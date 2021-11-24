Trending
1 in 5 people avoided healthcare during pandemic, Dutch study says

By HealthDay News
New research in the Netherlands suggests 1 in 5 people has avoided some type of healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

One in five adults avoided seeking healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, even when they had symptoms suggesting the need for urgent medical attention, according to researchers in the Netherlands.

"Healthcare avoidance during COVID-19 may be prevalent amongst those who are in greater need of it in the population, such as older individuals," a team led by Silvan Licher, of Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, reported.

The findings suggest the need for public information efforts to urge individuals who are most likely to avoid getting care "to report both alarming and seemingly insignificant symptoms" to a primary care doctor or specialist, the researchers wrote in the report published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Patient visits to both primary care providers and specialists declined during the pandemic, the findings showed.

To find out why, the researchers surveyed more than 5,600 middle-aged and older adults in Rotterdam.

About one in five -- 20% -- said they avoided healthcare during the pandemic.

Of those, 36% reported symptoms that potentially warranted urgent medical attention, including limb weakness, at nearly 14%, palpitations, at 11%, and chest pain, at 10%. No information was available on severity of symptoms.

But the investigators found that people most likely to have avoided healthcare included women those with poor self-reported health and those with high levels of depression and anxiety.

Lower educational level, older age, unemployment, smoking and concern about contracting COVID-19 were also associated with avoiding healthcare.

"One in five avoided healthcare during COVID-19 lockdown, often with alarming symptoms like chest pain or limb weakness," Licher said in a journal news release. "Vulnerable citizens were mainly affected, emphasizing the urgent need for targeted public education."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Adding juice to baby's diet may increase risk for obesity, study finds
Health News // 41 minutes ago
Adding juice to baby's diet may increase risk for obesity, study finds
Giving your baby fruit juice too early in life could lead to greater intake of sugary drinks later in childhood and much higher odds for obesity and tooth decay, a new study of more than 4,000 American mothers has found.
Nearly 1 in 3 college-age people in U.S. is obese, study finds
Health News // 7 hours ago
Nearly 1 in 3 college-age people in U.S. is obese, study finds
A new study using national data for people aged 18 to 25 found that while the prevalence of obesity was just over 6% in 1976 to 1980, it neared 33% by 2017 to 2018.
Study: Addictive opioids uncalled for after knee surgery for ACL
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Addictive opioids uncalled for after knee surgery for ACL
After ACL surgery, Advil and other NSAIDs, Tylenol and muscle relaxers appear to offer the same degree of pain control as prescription opioids like morphine, hydrocodone or oxycodone, a small study shows.
Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say
Health News // 17 hours ago
Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A hepatitis C drug, telaprevir, can block the function of essential proteins in bacteria, which may allow to it be repurposed to limit antibiotic resistance, a study released Tuesday showed.
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Health News // 19 hours ago
Vaping linked to biological changes that cause inflammation, disease
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Vaping, without previous cigarette smoking, is linked to biological changes that can cause inflammation, leading to disease, a study published Tuesday found.
Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary
Health News // 21 hours ago
Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary
Folks who've had a clogged artery reopened probably can stop taking blood thinners sooner than previously thought, a new study argues.
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Drug used for alcoholism treatment may fight severe COVID-19
A widely available drug used to treat alcoholism has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, researchers say.
Vibration device may help ease resting tremors in Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Vibration device may help ease resting tremors in Parkinson's disease
A device is worn on the wrist or ankle, and is roughly the size and weight of a smartwatch, may be a safe and effective way to reduce resting tremors in people with Parkinson's disease, researchers say.
COVID-19 booster vaccine prompts stronger, longer protection, small study says
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 booster vaccine prompts stronger, longer protection, small study says
COVID-19 booster shots trigger much stronger and longer protection than full vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to a small study.
Blood pressure during surgery may be crucial after spinal cord injury
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood pressure during surgery may be crucial after spinal cord injury
Tight blood pressure control -- not too high and not too low -- during surgery for spinal cord injuries may improve patients' outcomes, a new study suggests.
