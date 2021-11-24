Breaking News
Jury finds 3 Georgia men guilty in 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 1:26 PM

Study: Abortion medically safe, unwanted pregnancy poses greater health risk

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Study: Abortion medically safe, unwanted pregnancy poses greater health risk
Researchers say that abortion is a fundamentally safe procedure -- safer than a host of other surgeries -- and carries fewer risks to health than carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term. Photo by skeeze/Pixabay

Debate rages over access to abortion, but experts say the collected medical evidence makes one thing clear -- it is a fundamentally safe procedure for women.

Abortion is safer than childbirth and it's also safer than a host of other common procedures -- colonoscopy, tonsillectomy and plastic surgery, said Dr. Sarah Prager, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Advertisement

The data shows that women who receive abortions also do not suffer any enduring mental or physical health problems, Prager noted during a briefing held by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

"There are no long-term health risks from abortion," Prager said. "It is not associated with a future risk of infertility or ectopic pregnancy, spontaneous abortion [miscarriage], birth defects or preterm delivery. There also are not increased risks of mental health problems compared to carrying a pregnancy to term."

RELATED Study: Female students' graduation rates improve with better birth control access

The AAAS held the briefing in advance of potential U.S. Supreme Court challenges to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal in America.

The mortality rate associated with legal abortion is about 0.7 deaths for every 100,000 procedures, Prager said. By comparison, the death rate for childbirth is about nine deaths for every 100,000 deliveries.

Advertisement

Death rates for other medical procedures, Prager said, include: Colonoscopy, 3 deaths for every 100,000 procedures; Plastic surgery, 1 to 2 deaths per 100,000 procedures; and Tonsillectomy, 3 to 6 deaths for every 100,000 procedures.

RELATED 'This is not patient care': Abortion providers await court decision on Texas law

"Abortion is actually significantly safer than carrying a child to term and many other minor procedures," Prager said.

The U.S. abortion rate has been declining for decades, said Amanda Stevenson, an assistant professor in sociology at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Rates have declined

RELATED Catholic bishops avoid banning politicians from communion over abortion views

The abortion rate in 2017 was 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age, down 8% from 2014, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a non-profit reproductive health policy research group.

That's the lowest rate ever observed in the United States by comparison, the rate was 16.3 in 1973 and rose to a high of 29.3 in 1981 before beginning its long decline, the institute said.

"The number and rate of abortions increased rapidly after abortion was made legal in the whole U.S. by Roe v. Wade and then stayed relatively stable through the 1980s, and then started declining and has been declining since the 1980s," Stevenson said.

About three in five abortions today are performed for women in their 20s, Stevenson said. The abortion rate for teenagers has declined the most rapidly, dropping from 6.1 to 3.4 per 1,000 between 2008 and 2014 for girls aged 15 to 17.

Advertisement

In recent years, about two-thirds of abortions occurred at eight weeks of pregnancy or earlier, while about 88% occurred in the first 12 weeks, Stevenson said. Only about 1.3% of abortions happen after 20 weeks.

There are three types of abortion procedures, Prager said: Medication abortions use the drug mifepristone to induce premature labor, and can be performed early- or late-term.

Uterine aspiration uses vacuum suction to remove uterine contents from the cervix.

"In the first trimester, this typically takes less than five minutes to accomplish," Prager said. "It usually does not require anesthesia or an operating room in the first trimester and sometimes beyond that."

Surgical abortion usually occurs past 14 weeks of gestation, and involves dilation and evacuation of the uterine contents.

It's performed as an outpatient procedure, with lower complication rates than a medication abortion.

"One thing that is poorly understood by some people is that mifepristone is highly regulated like dangerous medications, even though mifepristone itself is very, very safe," Prager said.

"For mifepristone currently, the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] requires that a provider register to be able to dispense this medication. It is not a medication that I as a physician can write a prescription for a patient to pick up at a pharmacy," Prager said.

Advertisement

Plan B emergency contraception -- sometimes called "the morning-after pill" -- is not the same as a medication abortion, Prager said. The Plan B drug, levonorgestrel, is designed to keep pregnancy from occurring by preventing ovulation, and can be obtained at a drug store.

Unwanted pregnancy carries health risks

Women who receive a wanted abortion often fare much better than those denied an abortion, added Diana Greene Foster, a professor with the University of California, San Francisco's Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health.

Foster cited the Turnaway Study, a long-term research effort that recruited nearly 1,000 women from 30 abortion facilities across the nation over a three-year period. A quarter of the women were turned away and didn't receive an abortion.

It turned out that there was little difference between the two groups in terms of mental health.

"Women who were denied abortions actually experienced more anxiety and lower self-esteem at the time of abortion denial than those who received their abortion," Foster said.

"But the groups converged by six to 12 months, and we don't see a difference after that point. And on the outcomes like depression, suicidal ideation, post-traumatic stress, life satisfaction, we actually don't see a difference at any point between the two groups," Foster said.

Advertisement

"That's not because those who receive an abortion and those who are denied are both doing badly. In fact, both groups improve over time," Foster continued.

However, taking an unwanted pregnancy to term has serious health effects for women, she said. They are more likely to suffer gestational high blood pressure, joint pain and headaches or migraines.

Further, two of the 200 women in the study who were denied abortion died during childbirth, Foster added.

"That's an astronomical death rate. It's much higher than Dr. Prager presented to you," Foster said. "And I think it's a sign. It's an indication that carrying a pregnancy to term is associated with a lot of risks. And when people don't feel ready to do it, this is a very big physical health risk that they didn't necessarily sign up for."

Women denied abortions also face more economic hardships than those who obtain a wanted abortion, Foster added. They were more likely to fall into poverty, and more likely to wind up in a single-parent household.

"It is not the case that, when a woman is denied an abortion, that somehow that the man involved in the pregnancy helps support the family," Foster said. "There is no difference in the chance that she's actually still with him in a romantic relationship and that he's supporting the child."

Advertisement

More information

The Guttmacher Institute has more about abortion in the United States.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Adults with ADHD four times more likely to have anxiety disorder
Health News // 3 hours ago
Adults with ADHD four times more likely to have anxiety disorder
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is not just a childhood disorder, and new research shows that adults with ADHD are four times more likely to have anxiety disorder.
1 in 5 people avoided healthcare during pandemic, Dutch study says
Health News // 4 hours ago
1 in 5 people avoided healthcare during pandemic, Dutch study says
One in five adults avoided seeking healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, even when they had symptoms suggesting the need for urgent medical attention, according to researchers in the Netherlands.
Adding juice to baby's diet may increase risk for obesity, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Adding juice to baby's diet may increase risk for obesity, study finds
Giving your baby fruit juice too early in life could lead to greater intake of sugary drinks later in childhood and much higher odds for obesity and tooth decay, a new study of more than 4,000 American mothers has found.
Nearly 1 in 3 college-age people in U.S. is obese, study finds
Health News // 11 hours ago
Nearly 1 in 3 college-age people in U.S. is obese, study finds
A new study using national data for people aged 18 to 25 found that while the prevalence of obesity was just over 6% in 1976 to 1980, it neared 33% by 2017 to 2018.
Study: Addictive opioids uncalled for after knee surgery for ACL
Health News // 13 hours ago
Study: Addictive opioids uncalled for after knee surgery for ACL
After ACL surgery, Advil and other NSAIDs, Tylenol and muscle relaxers appear to offer the same degree of pain control as prescription opioids like morphine, hydrocodone or oxycodone, a small study shows.
Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say
Health News // 21 hours ago
Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A hepatitis C drug, telaprevir, can block the function of essential proteins in bacteria, which may allow to it be repurposed to limit antibiotic resistance, a study released Tuesday showed.
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Vaping, without previous cigarette smoking, is linked to biological changes that can cause inflammation, leading to disease, a study published Tuesday found.
Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary
Health News // 1 day ago
Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary
Folks who've had a clogged artery reopened probably can stop taking blood thinners sooner than previously thought, a new study argues.
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
A widely available drug used to treat alcoholism has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, researchers say.
Vibration device may help ease resting tremors in Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Vibration device may help ease resting tremors in Parkinson's disease
A device is worn on the wrist or ankle, and is roughly the size and weight of a smartwatch, may be a safe and effective way to reduce resting tremors in people with Parkinson's disease, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
COVID-19 Delta variant nearly triples risk for stillbirth, CDC says
COVID-19 Delta variant nearly triples risk for stillbirth, CDC says
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary
Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement