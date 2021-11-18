Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. hospital personnel still not vaccinated, study finds

1/5

One in three medical professionals in the United States has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new study. Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

Nearly a third of health care staff in U.S. hospitals were not vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September, a new study shows. Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.3 million health care workers at more than 2,000 hospitals nationwide between Jan. 20 and Sept. 15. Advertisement

"Our analysis revealed that vaccine coverage among U.S. hospital-based [health care personnel] stalled significantly after initial uptake," said lead author Hannah Reses, an epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between January and April, vaccination rates quickly rose from 36% to 60%, but then slowed substantially, reaching 70% as of Sept. 15, the study found.

While vaccination coverage increased just 5% between April and August, it rose another 5% from August to September. Researchers said the jump may have been a response to rising COVID rates associated with the highly contagious Delta variant or vaccination mandates in some areas.

By the study's end, the highest vaccination rates were seen in children's hospitals at 77%, followed by short-term acute care hospitals at 70.1%, long-term acute care hospitals at 68.8% and critical access hospitals at 64%.

Rates were higher in hospitals in metropolitan counties, at 71%, than in rural counties at 65.1% and non-metropolitan rural counties at 63.3%, according to findings.

By U.S. government definitions, most counties, whether metro or non-metro, contain a combination of urban and rural populations.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Infection Control.

"Additional efforts are needed now to improve [health care personnel] vaccine coverage and reduce the risk of [COVID-19] transmission to patients and other hospital staff," Reses said in a journal news release.

Ann Marie Pettis, president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, noted that hospital-based health care workers play a "critical role in influencing community uptake of vaccines." They are also at increased risk for getting COVID-19 and spreading it, she added.

"The findings from this analysis suggest that vaccine mandates as well as investment in additional educational and promotional activities could help increase vaccine coverage among [personnel] to better protect public health," Pettis said in the release.

