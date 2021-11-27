Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 27, 2021 / 1:05 AM

'Attitude of gratitude' could help to de-stress during holiday season

By HealthDay News

A return to a more normal holiday season may also mean higher stress levels, so an expert offers some coping tips.

Don't get too focused on buying the perfect presents, making the best dinner or planning the perfect party.

Advertisement

Try to be mindful of pleasant things and moments, suggested Jennifer Wegmann, a health and wellness studies lecturer at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

"Being mindful requires you to be present and aware. It is impossible to be in the moment when you are focused on what is next or stuck in could have, would have, should have," Wegmann said in a university news release.

RELATED Study: Giving help to others can bring back health benefits

"Being mindful requires intentionality, so try an easy breathing exercise next time you find yourself mindlessly going through your day," she suggested.

"Few things bring us into the moment like our breath. There are so many techniques out there, but something as simple as taking several deep breaths can be effective," Wegmann said.

Try to adopt an attitude of gratitude, she advised.

RELATED Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men

"Gratitude is more than simply being thankful," Wegmann said.

It requires intentionally seeking goodness in your life and understanding that goodness comes from both inside and outside of ourselves, she explained.

Advertisement

"Gratitude is a powerful positive emotion, and science shows when we practice gratitude, we experience numerous benefits. It improves habits, cultivates happiness, reduces the stress hormone cortisol and improves mental health," Wegmann said.

RELATED Many kids separated from families at U.S. border now have PTSD, study says

"A great exercise we can all do is to take a little time in the next few weeks to reflect upon what and who we are truly and genuinely thankful for. Being grateful will help us see the holidays through a different lens. I encourage everyone to find a way to let people in your life know you are grateful for them and why," Wegmann said.

It's also important to set healthy boundaries by not saying yes to every party, dinner, present or other holiday request, she added.

"First, reflect on what your boundaries are. Surprisingly, many people can't tell you their boundaries because they have never given themselves time to think about them," Wegmann said.

"Once you acknowledge what your boundaries are, you need to communicate them assertively and directly. Remember, you can be assertive without forgoing compassion and kindness. If you do not communicate your boundaries, then you can't expect people to respect them," she explained.

"You can anticipate that some people may be taken aback by your boundaries, but remember that you are not responsible for others' actions," she said. "Do not fall into the trap of believing that setting a boundary is selfish. It's an act of self-love, as it acknowledges your self-worth."

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers holiday health tips.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Fetal infection with COVID-19 possible, but unlikely
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Fetal infection with COVID-19 possible, but unlikely
There is a very low risk that pregnant women with COVID-19 will pass the virus to their unborn babies, researchers say.
Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine
Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report.
Study: Giving help to others can bring back health benefits
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: Giving help to others can bring back health benefits
When it comes to helping others and your health, it might be better to give than to receive, a new study suggests.
Single dose of HPV vaccine may be enough for protection, trial suggests
Health News // 14 hours ago
Single dose of HPV vaccine may be enough for protection, trial suggests
Women getting vaccinated against the cancer-causing human papillomavirus now need two or three shots, but an African clinical trial suggests a single dose is just as effective.
Gout drug colchicine won't help fight COVID-19, study says
Health News // 15 hours ago
Gout drug colchicine won't help fight COVID-19, study says
The anti-inflammatory drug colchicine doesn't lessen COVID-19 severity, the risk of death or shorten hospital stays, a new study reports. Nor does it lower need for admission to the intensive care unit or a ventilator.
Many kids separated from families at U.S. border now have PTSD, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Many kids separated from families at U.S. border now have PTSD, study says
Parents and children who were separated under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy have shown lasting psychological trauma -- even after being reunited, a new study finds.
Study: Pandemic doubled need for inpatient care of eating disorders
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Pandemic doubled need for inpatient care of eating disorders
The number of people who were hospitalized for eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia doubled in May 2020, about two months after the COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared a national emergency.
Wearable device can spot, reverse opioid overdoses, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Wearable device can spot, reverse opioid overdoses, researchers say
A wearable device that could inject a lifesaving antidote for an opioid overdose might be on the horizon.
Study: Abortion medically safe, unwanted pregnancy poses greater health risk
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Abortion medically safe, unwanted pregnancy poses greater health risk
Debate rages over abortion, but experts say the medical evidence makes one thing clear -- it is a fundamentally safe procedure for women, and is safer than childbirth, colonoscopy, tonsillectomy and plastic surgery.
Adults with ADHD four times more likely to have anxiety disorder
Health News // 2 days ago
Adults with ADHD four times more likely to have anxiety disorder
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is not just a childhood disorder, and new research shows that adults with ADHD are four times more likely to have anxiety disorder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine
Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine
Many kids separated from families at U.S. border now have PTSD, study says
Many kids separated from families at U.S. border now have PTSD, study says
Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say
Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Single dose of HPV vaccine may be enough for protection, trial suggests
Single dose of HPV vaccine may be enough for protection, trial suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement