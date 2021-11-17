Trending
Salmonella cases tied to salami sticks spread to 10 states

Salmonella, seen under a microscope, is being blamed with illness associated with Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. File Image courtesy of James Archer/Public Health Image Library

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Ten new illnesses in a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled salami sticks bring the total number to 31, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Two more states have reported cases, increasing the number of affected states to 10. There have been six hospitalizations, but no deaths, the CDC said in a statement.

The outbreak has been linked to Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks that were sold nationwide and have "best by" date through Jan. 23, 2022.

The products were sold at grocery stores such as Trader Joe's and Wegmans, and affected states now include California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

RELATED Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states

Consumers who have the recalled salami sticks should throw them away or return them to the store, and use hot soapy water or a dishwasher to clean items and containers that may have touched the products, the CDC recommended.

The agency advised people to call their healthcare provider if they have any of these severe salmonella symptoms: diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving bloody diarrhea so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. Children younger than 5, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

RELATED Mystery salmonella outbreak sickens hundreds

Each year, salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States, the CDC estimates. Earlier this month, the CDC warned consumers about another salmonella outbreak, with fresh onions identified as the source of infections across 37 states.

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on salmonella.

RELATED Hen hazard: Salmonella a threat from backyard chickens

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

