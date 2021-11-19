Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 19, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Neurologists' group issues guidance on controversial Alzheimer's drug

By HealthDay News
Neurologists' group issues guidance on controversial Alzheimer's drug
While a controversial new Alzheimer's disease drug may help slow onset of the condition, a neurologists' group has published a warning that the medication won't restore mental function. Photo by Sabine van Erp/PIxabay

Neurologists must make sure Alzheimer's patients and their families understand that the controversial drug aducanumab does not restore mental function, the American Academy of Neurology said in new position statement that includes ethical guidelines.

"Aducanumab is not a cure for Alzheimer's disease, yet since it has been approved by the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration], patients are asking their doctors if this is an option for them," said statement author Dr. Winston Chiong, an associate professor at the University of California San Francisco and member of the AAN's Ethics, Law and Humanities Committee.

Advertisement

"This is a high-cost drug that was approved by the FDA without convincing evidence of benefits and with known harms, so the purpose of this position statement is to offer ethical guidance on how neurologists can help patients make informed decisions about this treatment," Chiong said in an AAN news release.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab -- sold under the brand name Aduhelm -- based on two studies that were both stopped early because the drug showed no benefits for patients.

RELATED Study: Most Alzheimer's patients wouldn't qualify for controversial drug's trial

The statement explained that a later analysis of data from one of those studies suggested a small benefit, while the other still showed no benefit.

Advertisement

The statement noted that while aducanumab reduces the beta-amyloid plaques in the brain that are markers of Alzheimer's, it's unclear whether that provides any meaningful benefits to patients.

There isn't sufficient evidence to offer the drug to patients with moderate or advanced dementia, or to those without evidence of beta-amyloid in the brain, according to the position statement published this week in the journal Neurology.

RELATED FDA acting commissioner seeks watchdog review of Alzheimer's drug approval

It also said the drug carries a risk of brain inflammation and brain bleeds, which occurred in a third of patients in the studies who received the dose approved by the FDA.

The statement said neurologists must inform patients and families about the drug's potential risks of and the need for more frequent monitoring with MRI scans.

Another issue is the lack of racial and ethnic diversity in the clinical trials of aducanumab. Patients in racial and ethnic minorities need to be told about the lack of safety and effectiveness data for them, the statement said.

RELATED Biogen revises label for new Alzheimer's drug, limiting use to those with mild dementia

In addition, it warned that pricing and insurance coverage of the drug may cause financial harm to patients and their families.

Aducanumab is priced at $56,000 a year. But the costs of infusing the drug, repeated imaging and medical management may push annual costs to more than $100,000. Medicare generally covers 80%, so patients and families must be told that the full cost of treatment may not be covered, the statement advised.

Advertisement

The statement said another concern is that availability of aducanumab may lead to lower patient enrollment in clinical trials of more effective treatments.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more about Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Black people in U.S. have worse health outcomes than White people, report shows
Health News // 11 hours ago
Black people in U.S. have worse health outcomes than White people, report shows
Race-based gaps in health care and health outcomes persist in every region of the United States, a new state-by-state report card shows.
Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Health News // 12 hours ago
Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mass treatment with ivermectin, a drug that has become controversial during the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminates river blindness transmission and can reduce spread of West Nile virus, according to new findings.
Gene therapy shows promise against bleeding events in hemophilia
Health News // 13 hours ago
Gene therapy shows promise against bleeding events in hemophilia
Gene therapy shows promise in reducing, and even halting, potentially life-threatening bleeding events in people with hemophilia, researchers report.
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Up to 1.6 million people in the United States could develop a long-term inability to smell as a result of COVID-19 infection, a JAMA Otolaryngology-Head surgery study estimated.
Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds
Nearly a third of health care staff in U.S. hospitals were not vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September, a new study shows.
Moderna asks FDA to approve its booster shot for all adults
Health News // 16 hours ago
Moderna asks FDA to approve its booster shot for all adults
Moderna asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to allow emergency use of the company's coronavirus vaccine booster for all adults aged 18 and older.
Schools, doctors aim to make up lost ground on non-COVID-19 vaccinations
Health News // 16 hours ago
Schools, doctors aim to make up lost ground on non-COVID-19 vaccinations
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Child health experts hope community clinics and the return to in-person classes and the rollout of COVID-19 shots for younger children can help boost routine childhood immunizations, which dipped during the pandemic.
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
Health News // 22 hours ago
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
The EaseVRx system is a prescription device for at-home use that combines cognitive behavioral therapy and other behavioral methods to treat patients 18 and older with chronic lower back pain.
HPV vaccination rises in states without parental consent, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
HPV vaccination rises in states without parental consent, study says
When young people are allowed to give their own consent for human papillomavirus vaccines, vaccination rates are higher, new research shows.
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Military veterans who suffer a mild traumatic brain injury during combat experience early cognitive decline within seven years of the incident, a study published Wednesday by PLOS One found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement