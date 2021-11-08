Watch Live
Former President Barack Obama speaks at U.N. Climate Change Conference in Scotland
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 9:11 AM

Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
Getting dietary fats from plants -- such as olive oil -- rather than meats may help reduce risk for stroke, according to a new study. File Photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock

People who get their dietary fat from olive oil rather than steak may help reduce their risk of suffering a stroke, a preliminary study suggests.

The study, of more than 100,000 health professionals, found that those who favored vegetable oils and other plant foods as their source of fat generally had a lower risk of stroke over the years.

Advertisement

Overall, the 20% of people with the highest intake of vegetable fats had a 12% lower risk of suffering a stroke over 27 years, compared to people with the lowest intake of those fats.

On the other end of the spectrum were people who got much of their dietary fat from meat. The 20% with the highest intake of those fats were 16% more likely to suffer a stroke, compared to the 20% with the lowest intake.

RELATED 'MIND' diet may help preserve brain health in people with MS

Many studies have looked at the relationship between dietary fat and stroke risk. This one focused on the food sources of that fat, said lead researcher Fenglei Wang, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston.

And the findings, he said, favor replacing beef fat with vegetable oils like olive, soybean or corn.

Wang will present the results Saturday at an online meeting of the American Heart Association. Studies released at meetings are generally considered preliminary until they are published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Mediterranean diet may counter erectile dysfunction in middle-aged men

The findings do not imply that dietary fat is the whole story when it comes to cardiovascular health, said Alice Lichtenstein, a professor of nutrition science at Tufts University in Boston.

Lichtenstein, who was not involved in the study, is lead author of the AHA's latest dietary advice, which was published earlier this month.

She said overall diet quality is the key, and not any single nutrient.

RELATED Sugar, high-fructose corn syrup linked to ADHD, bipolar, aggressive behavior

"People who eat a lot of vegetable fats are probably doing many other things, too -- like eating fruits and vegetables, exercising and not smoking," Lichtenstein said.

The study did account for many of those variables to arrive at its figures regarding dietary fat. And, Lichtenstein said, the negative health effects of saturated fat likely account for some of the higher stroke risk among red meat fans.

In contrast, people who favored plant-based fats probably ate little saturated fat.

But the point remains that people should focus on their whole diet, Lichtenstein said.

"I think we still have a hangover from the 1990s," she noted, referring to the period when "low-fat" became the rage.

In its advice, the AHA encourages people to eat plenty of whole and "minimally processed" foods, and cut heavily processed foods like chips, crackers and other snack favorites.

Advertisement

That helps limit less-than-healthy fats, as well as sugar and sodium, Lichtenstein said. Just as important, a diet high in foods like fruits, vegetables, high-fiber grains and fish will supply the nutrients people need to support their cardiovascular health.

As for fat, the AHA recommends focusing on the source: Use liquid vegetable oils, like olive, canola and safflower oils, rather than butter. And go for foods like nuts, nut butters, seeds and avocado.

Meat is not off the table, according to Lichtenstein. But choose lean cuts, avoid processed meats, and replace some meat servings with fatty fish -- which is high in the omega-3 fatty acids that are linked to reduced risks of heart disease and stroke.

For the study, Wang's team used data from two long-running studies of U.S. health care professionals, involving more than 117,000 participants in all. At the outset, in the 1980s, and then every four years, they completed detailed diet questionnaires.

Over 27 years, nearly 6,200 participants had a stroke. That risk dipped as intake of plant-based fats increased. In contrast, the risk rose in tandem with consumption of fat from meat.

For each daily serving of red meat, the risk of stroke climbed 8%, and for each serving of processed meat, it rose by 12%.

Advertisement

That, Wang said, was after the researchers accounted for factors such as calorie intake, exercise habits, smoking and drinking, and conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

People switching to a more plant-rich diet do need some savvy. If you're buying packaged meat "alternatives," for example, check the label for things like sodium and sugar content, Lichtenstein said.

In general, she said, the less processed the food is, the better.

More information

The American Heart Association has more information on dietary fats.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Health News // 2 days ago
Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
As clocks are turned back an hour this weekend and it gets dark earlier, many will grapple with seasonal affective disorder -- also known as winter or seasonal depression -- which affects up to 5% of people in the U.S.
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Bypass surgery is slightly better overall than stenting to open blocked arteries in people with severe coronary artery disease, new research shows.
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Two cats and one dog tested positive for the Alpha variant of COVID-19, first identified in England in September and commonly referred to as the "U.K. variant," according to a study published Friday.
School screening for depression doubles chance teens get treatment
Health News // 2 days ago
School screening for depression doubles chance teens get treatment
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- High school students who participate in a universal screening program for depression are twice as likely to get treatment as those who do not, according to a new study of public schools in Pennsylvania.
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Feeding eggs to infants could reduce their risk of egg allergy later on, new research suggests.
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Older folks who eat fish a couple of times a week may be doing their brains a favor. New research suggests that fish, even in moderate amounts, helps stave off vascular disease that may ultimately lead to dementia.
Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns
Health News // 3 days ago
Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns
Moms who had COVID-19 when they gave birth may help stimulate their infant's burgeoning immunity against the virus by breastfeeding, a small study hints.
Some reflux, ulcer meds may raise kidney damage risk after heart surgery
Health News // 3 days ago
Some reflux, ulcer meds may raise kidney damage risk after heart surgery
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Adults undergoing heart surgery who take heartburn medication before the procedure are more likely to develop acute kidney injury and to die during hospitalization, a study found.
COVID-19 vaccines garner good response in people with Crohn's, colitis
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines garner good response in people with Crohn's, colitis
Good news for people with inflammatory bowel disease and worry that the immune-suppressing drugs they take might blunt their response to COVID-19 vaccines: Research finds vaccination triggers a strong immune response.
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Health News // 3 days ago
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Global supply chain shortages are affecting U.S. healthcare in often unexpected ways, as doctors and hospitals find themselves scrounging for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals that are in short supply.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement