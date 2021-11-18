Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 3:05 AM

FDA approves virtual reality system to ease back pain

By HealthDay News

A 3-D virtual reality system to treat back pain was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week.

The EaseVRx system is a prescription device for at-home use that combines cognitive behavioral therapy and other behavioral methods to treat patients 18 and older with chronic lower back pain.

Advertisement

"Millions of adults in the United States are living with chronic lower back pain that can affect multiple aspects of their daily life," said Dr. Christopher Loftus, acting director of the Office of Neurological and Physical Medicine Devices in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

"Pain reduction is a crucial component of living with chronic lower back pain. Today's authorization offers a treatment option for pain reduction that does not include opioid pain medications when used alongside other treatment methods for chronic lower back pain," Loftus said in an agency news release.

RELATED Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain

Pain experts welcomed the approval.

"It is exciting to see virtual reality [VR] devices being utilized to treat chronic pain as these devices and software become more affordable and accessible to patients," said Dr. Yili Huang, director of pain management at Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital in Hollow, N.Y.

Advertisement

"It is believed that VR helps treat pain by distraction, focus shifting away from the painful stimulus and helping the patient build the necessary skills to manage their own pain," he said. "The EaseVRx treatment program seems to have successfully combined all three of these methods to help patients treat pain."

RELATED Half of all space travelers deal with back pain, study says

"The study results are promising because not only did the treatment demonstrate a decrease in pain, but it also demonstrated a decrease in pain interference with activity, mood, and stress, indicators that this treatment can help patients not only improve pain, but more importantly, quality of life," Huang added.

The EaseVRx system includes a virtual reality headset and controller, and a "breathing amplifier" that directs a patient's breath toward the headset microphone for use in deep breathing exercises.

The system uses a number of cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, methods to achieve pain relief, including deep relaxation, self-compassion, acceptance, visualization, attention-shifting and healthy movement, the FDA said in the release.

RELATED App helps reduce disability caused by low back pain, study finds

A treatment program includes 56 VR sessions that are 2 to 16 minutes long as part of a daily eight-week treatment program.

The FDA approval is based on a clinical trial that included 179 patients with chronic lower back pain assigned to one of two eight-week VR programs: the EaseVRx 3-D program or a control 2-D program that did not feature CBT methods.

Advertisement

At the end of treatment, 66% of EaseVRx participants reported a greater than 30% reduction in pain, compared to 41% of those in the control group.

A greater than 50% pain reduction was reported by 46% of the EaseVRx users, compared with 26% of those in the control group, according to the FDA.

One, two and three months after treatment, all EaseVRx users still reported a 30% reduction in pain, which was higher than in the control group.

Nearly 21% of EaseVRx users reported discomfort with the headset and about 10% reported motion sickness and nausea, but there were no serious side effects associated with the system, which is made by AppliedVR.

Huang pointed out that the study had some limitations.

"Although any safe, opioid-free pain treatment is a welcome addition during the opioid epidemic, it is important and somewhat disappointing to note that EaseVRx had no effect on opioid use in this study," he said.

"It is also important to note that the study subjects were mostly college-educated Caucasian women, and any patients with medical conditions that can cause nausea and dizziness were excluded," Huang said.

"This means that we cannot assume that all patients from diverse backgrounds will have the same benefits," Huang said.

Advertisement

More information

The American Academy of Family Physicians has more on low back pain.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

HPV vaccination rises in states without parental consent, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
HPV vaccination rises in states without parental consent, study says
When young people are allowed to give their own consent for human papillomavirus vaccines, vaccination rates are higher, new research shows.
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Health News // 13 hours ago
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Military veterans who suffer a mild traumatic brain injury during combat experience early cognitive decline within seven years of the incident, a study published Wednesday by PLOS One found.
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
Health News // 13 hours ago
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
New government data confirms what many have suspected: The pandemic has prompted a record number of drug overdose deaths, with more than 100,000 Americans succumbing to addiction as COVID-19 raged across the country.
Poll: Many older adults plan to travel soon, but with COVID-19 precautions
Health News // 14 hours ago
Poll: Many older adults plan to travel soon, but with COVID-19 precautions
Nearly 1 in 3 older Americans plan an extended trip next year, and 1 in 4 plan to travel for the holidays, but many will take COVID-19 into account, a new survey shows.
Fatal heart attack, stroke often first sign of heart trouble in smokers
Health News // 16 hours ago
Fatal heart attack, stroke often first sign of heart trouble in smokers
A fatal heart attack or stroke is often the first indication of heart disease in middle-aged smokers, according to a new study.
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provide vital additional immunity to cancer survivors and those receiving treatment for the disease, a study published Wednesday by the journal Cancer Cell.
Study: Teen social media posts about cutting, self-harm skyrocketing
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Teen social media posts about cutting, self-harm skyrocketing
American teens are increasingly turning to the social media giant Instagram to share graphic images of their own attempts to harm themselves, a new study reveals.
Salmonella cases tied to salami sticks spread to 10 states
Health News // 1 day ago
Salmonella cases tied to salami sticks spread to 10 states
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Ten new illnesses in a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled salami sticks bring the total number to 31, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Lung cancer survival rates said to improve, but not for people of color
Health News // 1 day ago
Lung cancer survival rates said to improve, but not for people of color
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lung cancer survival rates in the United States continue to rise, but certain racial groups are still hit hard by the disease, the American Lung Association reports.
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Drinking coffee or tea may a lower a person's risk for stroke and dementia, a study published Tuesday by the journal PLOS Medicine found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
Mild brain injury leads to early cognitive decline, study in veterans finds
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement