Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 4:49 PM

Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says
From 2007 to 2017, researchers found spikes in obesity, Type 2 diabetes and smoking among hospitalized younger Black people, suggesting they are facing increasing heart health risks. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

Young, Black people in the United States are experiencing significant spikes in obesity, Type 2 diabetes and smoking, all risk factors for heart attack and stroke.

Between 2007 and 2017 -- before the COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns it has created -- hospitalized Black people aged 18 to 44 had sharp increases in these risks.

Advertisement

They were also having higher rates of health complications and poor hospital outcomes, researchers found in a new study.

"We found surprising results," said study co-author Dr. Ankit Vyas, an internal medicine resident at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, in Beaumont, Texas.

RELATED Report: Rise in fast-food advertising largely targets Black, Hispanic youths

In addition to the data on smoking and obesity, "we found that diabetes, hypertension [high blood pressure], high cholesterol levels, kidney disease and many other heart-related problems are increasing compared to 10 years before," Vyas said.

A health equity expert said he was not surprised, noting that systemic societal issues also have led to health inequities for minority populations.

"One of the things that we have learned with COVID-19, it has really uncovered many of the disparities that exist in underrepresented minorities, as well as socioeconomically disadvantaged populations," said Dr. Paul Douglass, an interventional cardiologist in Atlanta.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. health spending 'disproportionately' tilted toward White people

He's also chair of the American College of Cardiology health equity task force.

Douglass and the American College of Cardiology were not involved in the study.

'Wake-up call'

RELATED Study: Primary care doctors often miss heart failure in women, black people

"This is a wake-up call and we need more research like this, that highlights the disproportionate burden of cardiovascular health on minority populations," Douglass said.

"I think that the more that we provide that type of clinical trial research, that we will be able to better recruit minorities into clinical trials so that we can understand the problems in a much more sophisticated way. And I think that having this type of information available to us underscores the importance of it," Douglass added.

For the study, the researchers compared inpatient hospital records on more than 1.3 million Black Americans hospitalized in 2007 with nearly 1.6 million hospitalized in 2017.

RELATED Study: Racist 'redlining' policies increased stroke risk for Black people

The investigators found the patients were younger: average age of 30 in 2017 compared to 31 in 2007. They also had higher rates of emergency hospital admissions (nearly 77% versus 75%), and they were more likely to be male (30% in 2017 compared to 29% in 2007).

Moreover, patients in the later period were three times more likely to have Type 2 diabetes with chronic complications, over twice as likely to have obesity and twice as likely to smoke tobacco, the findings showed.

Advertisement

When the researchers examined hospitalization outcomes, they found they were worse in 2017, even with advances in medications and improved screening and diagnostic techniques.

The team found a 30% increased risk of heart attack and heart rhythm disturbances, a 50% increased risk of stroke and a 90% increased risk of blood clot in one of the big arteries of the heart.

There was also a 150% increased risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and a 200% increased risk of cardiogenic shock, the most severe form of heart failure.

Lifestyle changes help

Black people aren't doomed to poor heart health, however. People can redirect their health outcomes through a variety of lifestyle changes, using the American Heart Association's Life's Simple 7, Vyas said.

This includes controlling blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar getting more activity eating healthier foods losing weight and quitting smoking.

Handling stress is also important, Vyas said, suggesting yoga and meditation, which can also help with depression. Abstaining from alcohol should also be encouraged among young people, he advised.

Seeing a doctor for annual visits, even while younger, could catch issues earlier, he said. Vyas suggested raising public awareness about various health programs.

Young people should be encouraged to work with health care professionals to learn about affordable options that might be available to them, he suggested.

Advertisement

"The government can include more resources along with the help of primary care physicians and charity organizations to have more screening options for the remote areas, or other people who cannot afford these things. Availability of screening can be very much helpful in this aspect," Vyas said.

The findings were scheduled for presentation at the upcoming American Heart Association online annual meeting, Nov. 13 through Nov. 15. Data presented at medical meetings is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Douglass talked about the social determinants of health -- that is, the conditions and environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship and age -- that affect their health risks.

Chief among those determinants are poor access to health care, healthy foods and safe environments for exercise, as well as individual income, Douglass said.

Change will start with a serious and honest discussion about the impact of institutional racism on health outcomes, he said, and then creating policies and regulations that address the issues.

"The only thing that is a little bit of a surprise, and disheartening, is the fact that we're identifying this in a younger population," Douglass said. This means the social determinants of health really are having a significant impact on a younger population of patients, he added.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heart disease.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Health News // 51 minutes ago
Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Women are much harder on themselves about extra pounds around their middle than men are, regardless of their weight. And the more they beat themselves up, the more likely they are to gain weight there, a new study says.
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Health News // 4 hours ago
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Most adults in the United States want stronger pain medications after surgical procedures, even if they may be addictive, such as opioids, but are willing to try other options if they're effective, a new survey found.
Stress-induced blockages raise risk for death in people with heart disease
Health News // 6 hours ago
Stress-induced blockages raise risk for death in people with heart disease
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Stress worsens heart disease symptoms and increases the risk for death from heart attack or stroke among those with the condition, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
U.S. adolescents getting less sex education now than 25 years ago, study finds
Health News // 7 hours ago
U.S. adolescents getting less sex education now than 25 years ago, study finds
Sex Ed -- it's been a staple of public education for decades, but new research shows that only half of American teens are getting instruction that meets minimum standards.
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
When it comes to a COVID-19 shot, fear might be a self-fulfilling prophecy. A new study found that folks who worried about possible side effects after vaccination were more likely to actually experience them.
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Adults who vape could suffer a stroke at least a decade younger than those who smoke tobacco, a new study has found.
Study: Air pollution exposure raises depression risk, affects brain function
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Air pollution exposure raises depression risk, affects brain function
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Exposure to high levels of air pollution increases a person's risk for depression and adversely affects problem-solving and brain function, a Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences study found.
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
The sale of unproven and unapproved stem cell treatments has skyrocketed in the United States, according to a new five-year study that found a wide range of uses jump fourfold in recent years.
British study suggests violent video games do not lead to real violence
Health News // 1 day ago
British study suggests violent video games do not lead to real violence
Will boys fixated on gore-filled video games become violent in real life? Many parents may worry that's the case, but new and reassuring research finds violent video games don't trigger actual violence in kids.
Study: Unemployed, uninsured less likely to receive cancer screening
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Unemployed, uninsured less likely to receive cancer screening
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Unemployed adults in the United States are less likely to undergo recommended cancer screening due to a lack of health insurance, a survey published Monday by the journal Cancer found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement