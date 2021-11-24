1 in 5 people avoided healthcare during pandemic, Dutch study says

New research in the Netherlands suggests 1 in 5 people has avoided some type of healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

One in five adults avoided seeking healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, even when they had symptoms suggesting the need for urgent medical attention, according to researchers in the Netherlands. "Healthcare avoidance during COVID-19 may be prevalent amongst those who are in greater need of it in the population, such as older individuals," a team led by Silvan Licher, of Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, reported. Advertisement

The findings suggest the need for public information efforts to urge individuals who are most likely to avoid getting care "to report both alarming and seemingly insignificant symptoms" to a primary care doctor or specialist, the researchers wrote in the report published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Patient visits to both primary care providers and specialists declined during the pandemic, the findings showed.

To find out why, the researchers surveyed more than 5,600 middle-aged and older adults in Rotterdam.

About one in five -- 20% -- said they avoided healthcare during the pandemic.

Of those, 36% reported symptoms that potentially warranted urgent medical attention, including limb weakness, at nearly 14%, palpitations, at 11%, and chest pain, at 10%. No information was available on severity of symptoms.

But the investigators found that people most likely to have avoided healthcare included women those with poor self-reported health and those with high levels of depression and anxiety.

Lower educational level, older age, unemployment, smoking and concern about contracting COVID-19 were also associated with avoiding healthcare.

"One in five avoided healthcare during COVID-19 lockdown, often with alarming symptoms like chest pain or limb weakness," Licher said in a journal news release. "Vulnerable citizens were mainly affected, emphasizing the urgent need for targeted public education."

