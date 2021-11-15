Watch Live
Health News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Antidepressants may prevent severe illness in COVID-19, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Antidepressant drugs called SSRIs may help treated severe COVID-19, according to a new study. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Treating COVID-19 patients with antidepressant drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, appears to reduce disease severity, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.

Infected patients treated with any SSRI were 8% less likely to die from the virus than those who did not receive the drugs, which are used in people with depression, the data showed.

Treatment with the SSRIs fluoxetine, which has been sold under the brand name Prozac, among others, or fluvoxamine, or Luvox, reduced the risk for death from COVID-19 by more than 25%, the researchers said.

The findings suggest that SSRIs, particularly fluoxetine and fluvoxamine, may offer a promising treatment for the virus, though larger clinical trials assessing their use are needed, according to the researchers.

"Our study simply shows an association between SSRIs and COVID-19 outcomes," study co-author Marina Sirota told UPI in an email.

"Additional clinical trials need to be carried out before these drugs can be used in patients going forward," said Sirota, an assistant professor of computational health sciences at the University of California-San Francisco.

Since the start of the pandemic, researchers have assessed several existing drugs as potential treatments for the virus.

For example, the steroid dexamethasone has helped reduce the lung and heart inflammation caused by severe COVID-19 and is now being used in many hospitalized patients.

In addition, antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid from Pfizer and molnupiravir from Merck appear to prevent serious illness after infection, according to their respective manufacturers.

Earlier studies have also found that fluvoxamine treatment may reduce an infected person's risk for developing severe COVID-19.

Conversely, studies of statins, which are used to lower cholesterol, have produced mixed results in infected patients.

For this research, Sirota and her colleagues analyzed data on more than 3,400 COVID-19 patients treated with various SSRIs, with 470 receiving fluoxetine only and 481 given either fluoxetine or fluvoxamine.

Among patients prescribed any SSRI, 15% died following treatment compared with 17% of those not given the drugs, the data showed.

However, of those treated with fluoxetine or either fluoxetine or fluvoxamine, 10% died, the researchers said.

It is unclear why these commonly used anti-depressants are seemingly effective against COVID-19, according Sirota.

Up to 10% of adults in the United States are prescribed the drugs for depression and anxiety, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

"[Our study] doesn't investigate the mechanism of action of why the drugs might work," Sirota said.

"Additional studies need to be carried out to investigate this question," she said.

Latest Headlines

Support of friends, relatives can help older adults avoid nursing homes, study finds
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Support of friends, relatives can help older adults avoid nursing homes, study finds
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Older adults with relatives or friends able to assist them with daily tasks and activities are less likely to spend significant time in a nursing home, a JAMA Internal Medicine study found.
Study: A synthetic progesterone may be tied to greater cancer risk in offspring
Health News // 50 minutes ago
Study: A synthetic progesterone may be tied to greater cancer risk in offspring
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- People who were exposed to a particular hormonal medication, 17-OHPC, in the womb may have a heightened risk of cancer later in life, a new study suggests.
Daily cup of coffee affect heart's rhythms, sometimes dangerously
Health News // 1 hour ago
Daily cup of coffee affect heart's rhythms, sometimes dangerously
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Your daily cup of joe might be a quick pick-me-up, but it comes with a mixed bag of good and not-so-good effects on your health, a new study reports.
Study links muscle mass to severity of hot flashes in women
Health News // 2 days ago
Study links muscle mass to severity of hot flashes in women
Older women with muscle loss are less likely to have menopause-related hot flashes, a new study finds.
Alzheimer's diagnosis may come with big cost to social life
Health News // 2 days ago
Alzheimer's diagnosis may come with big cost to social life
Alzheimer's is a devastating disease, slowly robbing patients of their memories and even their sense of selves. Now, new research shows it also robs sufferers of a healthy social life.
Mouse study points to potential breakthrough against spinal cord injury
Health News // 2 days ago
Mouse study points to potential breakthrough against spinal cord injury
Severe spinal cord injuries are incurable today in humans, but a new injectable therapy that restored motion in laboratory mice could pave the way for healing paralyzed people.
Study: Diet's effects on gut microbiome may increase colon cancer risk
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Diet's effects on gut microbiome may increase colon cancer risk
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Diets that adversely affect the health of the gut microbiome -- the bacteria in the digestive tract that helps the body process food -- may increase the risk for colon cancer, a study published by JAMA Network Open found
Report: Pregnancy, childbirth complications cost U.S. billions
Health News // 3 days ago
Report: Pregnancy, childbirth complications cost U.S. billions
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pregnancy and delivery complications for all births in 2019 will cost the United States more than $30 billion in healthcare expenses, lost productivity and social support services, a new report said.
Exercise helps ease arm, shoulder pain after breast cancer surgery, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise helps ease arm, shoulder pain after breast cancer surgery, study says
Arm and shoulder pain are common for women after breast cancer surgery, and beginning a supervised exercise program soon afterwards can go a long way to easing the discomfort, new research suggests.
COVID-19 vaccines safe for cancer patients, study confirms
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines safe for cancer patients, study confirms
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for most cancer patients, a new study confirms. Cancer patients have an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 because their immune systems have been weakened.
