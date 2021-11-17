Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 2:40 PM

More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says
More than 100,000 people in the United States died of drug overdoses during a one-year period ending in April, according to a new report. Photo by qimono/pixabay

New government data confirms what many have suspected: The pandemic has prompted a record number of drug overdose deaths, with more than 100,000 Americans succumbing to addiction as COVID-19 raged across the country.

That figure is almost 30% higher than the previous year, when 78,000 overdose deaths were reported, according to provisional figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

Advertisement

"The 12-month period ending in April 2021 is the first time we've seen over 100,000 estimated deaths due to drug overdose," said lead researcher Farida Bhuiya Ahmad, the mortality surveillance lead at the NCHS.

"Drug overdose deaths continued to rise at least through April 2021," Bhuiya Ahmad said. "So that's this past spring, and we haven't seen any indication that the numbers are slowing down."

RELATED Wastewater analysis shows rise in opioid, sedative use during pandemic

Those troubling statistics coincide with the pandemic, and the massive repercussions of social distancing and lockdowns.

"I think the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly contributed to the increase in overdose deaths and has exacerbated the addiction crisis," said Lindsey Vuolo, vice president of health law and policy at the Partnership to End Addiction.

"The economic losses, grief, anxiety and social isolation associated with the pandemic lead to increased substance use, increased demand for treatment, and put people in recovery at risk for relapse," Vuolo said.

Advertisement
RELATED Fatal overdoses from illicit tranquilizers jumped 6-fold during pandemic

"Social distancing requirements may have led to more people using drugs alone without someone to administer naloxone [an overdose reversal medication] or call 911 in the case of overdose, leading to a greater risk for a fatal overdose," Vuolo added.

"COVID-19 restrictions also made it even more difficult to access addiction treatment by placing limits on in-person care. Patients who were used to in-person treatment may have had difficulties switching to a remote format or had greater hesitation to go to treatment because of fear that they would be exposed to COVID-19," she said.

Overdose deaths from opioids alone rose to more than 75,600 in the 12 months ending in April, according to the NCHS report. The increase in deaths started in late 2019, but there was a sharp increase in mid-2020 that has continued through April 2021.

RELATED U.S. stimulant deaths nearly tripled in four-year period, mostly because of meth

Opioids are fueling most of this rise in deaths. "That's opioids like fentanyl, but then we also see increases nationally, and in some states, of deaths from methamphetamines," Bhuiya Ahmad noted.

Bhuiya Ahmad said that with all the attention the opioid epidemic has incurred, it was hoped that opioid use and abuse would have declined.

"I think any optimist would hope that the numbers would go down," Bhuiya Ahmad said. "But so far, we're seeing that the increase is sustained - it just continues to rise, we haven't seen it leveling off."

Advertisement

Deaths have risen in every state except South Dakota, New Hampshire and New Jersey, the findings showed. The largest increases in opioid deaths were seen in California, Kansas, the mid-Atlantic states, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Annual overdose deaths were up nearly 50% in California, 37% in Kansas, 56% in Louisiana and 48% in Mississippi. Virginia had a nearly 46% increase, as did South Carolina, and in West Virginia deaths rose 62%, the researchers found.

"The staggering death toll is devastating, and it is even more tragic because addiction is a preventable and treatable disease," Vuolo said. "Research shows us what we need to do we just lack the will to make the significant, albeit necessary, changes."

"Prior to COVID-19, it was already very difficult to get addiction treatment," she noted. "Our current addiction treatment system wasn't able to meet existing demand before the pandemic and certainly won't be able to support this type of demand increase."

Vuolo suggested that "to immediately address the crisis, we need to significantly expand the tools we have to prevent opioid overdoses, including increasing access to FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder and naloxone, the opioid reversal medication."

In the long term, more needs to be done to address addiction as a health condition by fully integrating it with the mainstream health care system, she said.

Advertisement

This will require major changes, including increasing training in substance use and addiction treatment. Also, insurance companies must obey laws that cover addiction treatment so that care is affordable and accessible.

"We need a greater focus on prevention by implementing initiatives that promote healthy youth development and reduce risk factors. We also need to expand services to support individuals in recovery and families impacted by addiction," Vuolo added.

"To effectively make these changes, we have to continue to root out stigma against addiction, which remains pervasive among the public and professionals who interact with people with addiction," she said.

"There is now greater recognition that addiction is not a moral failing, but stigma is still reflected in the lack of urgency and willingness to adopt the major changes necessary to address the addiction crisis," she said.

More information

For more on drug overdose deaths, head to the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Poll: Many older adults plan to travel soon, but with COVID-19 precautions
Health News // 45 minutes ago
Poll: Many older adults plan to travel soon, but with COVID-19 precautions
Nearly 1 in 3 older Americans plan an extended trip next year, and 1 in 4 plan to travel for the holidays, but many will take COVID-19 into account, a new survey shows.
Fatal heart attack, stroke often first sign of heart trouble in smokers
Health News // 2 hours ago
Fatal heart attack, stroke often first sign of heart trouble in smokers
A fatal heart attack or stroke is often the first indication of heart disease in middle-aged smokers, according to a new study.
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provide vital additional immunity to cancer survivors and those receiving treatment for the disease, a study published Wednesday by the journal Cancer Cell.
Study: Teen social media posts about cutting, self-harm skyrocketing
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Teen social media posts about cutting, self-harm skyrocketing
American teens are increasingly turning to the social media giant Instagram to share graphic images of their own attempts to harm themselves, a new study reveals.
Salmonella cases tied to salami sticks spread to 10 states
Health News // 11 hours ago
Salmonella cases tied to salami sticks spread to 10 states
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Ten new illnesses in a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled salami sticks bring the total number to 31, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Lung cancer survival rates said to improve, but not for people of color
Health News // 13 hours ago
Lung cancer survival rates said to improve, but not for people of color
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lung cancer survival rates in the United States continue to rise, but certain racial groups are still hit hard by the disease, the American Lung Association reports.
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Drinking coffee or tea may a lower a person's risk for stroke and dementia, a study published Tuesday by the journal PLOS Medicine found.
Face masks don't hide emotions from kids, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Face masks don't hide emotions from kids, study shows
Children correctly identified actors' emotions whether they were wearing a mask or not, according to a new study.
Breast cancer diagnosis linked to higher odds for atrial fibrillation
Health News // 1 day ago
Breast cancer diagnosis linked to higher odds for atrial fibrillation
The odds of developing an abnormal heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation may increase in the wake of a breast cancer diagnosis, a new study suggests.
Stem cell therapy cuts death risk for some heart failure patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Stem cell therapy cuts death risk for some heart failure patients
Heart failure patients who fit a specific profile can benefit from injection of stem cells delivered directly into their heart muscle, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Study: Appendicitis can be diagnosed with low-dose CT scans
Study: Appendicitis can be diagnosed with low-dose CT scans
Woman may have naturally rid herself of HIV, raising hope for cure
Woman may have naturally rid herself of HIV, raising hope for cure
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine booster effective in people with cancer, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement