Better understanding of the observed differences in disease risk and the reasons behind them are still needed," the researchers concluded in a journal news release.

More information

The American Diabetes Association has more on type 2 diabetes.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

