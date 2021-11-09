Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 4:26 PM

Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Study: Women feel more stigma from 'spare tire' around middle than men
Social stigma around belly fat can take a worse toll on women than it does men, according to new research. File Photo courtesy of pxhere

Belly fat. No one wants it, but women are much harder on themselves about extra pounds wrapped around their middle than men are, regardless of how much they weigh.

And the more they beat themselves up about their "spare tire," the more likely women are to gain weight in this high-risk area, new research suggests.

Advertisement

Visceral fat, also known as belly fat, wraps around the organs in the abdomen, and is thought to be more dangerous than other types of fat.

"This study contributes to a growing evidence base which shows that blaming oneself for one's weight and engaging in self-stigma may be harmful to health, particularly for women," said Rebecca Puhl, deputy director at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health at the University of Connecticut.

RELATED Belly fat can adapt to resist weight-loss strategies, study finds

This isn't surprising given how societal ideals of female beauty emphasize thinness, said Puhl, who has no ties to the new research.

"Women who have bodies that deviate from this unrealistic ideal are vulnerable to blame, shame and stigma, often publicly, as we see so frequently on social media platforms," she noted.

They feel like they're at fault, and turn the stigma inward. As a result, women may be more likely to use food as a way to cope with stress and other negative emotions, Puhl said.

Advertisement
RELATED Tai chi may be as good as 'regular' exercise for belly fat

Researchers led by Natalie Keirns, a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at Oklahoma State University, set out to understand how self-stigma about weight affects belly fat in men and women.

Seventy men and women completed a questionnaire that rates self-stigma about weight on an ascending scale of 1 to 7. The researchers also used scans to measure visceral and total body fat in all participants.

Women scored 3.5 on average on this scale, compared with 2.7 among men.

RELATED Belly fat can harm heart health even among those who aren't obese

For women, each 1-point rise in their score corresponded to an average increase of 0.14 pounds of visceral fat. By contrast, there was no relationship between score and visceral fat in men.

Weight stigma is a chronic stressor that forces people to churn out higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which in turn leads to the accumulation of more visceral fat and greater risk for heart disease, the researchers concluded.

The ultimate goal should be to eliminate weight stigma, Puhl said.

"This requires shifting societal attitudes about weight, educating the public about the complex causes of obesity, challenging harmful ideals of thinness, treating weight discrimination as a legitimate injustice, and implementing policies to prohibit unfair treatment of people because of their weight," Puhl said.

Advertisement

Unless and until this happens, it's important to raise awareness of the harms of weight stigma and provide more support for people who are experiencing weight stigma, she said.

"Removing personal blame is key, and that requires changing the existing narrative in our society that continues to ignore the complex causes of body weight regulation," Puhl said.

American Heart Association volunteer expert Dr. Chiadi Ericson Ndumele agreed. He is the Robert E. Meyerhoff assistant professor of cardiology in the Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Internalizing weight bias may also lead to avoidance of doctors, Ndumele noted. Women may feel judged about their weight by health care professionals and avoid medical care as a result, he said.

"Weight stigma gets in the way of our ability to really address obesity in the most constructive ways," Ndumele said. "When an individual understands the complexity around obesity, they are less likely to feel stigma and more likely to adopt a healthy lifestyle."

Obesity is not caused by laziness or lack of willpower. Instead, it is sired by a complex relationship between your genes, your hormones, your choices and your environment, he said.

Advertisement

The study did have its share of limitations. It only measured the relationship between self-stigma and belly fat at one point in time, which makes it difficult to determine cause and effect, Ndumele said.

The findings will be presented this weekend at the American Heart Association's annual online meeting. Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The American Heart Association offers tips on how to lose weight and keep it off.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says
Health News // 25 minutes ago
Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says
Younger Black people in the U.S. are experiencing spikes in obesity, type 2 diabetes and smoking, all risk factors for heart attack and stroke, and they're having higher rates of health complications, a new study says.
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Health News // 4 hours ago
Survey: Most people prefer opioids after surgery, would accept other painkillers
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Most adults in the United States want stronger pain medications after surgical procedures, even if they may be addictive, such as opioids, but are willing to try other options if they're effective, a new survey found.
Stress-induced blockages raise risk for death in people with heart disease
Health News // 6 hours ago
Stress-induced blockages raise risk for death in people with heart disease
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Stress worsens heart disease symptoms and increases the risk for death from heart attack or stroke among those with the condition, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
U.S. adolescents getting less sex education now than 25 years ago, study finds
Health News // 7 hours ago
U.S. adolescents getting less sex education now than 25 years ago, study finds
Sex Ed -- it's been a staple of public education for decades, but new research shows that only half of American teens are getting instruction that meets minimum standards.
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
When it comes to a COVID-19 shot, fear might be a self-fulfilling prophecy. A new study found that folks who worried about possible side effects after vaccination were more likely to actually experience them.
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Adults who vape could suffer a stroke at least a decade younger than those who smoke tobacco, a new study has found.
Study: Air pollution exposure raises depression risk, affects brain function
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Air pollution exposure raises depression risk, affects brain function
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Exposure to high levels of air pollution increases a person's risk for depression and adversely affects problem-solving and brain function, a Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences study found.
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
The sale of unproven and unapproved stem cell treatments has skyrocketed in the United States, according to a new five-year study that found a wide range of uses jump fourfold in recent years.
British study suggests violent video games do not lead to real violence
Health News // 1 day ago
British study suggests violent video games do not lead to real violence
Will boys fixated on gore-filled video games become violent in real life? Many parents may worry that's the case, but new and reassuring research finds violent video games don't trigger actual violence in kids.
Study: Unemployed, uninsured less likely to receive cancer screening
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Unemployed, uninsured less likely to receive cancer screening
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Unemployed adults in the United States are less likely to undergo recommended cancer screening due to a lack of health insurance, a survey published Monday by the journal Cancer found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Study: Vaping worse than smoking for boosting stroke risk at young age
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement