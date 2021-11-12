Trending
Health News
Nov. 12, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines safe for cancer patients, study confirms

By HealthDay News
COVID-19 vaccines safe for cancer patients, study confirms
While cancer patients showed lower immune responses to the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States, researchers say they are both safe and effective for those undergoing treatment for a variety of solid organ and blood cancers. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for most cancer patients, a new study confirms.

Cancer patients have an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID because their immune systems have been weakened by their disease or treatments.

"We pursued this study because there were limited data on the safety of [COVID-19] vaccines in people with active cancer no published prospective clinical trials included this patient population," said co-lead investigator Dr. Justin Gainor.

He's director of the Center for Thoracic Cancers at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

RELATED Cancer patients, those on chemotherapy have worse COVID-19 prognosis

"There was also considerable uncertainty about how active treatment for cancer would affect the efficacy of the vaccines," Gainor said in a hospital news release. "Our data are reassuring on both safety and efficacy."

The study included more than 1,000 patients with a variety of solid-organ and blood cancers who had received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Thirty-two patients had also received vaccine booster doses.

As has been seen in healthy people, cancer patients who received the J&J vaccine had considerably lower immune responses than those who received the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

RELATED Study: 1 in 7 cancer patients worldwide missed a surgery due to pandemic

But whichever vaccine they receive, most cancer patients' immune responses are likely sufficient to protect them from severe COVID-19, according to findings published this week in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

"Our data suggest that patients with cancer should receive mRNA vaccines," Gainor said. "In addition, patients who received the J&J vaccine should be considered for additional vaccine doses."

Additional doses of the vaccine in the small number of patients who received them were safe and triggered a stronger immune response, the researchers found.

RELATED Study: COVID-19 shots shown effective in cancer patients up to 4 months later

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are immunocompromised -- including cancer patients -- receive additional doses of vaccine.

The study also found that cancer patients who had previous COVID-19 infection had stronger immune responses to vaccination. Older age predicted weaker responses, and immunity triggered by all the vaccines declined over time.

Cancer treatment had a smaller effect on immune responses than the type of vaccine that patients received.

Those who received chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants or corticosteroids had weaker immune responses, but researchers believed that most were still protected.

Patients who received treatments with immune checkpoint blockade -- a type of immunotherapy -- tended to have stronger immune responses.

"The vaccine side effects experienced by patients with cancer were similar to those experienced by healthy controls and were generally mild or moderate, which should be reassuring to patients," said co-lead investigator Dr. Vivek Naranbhai, a clinical fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Patients who reported worse side effects had slightly better immune responses, and those with previous COVID-19 infection also had more significant reactions to the vaccine.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more about COVID-19 vaccines for people with cancer.

SOURCE: Massachusetts General Hospital, news release, Nov. 10, 2021

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Report: Pregnancy, childbirth complications cost U.S. billions
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Report: Pregnancy, childbirth complications cost U.S. billions
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pregnancy and delivery complications for all births in 2019 will cost the United States more than an estimated $30 billion healthcare expenses, lost productivity and social support services, a new report said.
Exercise helps ease arm, shoulder pain after breast cancer surgery, study says
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Exercise helps ease arm, shoulder pain after breast cancer surgery, study says
Arm and shoulder pain are common for women after breast cancer surgery, and beginning a supervised exercise program soon afterwards can go a long way to easing the discomfort, new research suggests.
Non-confrontational approach to 'picky eaters' works better, survey says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Non-confrontational approach to 'picky eaters' works better, survey says
A survey of adults who were, and continue to be, finicky eaters suggests that rather than forcing a child to eat foods they don't like, parents will make more headway by embracing a non-confrontational approach.
Survey: Family health insurance premiums rise 4% this year, up 47% since 2011
Health News // 8 hours ago
Survey: Family health insurance premiums rise 4% this year, up 47% since 2011
A new survey shows the cost of annual family premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance rose 4%, to an average of $22,221 this year -- with employees responsible for covering about $6,000 of the premium.
U.S. sees decline in sepsis deaths, but older people more vulnerable
Health News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sees decline in sepsis deaths, but older people more vulnerable
While deaths from sepsis have dropped in the United States since 2000, older Americans remain particularly susceptible to the life-threatening bacterial infection, new government data shows.
Blood test accurately identifies people at risk for Alzheimer's, study finds
Health News // 21 hours ago
Blood test accurately identifies people at risk for Alzheimer's, study finds
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A new blood test may be more than 80% accurate at identifying people at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease, a study presented Thursday during the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston found.
Most premature baby to survive was born nearly 19 weeks early
Health News // 22 hours ago
Most premature baby to survive was born nearly 19 weeks early
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Alabama boy born nearly 19 weeks before his due date has been dubbed the world's most premature baby to survive by Guinness World Records.
Study: Diet loaded with pro-inflammatory foods increases dementia risk
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Diet loaded with pro-inflammatory foods increases dementia risk
A diet loaded with pro-inflammatory foods could make people up to three times more likely to experience memory loss and issues with language, problem-solving and other thinking skills as they age, new research suggests
Study: Cancer deaths in U.S. fall overall by 27% over last 50 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Cancer deaths in U.S. fall overall by 27% over last 50 years
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Fewer people are dying from cancer in the United States, thanks to improved diagnosis and treatment and better understanding of prevention, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: 'Enriched' baby formula unlikely to boost school grades later
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 'Enriched' baby formula unlikely to boost school grades later
Sorry, parents, but giving your babies enriched formula won't improve their chances of doing well in school when they're in their teens, a new study shows.
Advertisement

