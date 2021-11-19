Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 19, 2021 / 10:00 AM

CDC: Vials found in research facility contained smallpox vaccine, not virus

By HealthDay News
CDC: Vials found in research facility contained smallpox vaccine, not virus
Vials found earlier this week at a medical lab that officials worried contained smallpox are actually a part of the vaccine against the virus, according to the CDC. File Photo by Michael Dukes/U.S. Army | License Photo

There was no smallpox virus in frozen vials recently discovered at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Instead of the variola virus that causes smallpox, lab tests showed that the vials contained vaccinia, the virus used in smallpox vaccine, according to the agency.

Advertisement

On Nov. 15, federal officials were alerted that the vials were found by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in the facility. The vials were sent on Nov. 18 to the CDC.

Before smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980 by the World Health Organization, the easily transmitted virus infected up to 15 million people a year and killed about 30% of them, CNN reported. The last known outbreak in the United States was in 1947.

RELATED Frozen vials labeled 'smallpox' found at Pennsylvania research lab

In 2014, employees of the National Institutes of Health found six vials of smallpox in an unused storage room as they packed up a lab at the NIH's Bethesda, Md., campus to move it. Two of the vials contained viable virus.

The CDC said at the time there was no evidence anyone had been exposed to the contents of any of the vials.

There's disagreement among governments about whether to keep samples of smallpox or to destroy all known copies. Routine vaccination for smallpox stopped in 1972, but military personnel and some researchers still get vaccinated, CNN reported.

Advertisement
RELATED Maryland health officials confirm case of monkeypox in traveler

The CDC recommends that people who need long-term protection get smallpox boosters every 3-5 years, although at least one study found the vaccine might protect recipients for life.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on smallpox.

RELATED Lessons of polio vaccine rollout may help improve COVID-19 effort, experts say

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Amid closure threats, rural ERs save lives at rates similar to urban hospitals
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Study: Amid closure threats, rural ERs save lives at rates similar to urban hospitals
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Patients treated at rural emergency rooms have health outcomes similar to people who receive care at urban facilities, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines
Health News // 1 hour ago
Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines
Researchers have published a case study of a man with severe chronic migraines who tried everything to curb them, and then switched to a plant-based diet -- and quickly found significant relief.
New review finds first COVID-19 patient was a Wuhan market vendor
Health News // 2 hours ago
New review finds first COVID-19 patient was a Wuhan market vendor
The first known person with COVID-19 was a vendor in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, claims an American scientist whose findings challenge the WHO's conclusion that the first patient lived miles away from the market.
Gene therapy may reverse rare, severe kids' illness Hurler syndrome
Health News // 8 hours ago
Gene therapy may reverse rare, severe kids' illness Hurler syndrome
Gene therapy might soon offer a new option for children with a rare genetic disorder that damages tissues throughout the body, researchers are reporting.
Neurologists' group issues guidance on controversial Alzheimer's drug
Health News // 10 hours ago
Neurologists' group issues guidance on controversial Alzheimer's drug
Neurologists must make sure Alzheimer's patients and their families understand that the controversial drug aducanumab does not restore mental function, the American Academy of Neurology said in new position statement.
Black people in U.S. have worse health outcomes than White people, report shows
Health News // 20 hours ago
Black people in U.S. have worse health outcomes than White people, report shows
Race-based gaps in health care and health outcomes persist in every region of the United States, a new state-by-state report card shows.
Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Health News // 22 hours ago
Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mass treatment with ivermectin, a drug that has become controversial during the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminates river blindness transmission and can reduce spread of West Nile virus, according to new findings.
Gene therapy shows promise against bleeding events in hemophilia
Health News // 23 hours ago
Gene therapy shows promise against bleeding events in hemophilia
Gene therapy shows promise in reducing, and even halting, potentially life-threatening bleeding events in people with hemophilia, researchers report.
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Health News // 1 day ago
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Up to 1.6 million people in the United States could develop a long-term inability to smell as a result of COVID-19 infection, a JAMA Otolaryngology-Head surgery study estimated.
Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds
Nearly a third of health care staff in U.S. hospitals were not vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement