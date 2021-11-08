Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 1:02 PM

Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.

By HealthDay News
Sales of unproven, unapproved stem cell therapies booming in U.S.
The availability of unapproved stem cell treatments in the United States has jumped four-fold since 2016, according to new research. Photo by fernandozhiminaicela/Pixabay

The sale of unproven and unapproved stem cell treatments has skyrocketed in the United States, according to a new five-year study.

The study found a fourfold jump since 2016 in the availability of the treatments, which claim to do everything from relieving pain to slowing aging.

Advertisement

People who use these treatments are needlessly spending thousands of dollars and could be putting their health at risk, study author Leigh Turner warned.

"One of the most troubling features of this marketplace is that businesses selling unproven and non-FDA-approved stem cell products often use marketing misrepresentations and aggressive sales tactics to exploit the hope, suffering, fear or desperation of patients," said Turner, a professor of health, society and behavior at the University of California, Irvine.

RELATED Report links 20 cases of bacterial infection to unapproved stem cell therapies

Using online search tools, the study identified 1,480 U.S. businesses and 2,754 clinics offering purported stem cell treatments. That compares to 351 businesses and 570 clinics that did so five years ago.

The United States now has more locations offering such treatments than any other country, including those that were once hot spots for so-called "stem cell tourism," the findings showed.

Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, has resulted in life-saving treatment of patients with certain types of cancer and blood diseases. But the safety and effectiveness of stem cell products needs further testing, according to a university news release.

Advertisement
RELATED Researchers identify method for improving health of lab-grown stem cells

In this study, the states with the highest number of stem cell clinics are California (347), Texas (333) and Florida (310).

The findings were published this month in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

"Many of these 'clinics' are promoting unlicensed and unproven stem cell products and claim their interventions do not require FDA approval," said Turner, a member of UC-Irvine's stem cell research center and ethics leader at its Institute for Clinical and Translational Science.

RELATED Mini CRISPR system promises easier cell engineering, gene therapy

"However, that couldn't be further from the truth," Turner said.

Turner said there is widespread promotion of products that do require authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before marketing.

"In many cases, these clinics are using misleading advertising and predatory marketing techniques," he warned.

Claims about the treatments include helping with pain (85%+), orthopedic diseases and injuries (46%+), and sports-related injuries (22%+).

The claims range from helping with hair loss and slowing the aging process to strengthening the immune system to protect against COVID-19.

Out-of-pocket costs for the treatments range from $1,200 to $28,000, with an average of about $5,100.

Unproven and unapproved stem cell products pose numerous risks to patients and have caused some serious harm to some, according to Turner, who added that the situation is likely to continue unless the FDA and other agencies step up enforcement.

Advertisement

More information

Read a U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning about unapproved stem cell therapies.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

British study suggests violent video games do not lead to real violence
Health News // 2 hours ago
British study suggests violent video games do not lead to real violence
Will boys fixated on gore-filled video games become violent in real life? Many parents may worry that's the case, but new and reassuring research finds violent video games don't trigger actual violence in kids.
Study: Unemployed, uninsured less likely to receive cancer screening
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Unemployed, uninsured less likely to receive cancer screening
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Unemployed adults in the United States are less likely to undergo recommended cancer screening due to a lack of health insurance, a survey published Monday by the journal Cancer found.
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
People who get their dietary fat from olive oil rather than steak may help reduce their risk of suffering a stroke, a preliminary study suggests.
Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Health News // 2 days ago
Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
As clocks are turned back an hour this weekend and it gets dark earlier, many will grapple with seasonal affective disorder -- also known as winter or seasonal depression -- which affects up to 5% of people in the U.S.
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Bypass surgery is slightly better overall than stenting to open blocked arteries in people with severe coronary artery disease, new research shows.
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Two cats and one dog tested positive for the Alpha variant of COVID-19, first identified in England in September and commonly referred to as the "U.K. variant," according to a study published Friday.
School screening for depression doubles chance teens get treatment
Health News // 3 days ago
School screening for depression doubles chance teens get treatment
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- High school students who participate in a universal screening program for depression are twice as likely to get treatment as those who do not, according to a new study of public schools in Pennsylvania.
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Feeding eggs to infants could reduce their risk of egg allergy later on, new research suggests.
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Older folks who eat fish a couple of times a week may be doing their brains a favor. New research suggests that fish, even in moderate amounts, helps stave off vascular disease that may ultimately lead to dementia.
Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns
Health News // 3 days ago
Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns
Moms who had COVID-19 when they gave birth may help stimulate their infant's burgeoning immunity against the virus by breastfeeding, a small study hints.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement