Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 3:05 AM

Nearly 1 in 3 college-age people in U.S. is obese, study finds

By HealthDay News

It's probably fair to say that most people know of the so-called "Freshman 15" -- the weight that college students are often said to gain when they're away from home for the first time.

But in recent decades, matters have gotten much worse in the United States.

Advertisement

A new study using national data for people aged 18 to 25 found that while the prevalence of obesity was just over 6% in 1976 to 1980, it neared 33% by 2017 to 2018.

"We know that these are the trends that we've seen in children, adults, all age groups, but we were a little bit surprised by the magnitude of the increase," said study author Dr. Alejandra Ellison-Barnes.

RELATED Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets

She is an assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in Baltimore.

"We don't know if it's significantly higher than in children because we didn't conduct that analysis, but it seems to be higher. And we were surprised that the mean BMI [body mass index] in this age group is now in the overweight range," Ellison-Barnes said.

While it's not news that experts are concerned about obesity across most age groups, finding solutions for this age group might offer a huge public health opportunity, the researchers suggested.

Advertisement
RELATED Pressuring kids to diet may damage long-term health

The study concluded that this age group may be a key target for preventing obesity, given that habits formed during this period often persist throughout a lifetime.

These young adult years are critical for adult development, filled with some major life transitions, Ellison-Barnes noted. It is also a time that scientists see obesity emerging.

Researchers are working to figure out why, she said, including studying whether cultural trends in terms of education or workforce over the past several decades may be contributing to these changes.

RELATED Metabolism doesn't slow down until senior years, researchers say

"Weight loss in general, and particularly the maintenance of weight loss, is notoriously challenging," Ellison-Barnes said.

"Studies in the past have shown that even those -- and this is applied to all adults not just emerging adults -- but even those who are successful at losing weight often regain the majority of it within five years. We're hoping that we can look at emerging adulthood as potentially a critical period for preventing the establishment of overweight and obesity that would theoretically persist into adulthood, because it is so hard to reverse once it's established," Ellison-Barnes said.

Some precedence exists for adolescents with emerging obesity reversing that course as young adults, she said, and it may help provide information about reversing the trend in emerging adults.

Advertisement

The findings were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study results are consistent with other data she's seen, said Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

"The rate of obesity in every single age group is higher than it used to be," Apovian said.

Theories why include that it's the food supply and that perhaps people who are genetically predisposed are reacting to diets of ultra-processed foods, storing it as fat when someone predisposed to being lean might burn those same foods, she added.

Some believe that modern, well-controlled thermostats have kept bodies from working hard to maintain their core temperatures in cold and heat, she noted.

It may also be that the ingredients in ultra-processed foods are affecting people's reward centers and making them want more of certain unhealthy foods. There could also be endocrine disruptors in the food supply.

"There's all these associations of other aspects of our environment that have changed as the obesity prevalence has increased," Apovian explained.

"All we do know is it's not completely relegated to genes because our genes have not really changed that drastically in that short a period of time, but what has changed is various aspects of the environment, including the food supply and what's in the food supply," Apovian said.

Advertisement

In solutions for this age group, which includes college students, Apovian said that while colleges may have healthy dining and exercise options, they may need more mental health care for their students because it is such a challenging transition time for many.

The study included data on just over 8,000 emerging adults from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. A study limitation was that it included only non-Hispanic White and non-Hispanic Black participants.

According to Ellison-Barnes, obesity is a complex health issue and a "web of factors" influence it in individuals.

"I don't think there's a silver bullet in terms of one thing that needs to change," she said. "It's a very complex health issue. It's going to be a complex solution."

Obesity is concerning because it's associated with a greater risk of a variety of health issues, including diabetes and heart disease.

"Obesity in this population really has increased significantly, and it's really important that we work to understand the factors contributing to that so that we can develop appropriate preventive interventions and treatment interventions for emerging adults," Ellison-Barnes said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on adult obesity.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Addictive opioids uncalled for after knee surgery for ACL
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Addictive opioids uncalled for after knee surgery for ACL
After ACL surgery, Advil and other NSAIDs, Tylenol and muscle relaxers appear to offer the same degree of pain control as prescription opioids like morphine, hydrocodone or oxycodone, a small study shows.
Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say
Health News // 11 hours ago
Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A hepatitis C drug, telaprevir, can block the function of essential proteins in bacteria, which may allow to it be repurposed to limit antibiotic resistance, a study released Tuesday showed.
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Health News // 13 hours ago
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Vaping, without previous cigarette smoking, is linked to biological changes that can cause inflammation, leading to disease, a study published Tuesday found.
Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary
Health News // 15 hours ago
Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary
Folks who've had a clogged artery reopened probably can stop taking blood thinners sooner than previously thought, a new study argues.
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
A widely available drug used to treat alcoholism has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, researchers say.
Vibration device may help ease resting tremors in Parkinson's disease
Health News // 19 hours ago
Vibration device may help ease resting tremors in Parkinson's disease
A device is worn on the wrist or ankle, and is roughly the size and weight of a smartwatch, may be a safe and effective way to reduce resting tremors in people with Parkinson's disease, researchers say.
COVID-19 booster vaccine prompts stronger, longer protection, small study says
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 booster vaccine prompts stronger, longer protection, small study says
COVID-19 booster shots trigger much stronger and longer protection than full vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to a small study.
Blood pressure during surgery may be crucial after spinal cord injury
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood pressure during surgery may be crucial after spinal cord injury
Tight blood pressure control -- not too high and not too low -- during surgery for spinal cord injuries may improve patients' outcomes, a new study suggests.
Study suggests IUD can affect hormones beyond uterus
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests IUD can affect hormones beyond uterus
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A new report being presented next week is expected to show that intrauterine contraceptive devices appear to effect the entire body -- but that there's no reason to be alarmed by their continued use.
Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'
Health News // 1 day ago
Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'
In the U.S., the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain. The new study found that of 130 million outpatient gabapentin prescriptions, more than 99% were for off-label uses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 booster vaccine prompts stronger, longer protection, small study says
COVID-19 booster vaccine prompts stronger, longer protection, small study says
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
COVID-19 Delta variant nearly triples risk for stillbirth, CDC says
COVID-19 Delta variant nearly triples risk for stillbirth, CDC says
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement