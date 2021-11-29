Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 2:24 PM

'Long COVID' symptoms similar to chronic fatigue syndrome, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
'Long COVID' symptoms similar to chronic fatigue syndrome, study finds
Researchers say symptoms of "long-COVID" are similar to those of chronic fatigue syndrome. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- People with "long-haul" COVID-19 have symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome and other breathing problems months after first testing positive for the virus, a study published Monday by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.

Nearly half the participants in the small study met the criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis, the data showed.

Advertisement

In addition, nearly all of the participants, or 88%, exhibited abnormal breathing patterns referred to as dysfunctional breathing, while 58% had evidence of circulatory impairment during peak exercise performance, the researchers said.

"These findings suggest that in a subgroup of long haulers, hyperventilation and dysfunctional breathing may underlie their symptoms," study co-author Donna M. Mancini said in a press release.

RELATED Half of severe COVID-19 patients have symptoms after a year, Wuhan study finds

"This is important as these abnormalities may be addressed with breathing exercises or retraining," said Mancini, a professor of cardiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a medical condition that can often occur following a viral infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can cause fever and muscle aches as well as prolonged tiredness and depression, the agency says.

Advertisement
RELATED Long-haul COVID-19 in kids typically ends within 3 months, study says

Many people with COVID-19, even those who experience mild illness, have reported persistent symptoms after they recover from their initial infection, research suggests.

Those affected are commonly referred to as COVID-19 "long-haulers," and their symptoms include severe fatigue, cognitive difficulty, unrefreshing sleep and muscle aches and pains, previous studies have found.

For this study, the researchers assessed 41 patients -- 23 women and 18 men -- ages 23 to 69 who'd previously been diagnosed with acute COVID-19 infection between three and 15 months before evaluation.

RELATED NIH to spend $470M for long-haul COVID-19 study at dozens of institutions

Participants were referred to the study from pulmonologists or cardiologists and all had normal pulmonary function tests, chest X-rays, chest CT scans and echocardiograms before infection with the virus.

All participants underwent a standard cardiopulmonary exercise test, which evaluates heart and lung function based on physical activity, and continued to experience unexplained shortness of breath.

For this test, they were seated on a stationary bicycle and used a disposable mouthpiece for measurement of expired gases and other breathing measurements, including peak oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide production and breathing rate and volume, the researchers said.

They were also connected to an electrocardiogram machine, pulse oximeter and blood pressure cuff to measure heart rate, pulse and blood pressure, respectively.

Advertisement

After a brief rest period, participants began exercises which increased in difficulty every three minutes, the researchers said.

Most of the participants had evidence of abnormal breathing patterns referred to as dysfunctional breathing, which is most commonly observed in asthmatic patients and is defined as rapid, shallow breathing.

In addition, they had low carbon dioxide values at rest and with exercise, suggesting chronic hyperventilation.

The circulatory impairment observed in many participants may be an indication of heart muscle dysfunction, according to the researchers.

"Recovery from acute COVID-19 infection can be associated with residual organ damage," Mancini said.

"Many of these patients reported shortness of breath, and the... results demonstrate several abnormalities, including reduced exercise capacity, excessive ventilatory response and abnormal breathing patterns which would impact their normal daily life activities," she said.

Latest Headlines

People with high blood pressure could be taking other meds that worsen it
Health News // 23 minutes ago
People with high blood pressure could be taking other meds that worsen it
Nearly 1 in 5 people with hypertension may be unintentionally taking a drug for another condition that causes their blood pressure to climb even higher, a new study suggests.
Scientists scramble to understand COVID-19 Omicron: What we know
Health News // 3 hours ago
Scientists scramble to understand COVID-19 Omicron: What we know
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Scientists around the world are scrambling to understand the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, identified last week -- its symptoms, severity and contagion.
Study: Red light in morning may protect fading eyesight
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Red light in morning may protect fading eyesight
A weekly dose of deep red light in the morning may protect fading eyesight as people age, British researchers say.
'Attitude of gratitude' could help to de-stress during holiday season
Health News // 2 days ago
'Attitude of gratitude' could help to de-stress during holiday season
Don't get too focused on buying the perfect presents, making the best dinner or planning the perfect party. Try to be mindful of pleasant things and moments, suggests one expert.
Study: Fetal infection with COVID-19 possible, but unlikely
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Fetal infection with COVID-19 possible, but unlikely
There is a very low risk that pregnant women with COVID-19 will pass the virus to their unborn babies, researchers say.
Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine
Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report.
Study: Giving help to others can bring back health benefits
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Giving help to others can bring back health benefits
When it comes to helping others and your health, it might be better to give than to receive, a new study suggests.
Single dose of HPV vaccine may be enough for protection, trial suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Single dose of HPV vaccine may be enough for protection, trial suggests
Women getting vaccinated against the cancer-causing human papillomavirus now need two or three shots, but an African clinical trial suggests a single dose is just as effective.
Gout drug colchicine won't help fight COVID-19, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Gout drug colchicine won't help fight COVID-19, study says
The anti-inflammatory drug colchicine doesn't lessen COVID-19 severity, the risk of death or shorten hospital stays, a new study reports. Nor does it lower need for admission to the intensive care unit or a ventilator.
Many kids separated from families at U.S. border now have PTSD, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Many kids separated from families at U.S. border now have PTSD, study says
Parents and children who were separated under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy have shown lasting psychological trauma -- even after being reunited, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine
Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Scientists scramble to understand COVID-19 Omicron: What we know
Scientists scramble to understand COVID-19 Omicron: What we know
Study: Red light in morning may protect fading eyesight
Study: Red light in morning may protect fading eyesight
'Attitude of gratitude' could help to de-stress during holiday season
'Attitude of gratitude' could help to de-stress during holiday season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement