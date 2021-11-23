Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 3:05 AM

COVID-19 booster vaccine prompts stronger, longer protection, small study says

By HealthDay News
1/3
COVID-19 booster vaccine prompts stronger, longer protection, small study says
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots provide stronger, longer lasting immunity against the coronavirus, according to a small study. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
| License Photo

COVID-19 booster shots trigger much stronger and longer protection than full vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to a small study.

It also found that the response to a booster is even greater in fully vaccinated people who have had infections.

Advertisement

"Because these antibody levels are so robust, the booster could potentially give us protection for a longer duration than what we saw for two doses of the vaccine," study co-author Alexis Demonbreun said in a Northwestern University news release.

She is an assistant professor of pharmacology at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

RELATED CDC panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

For this study, the researchers analyzed blood samples from 33 healthy, fully vaccinated young adults in the Chicago area. Their median age was 43, meaning half were older, half younger.

Nine months after they had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, their neutralizing antibody levels to COVID-19 had decreased about 10-fold, the study found. After a booster shot, antibody levels rose 25-fold -- five times higher than after two doses of the vaccine.

Booster antibodies were 50 times higher than those from natural infection, according to findings, published Sunday on medRxiv, a preprint server for health sciences.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020

Because the study has not yet been peer-reviewed, it should be considered a preliminary finding.

The researchers said booster doses trigger a high level of neutralizing antibodies against the Delta variant, which should provide much protection. However, the response was even higher against the original version of the virus because it's the one that vaccines target.

Co-author Thomas McDade said the findings are relevant to anyone who is considering a booster shot.

RELATED Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots

"We know the mRNA vaccines provide a high level of protection against serious cases of COVID-19 that lead to hospitalization or death," said McDade, a fellow with the university's Institute for Policy Research.

"But immunity wanes over time -- particularly levels of antibodies that help prevent infection -- and we are seeing higher rates of breakthrough infections as a result, particularly in combination with the rise of the more infectious Delta variant," he said in the release.

Demonbreun said researchers think the robust effect of booster shots observed in this small group will be mirrored in much larger population.

Since the pandemic began, the researchers have been evaluating antibody responses from natural infection and after each dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and have published a number of studies with their findings.

Advertisement

They will continue to evaluate antibody levels over time and monitor breakthrough infections to assess waning immunity.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Blood pressure during surgery may be crucial after spinal cord injury
Health News // 2 hours ago
Blood pressure during surgery may be crucial after spinal cord injury
Tight blood pressure control -- not too high and not too low -- during surgery for spinal cord injuries may improve patients' outcomes, a new study suggests.
Study suggests IUD can affect hormones beyond uterus
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study suggests IUD can affect hormones beyond uterus
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A new report being presented next week is expected to show that intrauterine contraceptive devices appear to effect the entire body -- but that there's no reason to be alarmed by their continued use.
Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'
Health News // 15 hours ago
Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'
In the U.S., the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain. The new study found that of 130 million outpatient gabapentin prescriptions, more than 99% were for off-label uses.
Ridesharing services may be lowering drunk driving deaths, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Ridesharing services may be lowering drunk driving deaths, study finds
It appears ridesharing services are making it easier for people to take it. In a new study that looked at Chicago data, more rideshare trips meant fewer alcohol-involved crashes.
Study: Immune-suppressing meds may not increase severe COVID-19 risk
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Immune-suppressing meds may not increase severe COVID-19 risk
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients who take medications that suppress the immune system don't have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 than those with normal immune systems, a new study finds.
Success of COVID-19 antiviral pills hinges on access to speedy, accurate tests
Health News // 19 hours ago
Success of COVID-19 antiviral pills hinges on access to speedy, accurate tests
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Within a few weeks, the U.S. could have access to a new antiviral pill from Merck expected to alter the deadly trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic -- with a second option from Pfizer to follow shortly after.
Pandemic has made heart healthcare more difficult, doctors say at meeting
Health News // 3 days ago
Pandemic has made heart healthcare more difficult, doctors say at meeting
The COVID-19 pandemic, heart-healthy eating, and better ways to treat and prevent heart disease were among the hot topics that emerged during the American Heart Association's annual meeting this week.
New guideline points to 3 meds for early Parkinson's disease treatment
Health News // 3 days ago
New guideline points to 3 meds for early Parkinson's disease treatment
The new treatment recommendations from the American Academy of Neurology focus on dopaminergic medications, which increase dopamine levels or mimic dopamine effects.
Study: Low-dose aspirin doesn't affect dementia risk in people with diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Low-dose aspirin doesn't affect dementia risk in people with diabetes
Low-dose aspirin neither reduces nor increases the risk of dementia in adults with Type 2 diabetes, a new study finds.
COVID-19 Delta variant nearly triples risk for stillbirth, CDC says
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 Delta variant nearly triples risk for stillbirth, CDC says
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Becoming ill with the COVID-19 Delta variant during pregnancy nearly triples the risk for stillbirth at delivery, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study suggests IUD can affect hormones beyond uterus
Study suggests IUD can affect hormones beyond uterus
Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'
Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'
Pandemic has made heart healthcare more difficult, doctors say at meeting
Pandemic has made heart healthcare more difficult, doctors say at meeting
Study: Immune-suppressing meds may not increase severe COVID-19 risk
Study: Immune-suppressing meds may not increase severe COVID-19 risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement