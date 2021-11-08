Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Study: Unemployed, uninsured less likely to receive cancer screening

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Unemployed, uninsured less likely to receive cancer screening
Researchers say that unemployed, uninsured people are less likely to undergo routine cancer screenings -- and that these gaps decrease their long-term likelihood for staying up-to-date on routine screenings. File Photo by CristinaMuraca/Shutterstock

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Unemployed adults in the United States are less likely to undergo recommended cancer screening because they lack health insurance, a survey published Monday by the journal Cancer found.

More than 40% of responding adults who were unemployed reported that they did not have health insurance, compared with just 10% of those who had a job, the data showed.

Advertisement

Compared with those who were employed at the time of the study, fewer unemployed adults indicated they were up-to-date on recommended screening for breast, cervical, colorectal and prostate cancers.

For example, 68% of unemployed adults had been screened for breast cancer versus 78% of those currently working, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study: Cancer risk higher among Hispanic people compared to White people

And, screening rates for colorectal cancers, including colon cancer, were lower among the unemployed, at 42%, than the employed, at 49%.

"People who were unemployed at the time of the survey were less likely to have a recent cancer screening test and they were also less likely to be up-to-date with their cancer screenings over the long term," study co-author Stacey Fedewa said in a press release.

"This suggests that being unemployed at a single point in time may hinder both recent and potentially longer-term screening practices," said Fedewa, a senior principal scientist at the American Cancer Society.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Medicare reduces older adults' risk for catastrophic health expenses

Not undergoing routine screening for cancer can increase a person's risk of being diagnosed with late-stage cancer, which is more difficult to treat than cancer that is detected at an early stage.

About 30 million people in the United States do not have health insurance, the Department of Health and Human Services estimates.

Screening guidelines differ by type of cancer.

RELATED Cancer patients less likely to face 'catastrophic' care costs under ACA, study finds

For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults undergo screening for colon cancer, via colonoscopy, starting between age 45 and 50.

It also advises women to get screened for cervical cancer every three years, starting in their 20s, while they should undergo mammograms between age 50 and 74.

Prostate cancer screening recommendations are less clear.

For this study, Fedewa and her colleagues analyzed information from adults under age 65 who responded to the 2000-2018 National Health Interview Survey, a nationally representative annual survey of the United States population on health and insurance status.

Among the unemployed, 79% had been screened for cervical cancer, compared with 86% of those currently working, the data showed.

Similarly, 25% of the unemployed said they had been screened for prostate cancer, while 36% of the employed had done so.

All differences in cancer screening rates were eliminated after the researchers accounted for health insurance coverage, highlighting the importance of insurance coverage for enabling individuals to receive recommended cancer screening tests, they said.

Advertisement

"Our finding that insurance coverage fully accounted for unemployed adults' lower cancer screening utilization is potentially good news, because it's modifiable," Fedewa said.

"When people are unemployed and have health insurance, they have screening rates that are similar to employed adults," she said.

Latest Headlines

British study suggests violent video games do not lead to real violence
Health News // 57 minutes ago
British study suggests violent video games do not lead to real violence
Will boys fixated on gore-filled video games become violent in real life? Many parents may worry that's the case, but new and reassuring research finds violent video games don't trigger actual violence in kids.
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
People who get their dietary fat from olive oil rather than steak may help reduce their risk of suffering a stroke, a preliminary study suggests.
Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Health News // 2 days ago
Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
As clocks are turned back an hour this weekend and it gets dark earlier, many will grapple with seasonal affective disorder -- also known as winter or seasonal depression -- which affects up to 5% of people in the U.S.
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Bypass surgery better than stents to open blocked arteries in some patients
Bypass surgery is slightly better overall than stenting to open blocked arteries in people with severe coronary artery disease, new research shows.
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Two cats and one dog tested positive for the Alpha variant of COVID-19, first identified in England in September and commonly referred to as the "U.K. variant," according to a study published Friday.
School screening for depression doubles chance teens get treatment
Health News // 3 days ago
School screening for depression doubles chance teens get treatment
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- High school students who participate in a universal screening program for depression are twice as likely to get treatment as those who do not, according to a new study of public schools in Pennsylvania.
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Feeding eggs to infants could reduce their risk of egg allergy later on, new research suggests.
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Older folks who eat fish a couple of times a week may be doing their brains a favor. New research suggests that fish, even in moderate amounts, helps stave off vascular disease that may ultimately lead to dementia.
Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns
Health News // 3 days ago
Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns
Moms who had COVID-19 when they gave birth may help stimulate their infant's burgeoning immunity against the virus by breastfeeding, a small study hints.
Some reflux, ulcer meds may raise kidney damage risk after heart surgery
Health News // 3 days ago
Some reflux, ulcer meds may raise kidney damage risk after heart surgery
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Adults undergoing heart surgery who take heartburn medication before the procedure are more likely to develop acute kidney injury and to die during hospitalization, a study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Experts: After clocks 'fall back,' watch out for seasonal mood changes
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
COVID-19 Alpha variant detected in dogs, cats in England
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement