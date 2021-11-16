Trending
Health News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 1:10 PM

Face masks don't hide emotions from kids, study shows

By HealthDay News
A recent study showed that kids successfully read emotions more than 67% of the time when actors wore masks and more than 70% when they didn't wear masks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

For children, masks don't mask the emotions of others, a new study shows.

It included nearly 300 children, ages 3-6, who were shown 90 pictures featuring actors who expressed joy, sadness or anger. In half of the pictures, the actors wore face masks.

In most cases, the children correctly identified the actors' emotions whether they were wearing a mask or not, according to the study published Nov. 15 in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Overall rates of successfully reading emotions were more than 67% when the actors wore masks and more than 70% when they didn't wear masks. Older children had higher success rates. About a quarter of preschoolers had greater difficulty distinguishing sadness from anger and about 21% sometimes confused joy for anger or sadness.

"Actual face masks depicted in static pictures were significantly associated with emotion recognition in healthy preschool children, although differences were small and effect sizes were weak," the researchers from University Hospital Lausanne in Switzerland wrote.

The findings challenge concerns raised by some that the use of face masks in schools may harm younger children's development.

"Even with masks being worn, little kids can probably still make reasonable inferences about other people's emotions," Ashley Ruba, a developmental psychology expert in the Child Emotion Lab at University of Wisconsin-Madison who has made similar findings during the pandemic, told CNN.

"I like to point out that the face isn't the most important way we communicate our emotions, it is only one way. We also use tone of voice, we have body posture, we have other kinds of contextual clues that kids and adults can use to figure out how people are feeling," Ruba said.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on masks.

SOURCE: JAMA Network Open, Nov. 15, 2021 CNN

Copyright 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Coffee, tea may lower stroke, dementia risk, study finds
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Drinking coffee or tea may a lower a person's risk for stroke and dementia, a study published Tuesday by the journal PLOS Medicine found.
Breast cancer diagnosis linked to higher odds for atrial fibrillation
Health News // 1 hour ago
Breast cancer diagnosis linked to higher odds for atrial fibrillation
The odds of developing an abnormal heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation may increase in the wake of a breast cancer diagnosis, a new study suggests.
Stem cell therapy cuts death risk for some heart failure patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
Stem cell therapy cuts death risk for some heart failure patients
Heart failure patients who fit a specific profile can benefit from injection of stem cells delivered directly into their heart muscle, a new study finds.
Study: COVID-19 raises risk for sleep problems, fatigue
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 raises risk for sleep problems, fatigue
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- COVID-19 causes sleep problems and fatigue, but other factors may be behind a rise in depression and anxiety seen during pandemic, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Woman may have naturally rid herself of HIV, raising hope for cure
Health News // 3 hours ago
Woman may have naturally rid herself of HIV, raising hope for cure
Researchers have identified a second HIV-positive person whose body might have naturally cleared the infection -- sparking hope that studying such exceedingly rare events will help lead to a cure.
Suicides among gay men decline as countries become more tolerant
Health News // 4 hours ago
Suicides among gay men decline as countries become more tolerant
A new study confirms that when a country is more accepting of people who are LGBTQ, fewer gay or bisexual men take their own lives.
Study: Appendicitis can be diagnosed with low-dose CT scans
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: Appendicitis can be diagnosed with low-dose CT scans
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A new study finds low-dose scans can spot appendicitis readily while reducing patients' radiation exposure.
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Health News // 13 hours ago
Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Alcohol was the only trigger that was consistently associated with a-fib, although individual patients might be affected by less common triggers like dehydration or exercise.
Support of friends, relatives can help older adults avoid nursing homes, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Support of friends, relatives can help older adults avoid nursing homes, study finds
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Older adults with relatives or friends able to assist them with daily tasks and activities are less likely to spend significant time in a nursing home, a JAMA Internal Medicine study found.
Study: A synthetic progesterone may be tied to greater cancer risk in offspring
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: A synthetic progesterone may be tied to greater cancer risk in offspring
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- People who were exposed to a particular hormonal medication, 17-OHPC, in the womb may have a heightened risk of cancer later in life, a new study suggests.
