Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Study: Sleep apnea may increase risk for severe COVID-19, death from virus

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Sleep apnea may increase risk for severe COVID-19, death from virus
People with sleep apnea may be at increased risk for severe COVID-19, according to a new study. Photo courtesy of Penn Medicine

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Adults with sleep apnea appear to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and death from the virus, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.

Those with the common sleep disorder are 31% more likely to be hospitalized after being infected with the virus and 31% more likely to die from it, the data showed.

Advertisement

However, the sleep disorder does not increase a person's risk for infection, the researchers said.

"If there are concerning symptoms of sleep apnea, [people should] consider discussing with their health care providers the appropriateness of diagnostic sleep testing," study co-author Dr. Reena Mehra told UPI in an email.

RELATED Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots

"For those with an established diagnosis of sleep disordered breathing, such as sleep apnea, these data suggest that lowering of oxygen during sleep may result in poorer outcomes [with] COVID-19," said Mehra, who is director of sleep disorders research at the Cleveland Clinic.

About one in 15 adults in the United States have sleep apnea, a condition in which pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep occur more often than normal, resulting in disruptions in oxygen flow through the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

The most common and well-known symptoms of sleep apnea are loud snoring and changes in breathing patterns.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says

The condition can cause a condition called hypoxia, in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply, CDC says.

Hypoxia also is a complication associated with severe COVID-19, and a common reason for hospitalization after infection, Mehra and her colleagues said.

For this study, the researchers analyzed data on more than 350,000 adults tested for the virus within the Cleveland Clinic Health System, in Ohio and Florida, between March and November last year.

RELATED Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds

Just over 5,400 of those tested for COVID-19 had undergone a prior evaluation for sleep apnea, the researchers said.

Among those previously assessed for sleep apnea, 1,935, or 36%, tested positive for the virus. Of those with COVID-19, 1,018, or 53%, met the criteria for sleep apnea, the data showed.

Meanwhile, 1,646, or 47%, of the participants who tested negative for the virus had signs of the sleep disorder.

Participants who had both COVID-19 and sleep apnea were hospitalized with the virus at a 31% higher rate than those infected who did not have the sleep disorder.

In addition, those with both conditions were 31% more likely to die from the virus.

Advertisement

It is possible that the disruption in oxygen flow caused by sleep apnea leads to increased inflammation in key organs in the body, including the lungs and heart, resulting in more severe COVID-19, though more research is needed to confirm this, the researchers said.

"[Our] findings suggest that breathing disorders specific to sleep are the drivers of ... poor outcomes" with COVID-19, Mehra said.

However, "further data is needed to determine whether treatment of this sleep disordered breathing improves COVID-19 outcomes," she said.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 pandemic puts spotlight on 'outdated' infection control practices
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 pandemic puts spotlight on 'outdated' infection control practices
The COVID-19 pandemic has offered some lessons on respiratory disease transmission, and now a new review suggests that hospitals could use those insights to create even smarter infection-control policies.
Study suggests best bedtime to reduce risk for cardiovascular health issues
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study suggests best bedtime to reduce risk for cardiovascular health issues
A new study that found hitting the sack between 10 and 11 p.m. may be the ideal time to cut the risk for cardiovascular trouble.
Study: Ultra-low dose of rituximab eases rheumatoid arthritis over long term
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: Ultra-low dose of rituximab eases rheumatoid arthritis over long term
"Ultra-low" doses of the drug rituximab may be enough to keep some patients' rheumatoid arthritis under control for several years, a new, preliminary study suggests.
Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says
Younger Black people in the U.S. are experiencing spikes in obesity, type 2 diabetes and smoking, all risk factors for heart attack and stroke, and they're having higher rates of health complications, a new study says.
Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Women are much harder on themselves about extra pounds around their middle than men are, regardless of their weight. And the more they beat themselves up, the more likely they are to gain weight there, a new study says.
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Health News // 22 hours ago
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Most adults in the United States want stronger pain medications after surgical procedures, even if they may be addictive, such as opioids, but are willing to try other options if they're effective, a new survey found.
Stress-induced blockages raise risk for death in people with heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Stress-induced blockages raise risk for death in people with heart disease
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Stress worsens heart disease symptoms and increases the risk for death from heart attack or stroke among those with the condition, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
U.S. adolescents getting less sex education now than 25 years ago, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. adolescents getting less sex education now than 25 years ago, study finds
Sex Ed -- it's been a staple of public education for decades, but new research shows that only half of American teens are getting instruction that meets minimum standards.
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
When it comes to a COVID-19 shot, fear might be a self-fulfilling prophecy. A new study found that folks who worried about possible side effects after vaccination were more likely to actually experience them.
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Adults who vape could suffer a stroke at least a decade younger than those who smoke tobacco, a new study has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Ultra-low dose of rituximab eases rheumatoid arthritis over long term
Study: Ultra-low dose of rituximab eases rheumatoid arthritis over long term
Study suggests best bedtime to reduce risk for cardiovascular health issues
Study suggests best bedtime to reduce risk for cardiovascular health issues
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement