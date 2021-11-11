Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 11, 2021 / 3:05 AM

Hospitalization for blood pressure spikes on the rise in U.S.

By HealthDay News

Despite a nationwide effort to control blood pressure, the number of seniors hospitalized for a sudden, sharp rise in blood pressure surged over the last two decades in the United States.

The largest increase was among Black Americans, with the highest rates in the South, new research shows.

Advertisement

The aim of the study was to "evaluate whether we have made any progress in the last 20 years about preventing hospitalization for acute hypertension. And the answer is no," said lead study author Yuan Lu.

She's an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at Yale University's Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation.

RELATED Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says

The analysis of data on Medicare beneficiaries older than 65 found that hospitalizations for these severe jumps in blood pressure more than doubled between 1999 and 2019.

The overall annual hospitalization rate for high blood pressure emergencies increased by 5.6% during that time, but increased by 6% among Black people.

Black patients also had a three times higher rate of hospitalization between 2017 and 2019, according to the study.

RELATED Stress-induced blockages raise risk for death in people with heart disease

"In this paper we looked at hospitalizations for acute hypertension, including hypertension emergency and urgency. These marked elevations in blood pressure require attention and interventions immediately, otherwise they could lead to target organ damage, including heart attack and stroke," Lu said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The finding that the hospitalization rate for blood pressure spikes is highest in the South is consistent with what is called a "stroke belt" in the medical literature, she said.

"What is most striking is the rapid increase in racial disparities of hospitalization for acute hypertension between Black and white beneficiaries, with Black people persistently having the higher rates during the last 20 years," study co-author Dr. Harlan Krumholz said in the release.

RELATED Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk

"This occurred in a time when there has been a tremendous increase in health care spending and important national efforts to eliminate disparities," added Krumholz, a professor of medicine and director of CORE.

"The lack of progress in reducing racial disparities in hospitalizations for acute hypertension highlight the need for new approaches to address both medical and nonmedical factors that contribute to such disparities," he said.

Blood pressure is considered elevated when you have consistent systolic readings of 130 mm Hg or higher or diastolic readings of 80 mm Hg or higher, according to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

The findings were published this week in the journal Circulation.

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has more on high blood pressure.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Placebo effect plays role in antidepressant impact on anxiety
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Placebo effect plays role in antidepressant impact on anxiety
Illustrating the power of the mind to heal itself, new research suggests that the placebo effect could help drive antidepressants' effects against anxiety disorders.
Study: Ban on menthol cigarettes in Canada had more people quit smoking
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: Ban on menthol cigarettes in Canada had more people quit smoking
A new study finds that Canada's ban on menthol cigarettes seemed to drive more smokers to quit, with overall cigarette sales dipping after the law took hold.
Mindfulness can boost mindset after cardiac arrest
Health News // 14 hours ago
Mindfulness can boost mindset after cardiac arrest
A new study suggests that cardiac arrest survivors who learn to focus their thoughts on the here and now during recovery are less likely to become depressed or anxious.
Study in Canada reveals possible gender bias in physician-to-surgeon referrals
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study in Canada reveals possible gender bias in physician-to-surgeon referrals
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Male physicians are more likely to refer patients who need surgery to male surgeons, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Surgery found.
Study: Sleep apnea may increase risk for severe COVID-19, death from virus
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Sleep apnea may increase risk for severe COVID-19, death from virus
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Adults with sleep apnea appear to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and death from the virus, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
COVID-19 pandemic puts spotlight on 'outdated' infection control practices
Health News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 pandemic puts spotlight on 'outdated' infection control practices
The COVID-19 pandemic has offered some lessons on respiratory disease transmission, and now a new review suggests that hospitals could use those insights to create even smarter infection-control policies.
Study suggests best bedtime to reduce risk for cardiovascular health issues
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests best bedtime to reduce risk for cardiovascular health issues
A new study that found hitting the sack between 10 and 11 p.m. may be the ideal time to cut the risk for cardiovascular trouble.
Study: Ultra-low dose of rituximab eases rheumatoid arthritis over long term
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Ultra-low dose of rituximab eases rheumatoid arthritis over long term
"Ultra-low" doses of the drug rituximab may be enough to keep some patients' rheumatoid arthritis under control for several years, a new, preliminary study suggests.
Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says
Younger Black people in the U.S. are experiencing spikes in obesity, type 2 diabetes and smoking, all risk factors for heart attack and stroke, and they're having higher rates of health complications, a new study says.
Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Women are much harder on themselves about extra pounds around their middle than men are, regardless of their weight. And the more they beat themselves up, the more likely they are to gain weight there, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Study: Ultra-low dose of rituximab eases rheumatoid arthritis over long term
Study: Ultra-low dose of rituximab eases rheumatoid arthritis over long term
Study suggests best bedtime to reduce risk for cardiovascular health issues
Study suggests best bedtime to reduce risk for cardiovascular health issues
Study: Sleep apnea may increase risk for severe COVID-19, death from virus
Study: Sleep apnea may increase risk for severe COVID-19, death from virus
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement