Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/5
Severe COVID-19 survivors face higher risk of death later from unrelated causes
Survivors of severe COVID-19 are more likely to die from other causes over the next year compared to uninfected people, a study has found. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Survivors of severe COVID-19 may have increased risk of death within 12 months of initial infection compared to people who never had the coronavirus, a study published Wednesday by the journal Frontiers in Medicine found.

People age 65 and younger who survived their initial infection, despite suffering serious illness, are more than three times likely to die over the next year than those who never had the virus, the data showed.

Advertisement

Adults age 65 and older who survived severe COVID-19 have more than double a higher risk for death in the ensuing year compared to uninfected people in the same age group, the researchers said.

And severe COVID-19 survivors of all ages are overall 2 1/2 times more likely to die over the next 12 months than uninfected people.

RELATED 'Long COVID' symptoms similar to chronic fatigue syndrome, study finds

Only 20% of people with severe COVID-19 patients who die do so as a result of typical health complications associated with the virus, such as blood clots or lung failure, researchers said.

"We now know that there is a substantial risk of dying from what would likely be considered to be an unrecognized complication of COVID-19," co-author Arch Mainous said in a press release.

Advertisement

"We need to be even more vigilant in decreasing severe episodes of COVID-19," said Mainous, professor and vice chair for research in community health and family medicine at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

RELATED Half of severe COVID-19 patients have symptoms after a year, Wuhan study finds

The study suggests that severe COVID-19 may significantly damage long-term health and highlights the importance of preventing severe disease through vaccination, he and his colleagues said.

The virus can cause severe symptoms and death for vulnerable people, particularly older adults and those with certain underlying health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the pandemic has continued, greater attention has been placed on so-called "long-haul" COVID-19, or persistent symptoms of the virus such as severe fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive decline and depression that can last for months.

RELATED Most COVID-19 patients not back to previous health 1 month later, study finds

A study Mainous and his colleagues published in September found that people who recover from serious illness from the virus were more likely to be hospitalized for other reasons over the next six months than those uninfected.

For this analysis, the researchers reviewed the electronic health records for 13,638 people who underwent a PCR test for COVID-19 within the University of Florida health system during the first six months of 2020.

Advertisement

Among these patients, 178 experienced severe COVID-19 and 246 mild or moderate illness from the virus, while the rest tested negative, the researchers said.

Of the total study population, 2,686 people, or about 20%, died over the next 12 months, including 93, or 52%, of those who suffered severe COVID-19.

About 6% of the severe COVID-19 patients who died following recovery did so as a result of heart-related complications, while about 7% died due to lung or respiratory problems.

As these deaths occurred long after the initial infection passed, they may never have been linked to the virus by the patients' families or doctors, researchers said.

The study did not list the other causes of death for the infected patients, though the researchers say their findings indicate that patients experienced an overall decline in health that left them vulnerable to various ailments.

People who recovered from mild or moderate COVID-19 did not have a significantly increased risk for death compared with uninfected, which highlights the benefits of vaccination, given that currently available shots have been shown to limit serious symptoms, the researchers said.

"Taking your chances and hoping for successful treatment in the hospital doesn't convey the full picture of the impact of COVID-19," Mainous said.

Advertisement

"Our recommendation at this point is to use preventive measures, such as vaccination, to prevent severe episodes of COVID-19," he said.

Latest Headlines

Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Getting a pacemaker, defibrillator may raise odds for opioid abuse
People who are prescribed opioid painkillers after receiving a heart pacemaker or defibrillator may be at risk for opioid abuse -- and the higher the initial dose, the greater the risk, according to a new study.
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Health News // 2 hours ago
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
A new study found that a high intake of ultra-processed foods significantly increases the risk of another heart attack or stroke, and it's more likely to be fatal.
Study: HPV vaccine reducing cervical cancers in teens, young women
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: HPV vaccine reducing cervical cancers in teens, young women
The first wave of girls to receive the HPV vaccine are much less likely to contract or die from cervical cancer than women just a few years older, a new study shows. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV.
Study finds link between psychiatric disorders, Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study finds link between psychiatric disorders, Type 2 diabetes
According to new research, people with psychiatric disorders often have to deal with another trouble: Higher rates of type 2 diabetes than the general population.
CDC: New HIV infections stay high among Hispanic gay, bisexual men of color
Health News // 20 hours ago
CDC: New HIV infections stay high among Hispanic gay, bisexual men of color
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- New HIV infections have increased among Hispanic gay and bisexual men in the United States over the past decade, according to figures released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Health News // 22 hours ago
Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Coffee lovers know a steaming cup of java can quickly deliver energy and mental clarity every morning, but new research suggests it may also guard against Alzheimer's disease in the long run.
Study: Vaccinated, immunocompromised people still at greater COVID-19 risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Vaccinated, immunocompromised people still at greater COVID-19 risk
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- COVID-19 infections in people who are fully vaccinated are rare, but more common and severe among those with weaker immune systems, an analysis published Tuesday by the Journal of Medical Economics found.
Pfizer to seek FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for teens
Health News // 1 day ago
Pfizer to seek FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for teens
Pfizer Inc. is expected to seek approval this week for emergency use of its booster shots among American teens ages 16-17.
Regeneron says antibody cocktail likely weakened by Omicron variant
Health News // 1 day ago
Regeneron says antibody cocktail likely weakened by Omicron variant
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday that its antibody cocktail, which is used widely to treat COVID-19 patients, may be less effective against the Omicron variant.
COVID-19 may trigger heart condition in young athletes
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 may trigger heart condition in young athletes
A heart condition, myocarditis, has been found in a number of U.S. college athletes who have had COVID-19, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Vaccinated, immunocompromised people still at greater COVID-19 risk
Study: Vaccinated, immunocompromised people still at greater COVID-19 risk
Study finds link between psychiatric disorders, Type 2 diabetes
Study finds link between psychiatric disorders, Type 2 diabetes
People with high blood pressure could be taking other meds that worsen it
People with high blood pressure could be taking other meds that worsen it
COVID-19 may trigger heart condition in young athletes
COVID-19 may trigger heart condition in young athletes
Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Coffee may help lower odds for Alzheimer's disease, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement