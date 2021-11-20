Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 20, 2021 / 1:05 AM

New guideline points to 3 meds for early Parkinson's disease treatment

By HealthDay News

Guidelines for treating movement problems in people in the early stages of Parkinson's disease have been updated.

The new treatment recommendations from the American Academy of Neurology focus on dopaminergic medications, which increase dopamine levels or mimic dopamine effects.

Advertisement

Parkinson's is a movement disorder that occurs when nerve cells in the brain fail to produce enough dopamine.

The new guideline updates treatment recommendations published in 2002.

RELATED Number of U.S. Parkinson's disease deaths up nearly two-thirds in two decades

"We carefully reviewed the available research on the effectiveness and possible risks of medications to treat motor symptoms in people with early Parkinson's disease and found that levodopa is usually the best first treatment for these symptoms," said Dr. Tamara Pringsheim, lead author of the updated guideline.

She's a professor in clinical neurosciences at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

The guideline says neurologists should counsel patients on the benefits and risks of initial therapy with three treatment options: levodopa, a drug that is converted into dopamine in the brain dopamine agonists; drugs that mimic the effects of dopamine; and monoamine oxidase B, or MAO-B, inhibitors, drugs that prevent an enzyme called MAO-B from breaking down dopamine.

RELATED Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage

Treatment with levodopa is better at reducing motor symptoms in early Parkinson's patients than either dopamine agonists or MAO-B inhibitors, according to the guideline published this week in the journal Neurology.

Advertisement

"Still, there are side effects with levodopa as well as other drugs, so it is important that a person newly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease discusses all options with their neurologist before deciding on the best treatment plan for them," Pringsheim added in an AAN news release.

Levodopa is more likely than dopamine agonists to cause dyskinesia -- involuntary, erratic writhing movements of the face, arms, legs or trunk -- during the first five years of treatment, but rates of severe or disabling dyskinesia were low during that time.

RELATED Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis

The guideline says neurologists should prescribe the lowest effective dose of levodopa to maximize benefits and minimize dyskinesia risk.

While dopamine agonists are less likely to cause dyskinesia, they are more likely to cause impulse-control disorders, such as compulsive gambling, eating, shopping or sexual activity, as well as hallucinations, according to the guidelines.

They are also associated with a greater risk of excessive daytime sleepiness, so people with jobs that require driving or operating heavy machinery may face greater problems from these side effects, the guideline warns.

It also said that patients are more likely to stop their treatment due to side effects when taking dopamine agonists and MAO-B inhibitors than when taking levodopa, and that patients taking MAO-B inhibitors are more likely to require additional therapy within two to three years.

Advertisement

"Choosing to start a medication is a collaborative decision between a person with Parkinson's disease, their neurologist, and their caregiver," Pringsheim said.

"The right medication will depend on a person's symptoms, age and life circumstances. They are encouraged to discuss the potential benefits and adverse effects of medication options with their neurologist and care team," Pringsheim said.

More information

The Parkinson's Foundation has more on Parkinson's disease.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Low-dose aspirin doesn't affect dementia risk in people with diabetes
Health News // 13 hours ago
Study: Low-dose aspirin doesn't affect dementia risk in people with diabetes
Low-dose aspirin neither reduces nor increases the risk of dementia in adults with Type 2 diabetes, a new study finds.
COVID-19 Delta variant nearly triples risk for stillbirth, CDC says
Health News // 13 hours ago
COVID-19 Delta variant nearly triples risk for stillbirth, CDC says
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Becoming ill with the COVID-19 Delta variant during pregnancy nearly triples the risk for stillbirth at delivery, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Study: Amid closure threats, rural ERs save lives at rates similar to urban hospitals
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study: Amid closure threats, rural ERs save lives at rates similar to urban hospitals
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Patients treated at rural emergency rooms have health outcomes similar to people who receive care at urban facilities, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
CDC: Vials found in research facility contained smallpox vaccine, not virus
Health News // 16 hours ago
CDC: Vials found in research facility contained smallpox vaccine, not virus
There was no smallpox virus in frozen vials recently discovered at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines
Health News // 17 hours ago
Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines
Researchers have published a case study of a man with severe chronic migraines who tried everything to curb them, and then switched to a plant-based diet -- and quickly found significant relief.
New review finds first COVID-19 patient was a Wuhan market vendor
Health News // 17 hours ago
New review finds first COVID-19 patient was a Wuhan market vendor
The first known person with COVID-19 was a vendor in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, claims an American scientist whose findings challenge the WHO's conclusion that the first patient lived miles away from the market.
Gene therapy may reverse rare, severe kids' illness Hurler syndrome
Health News // 23 hours ago
Gene therapy may reverse rare, severe kids' illness Hurler syndrome
Gene therapy might soon offer a new option for children with a rare genetic disorder that damages tissues throughout the body, researchers are reporting.
Neurologists' group issues guidance on controversial Alzheimer's drug
Health News // 1 day ago
Neurologists' group issues guidance on controversial Alzheimer's drug
Neurologists must make sure Alzheimer's patients and their families understand that the controversial drug aducanumab does not restore mental function, the American Academy of Neurology said in new position statement.
Black people in U.S. have worse health outcomes than White people, report shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Black people in U.S. have worse health outcomes than White people, report shows
Race-based gaps in health care and health outcomes persist in every region of the United States, a new state-by-state report card shows.
Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Health News // 1 day ago
Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mass treatment with ivermectin, a drug that has become controversial during the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminates river blindness transmission and can reduce spread of West Nile virus, according to new findings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
CDC: Vials found in research facility contained smallpox vaccine, not virus
CDC: Vials found in research facility contained smallpox vaccine, not virus
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
New review finds first COVID-19 patient was a Wuhan market vendor
New review finds first COVID-19 patient was a Wuhan market vendor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement