Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 10:05 AM

Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds

By HealthDay News
1/5
Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds
One in three medical professionals in the United States has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new study. Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

Nearly a third of health care staff in U.S. hospitals were not vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September, a new study shows.

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.3 million health care workers at more than 2,000 hospitals nationwide between Jan. 20 and Sept. 15.

Advertisement

"Our analysis revealed that vaccine coverage among U.S. hospital-based [health care personnel] stalled significantly after initial uptake," said lead author Hannah Reses, an epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between January and April, vaccination rates quickly rose from 36% to 60%, but then slowed substantially, reaching 70% as of Sept. 15, the study found.

RELATED Study: 98% of 'highly allergic' people have no reaction after COVID-19 vaccination

While vaccination coverage increased just 5% between April and August, it rose another 5% from August to September. Researchers said the jump may have been a response to rising COVID rates associated with the highly contagious Delta variant or vaccination mandates in some areas.

By the study's end, the highest vaccination rates were seen in children's hospitals at 77%, followed by short-term acute care hospitals at 70.1%, long-term acute care hospitals at 68.8% and critical access hospitals at 64%.

Rates were higher in hospitals in metropolitan counties, at 71%, than in rural counties at 65.1% and non-metropolitan rural counties at 63.3%, according to findings.

Advertisement
RELATED Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers

By U.S. government definitions, most counties, whether metro or non-metro, contain a combination of urban and rural populations.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Infection Control.

"Additional efforts are needed now to improve [health care personnel] vaccine coverage and reduce the risk of [COVID-19] transmission to patients and other hospital staff," Reses said in a journal news release.

RELATED VA, HHS to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for most employees

Ann Marie Pettis, president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, noted that hospital-based health care workers play a "critical role in influencing community uptake of vaccines." They are also at increased risk for getting COVID-19 and spreading it, she added.

"The findings from this analysis suggest that vaccine mandates as well as investment in additional educational and promotional activities could help increase vaccine coverage among [personnel] to better protect public health," Pettis said in the release.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Moderna asks FDA to approve its booster shot for all adults
Health News // 1 hour ago
Moderna asks FDA to approve its booster shot for all adults
Moderna asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to allow emergency use of the company's coronavirus vaccine booster for all adults aged 18 and older.
Schools, doctors aim to make up lost ground on non-COVID-19 vaccinations
Health News // 1 hour ago
Schools, doctors aim to make up lost ground on non-COVID-19 vaccinations
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Child health experts hope community clinics and the return to in-person classes and the rollout of COVID-19 shots for younger children can help boost routine childhood immunizations, which dipped during the pandemic.
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
Health News // 7 hours ago
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
The EaseVRx system is a prescription device for at-home use that combines cognitive behavioral therapy and other behavioral methods to treat patients 18 and older with chronic lower back pain.
HPV vaccination rises in states without parental consent, study says
Health News // 9 hours ago
HPV vaccination rises in states without parental consent, study says
When young people are allowed to give their own consent for human papillomavirus vaccines, vaccination rates are higher, new research shows.
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Health News // 19 hours ago
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Military veterans who suffer a mild traumatic brain injury during combat experience early cognitive decline within seven years of the incident, a study published Wednesday by PLOS One found.
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
Health News // 20 hours ago
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
New government data confirms what many have suspected: The pandemic has prompted a record number of drug overdose deaths, with more than 100,000 Americans succumbing to addiction as COVID-19 raged across the country.
Poll: Many older adults plan to travel soon, but with COVID-19 precautions
Health News // 20 hours ago
Poll: Many older adults plan to travel soon, but with COVID-19 precautions
Nearly 1 in 3 older Americans plan an extended trip next year, and 1 in 4 plan to travel for the holidays, but many will take COVID-19 into account, a new survey shows.
Fatal heart attack, stroke often first sign of heart trouble in smokers
Health News // 22 hours ago
Fatal heart attack, stroke often first sign of heart trouble in smokers
A fatal heart attack or stroke is often the first indication of heart disease in middle-aged smokers, according to a new study.
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provide vital additional immunity to cancer survivors and those receiving treatment for the disease, a study published Wednesday by the journal Cancer Cell.
Study: Teen social media posts about cutting, self-harm skyrocketing
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Teen social media posts about cutting, self-harm skyrocketing
American teens are increasingly turning to the social media giant Instagram to share graphic images of their own attempts to harm themselves, a new study reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement