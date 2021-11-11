Trending
Nov. 11, 2021 / 12:19 PM

Most premature baby to survive was born nearly 19 weeks early

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Alabama boy born nearly 19 weeks before his due date has been dubbed the world's most premature baby to survive by Guinness World Records.

Michelle "Chelly" Butler said her son, Curtis Zy-Keith Means, had been due to be born Nov. 11, 2020, but was delivered at the gestational age of 21 weeks, 1 day on July 5, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Curtis' twin sister, C'Asya Means, survived for only one day after the delivery.

Butler said doctors told her Curtis' changes of survival were extremely low.

"The medical staff told me that they don't normally keep babies at that age," she told Guinness World Records. "It was very stressful."

Dr. Brian Sims, the neonatologist who oversaw the twins' delivery, said doctors were in "uncharted territory."

"The numbers say that babies at this age will not survive. Mom's question to me was: 'Can we give my babies a chance?'" he said.

Sims said the infant responded positively to oxygen and his heart rate and other vitals showed early signs of improvement.

"I've never seen a baby this young be as strong as he was," Sims said.

Curtis was cleared to go home on April 11 of this year, 275 days after his birth.

Curtis was delivered exactly one month after the previous record-holder, Wisconsin boy Richard Hutchinson, who was born at the gestational age of 21 weeks and 2 days on June 5, 2020.

Blood test accurately identifies people at risk for Alzheimer's, study finds
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Blood test accurately identifies people at risk for Alzheimer's, study finds
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A new blood test may be more than 80% accurate at identifying people at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease, a study presented Thursday during the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston found.
Study: Diet loaded with pro-inflammatory foods increases dementia risk
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Diet loaded with pro-inflammatory foods increases dementia risk
A diet loaded with pro-inflammatory foods could make people up to three times more likely to experience memory loss and issues with language, problem-solving and other thinking skills as they age, new research suggests
Study: Cancer deaths in U.S. fall overall by 27% over last 50 years
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Cancer deaths in U.S. fall overall by 27% over last 50 years
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Fewer people are dying from cancer in the United States, thanks to improved diagnosis and treatment and better understanding of prevention, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: 'Enriched' baby formula unlikely to boost school grades later
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: 'Enriched' baby formula unlikely to boost school grades later
Sorry, parents, but giving your babies enriched formula won't improve their chances of doing well in school when they're in their teens, a new study shows.
Hospitalization for blood pressure spikes on the rise in U.S.
Health News // 10 hours ago
Hospitalization for blood pressure spikes on the rise in U.S.
Despite a nationwide effort to control blood pressure, the number of seniors hospitalized for a sudden, sharp rise in blood pressure surged over the last two decades in the United States.
Study: Placebo effect plays role in antidepressant impact on anxiety
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: Placebo effect plays role in antidepressant impact on anxiety
Illustrating the power of the mind to heal itself, new research suggests that the placebo effect could help drive antidepressants' effects against anxiety disorders.
Study: Ban on menthol cigarettes in Canada had more people quit smoking
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Ban on menthol cigarettes in Canada had more people quit smoking
A new study finds that Canada's ban on menthol cigarettes seemed to drive more smokers to quit, with overall cigarette sales dipping after the law took hold.
Mindfulness can boost mindset after cardiac arrest
Health News // 23 hours ago
Mindfulness can boost mindset after cardiac arrest
A new study suggests that cardiac arrest survivors who learn to focus their thoughts on the here and now during recovery are less likely to become depressed or anxious.
Study in Canada reveals possible gender bias in physician-to-surgeon referrals
Health News // 1 day ago
Study in Canada reveals possible gender bias in physician-to-surgeon referrals
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Male physicians are more likely to refer patients who need surgery to male surgeons, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Surgery found.
Study: Sleep apnea may increase risk for severe COVID-19, death from virus
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Sleep apnea may increase risk for severe COVID-19, death from virus
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Adults with sleep apnea appear to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and death from the virus, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
