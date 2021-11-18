Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 12:10 PM

Gene therapy shows promise against bleeding events in hemophilia

By HealthDay News
Gene therapy shows promise against bleeding events in hemophilia
Researchers say a method of gene therapy helped reduce bleeding events in people with hemophilia in an early trial. Photo by qimono/Pixabay

Gene therapy shows promise in reducing, and even halting, potentially life-threatening bleeding events in people with hemophilia, researchers report.

Hemophilia A is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, affecting one in 5,000 males worldwide. It's caused by a missing coagulation factor called FVIII.

Advertisement

The current standard of care involves regular infusions of the FVIII protein, but this can be disruptive for patients and their families, and does not reduce the risk of joint disease or death, the authors of the new study noted.

The new adeno-associated viral vector-based gene therapy is designed to enable hemophilia A patients to express FVIII in the liver, and a phase 1/2 clinical trial found that it led to sustained expression of the clotting factor in most patients.

RELATED Trial suggests method for reducing hemophilia treatment frequency

The trial included 18 hemophilia A males, aged 18 to 52, who were infused with four different doses of the gene therapy, called SPK-8011.

Most of them also received steroids because previous research showed that many patients develop an immune response to the AAV vector, causing the immune system to eliminate the vector and, in turn, FVIII expression.

Sixteen of the 18 patients maintained FVIII expression for their entire time in the trial. Twelve of those patients were followed for more than two years and had no apparent decrease in FVIII activity.

Advertisement
RELATED Gene therapy trial shows promise for curing a type of hemophilia

Overall, the patients had a 91.5% reduction in bleeding episodes.

However, two of the 18 patients lost expression within a year due to a presumed immune response to the AAV vector, which shows that steroids aren't guaranteed to prevent a loss of expression, according to the study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

There were no major safety concerns in any of the patients, the study authors said.

RELATED French, U.S. researchers win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for genome editing tool

"The results of this study offer compelling data to support the current approach to hemophilia A gene transfer can indeed confer stable factor VIII expression over multiple years for near disease-ameliorating effect," said study lead author Dr. Lindsey George.

She is director of clinical in vivo gene therapy and an attending physician in the division of hematology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The trial was funded by Spark Therapeutics, which was spun out of the hospital in 2013.

"Future research will aim to further improve on this work to safely achieve sustained, stable and predictable FVIII levels in all hemophilia A patients," George said in a hospital news release.

More information

The World Federation of Hemophilia has more on hemophilia.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Studies: Ivermectin may stop spread of river blindness, West Nile virus
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mass treatment with ivermectin, a drug that has become controversial during the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminates river blindness transmission and can reduce spread of West Nile virus, according to new findings.
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study calls chronic loss of smell from COVID-19 'growing public health concern'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Up to 1.6 million people in the United States could develop a long-term inability to smell as a result of COVID-19 infection, a JAMA Otolaryngology-Head surgery study estimated.
Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds
Nearly a third of health care staff in U.S. hospitals were not vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September, a new study shows.
Moderna asks FDA to approve its booster shot for all adults
Health News // 4 hours ago
Moderna asks FDA to approve its booster shot for all adults
Moderna asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to allow emergency use of the company's coronavirus vaccine booster for all adults aged 18 and older.
Schools, doctors aim to make up lost ground on non-COVID-19 vaccinations
Health News // 4 hours ago
Schools, doctors aim to make up lost ground on non-COVID-19 vaccinations
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Child health experts hope community clinics and the return to in-person classes and the rollout of COVID-19 shots for younger children can help boost routine childhood immunizations, which dipped during the pandemic.
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
Health News // 10 hours ago
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
The EaseVRx system is a prescription device for at-home use that combines cognitive behavioral therapy and other behavioral methods to treat patients 18 and older with chronic lower back pain.
HPV vaccination rises in states without parental consent, study says
Health News // 12 hours ago
HPV vaccination rises in states without parental consent, study says
When young people are allowed to give their own consent for human papillomavirus vaccines, vaccination rates are higher, new research shows.
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Military veterans who suffer a mild traumatic brain injury during combat experience early cognitive decline within seven years of the incident, a study published Wednesday by PLOS One found.
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
Health News // 23 hours ago
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
New government data confirms what many have suspected: The pandemic has prompted a record number of drug overdose deaths, with more than 100,000 Americans succumbing to addiction as COVID-19 raged across the country.
Poll: Many older adults plan to travel soon, but with COVID-19 precautions
Health News // 23 hours ago
Poll: Many older adults plan to travel soon, but with COVID-19 precautions
Nearly 1 in 3 older Americans plan an extended trip next year, and 1 in 4 plan to travel for the holidays, but many will take COVID-19 into account, a new survey shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement