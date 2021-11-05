Watch Live
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell honored at funeral at Washington National Cathedral
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 5, 2021 / 11:00 AM

School screening for depression doubles chance teens get treatment

By Brian P. Dunleavy
School screening for depression doubles chance teens get treatment
Universal screening for depression in high schools can improve identification of teens at risk, a new study has found. Photo by Sasint/Pixabay

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- High school students who participate in a universal screening program for depression are twice as likely to begin treatment for the disorder as those who do not, according to a study of public schools in Pennsylvania published Friday by JAMA Network Open.

Teens screened for the disorder were also nearly six times as likely to be identified with major depressive disorder symptoms and had a three-fold higher likelihood of receiving follow-up care from educators, the data showed.

Advertisement

"From a school standpoint, identifying students with depression is likely to improve academic performance and lifelong professional success and personal wellness," study co-author Dr. Deepa L. Sekhar told UPI in an email.

The "hope" would be that universal screening for depression also would reduce rates of suicide and substance abuse among teens, said Sekhar, an associate professor of pediatrics at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey.

RELATED Stress over shootings, violence at schools raises LA teens' risk for anxiety, study finds

Major depressive disorder, or clinical depression, is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest in daily activities, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

From 2008 to 2018, the number of high school students with depression rose to 14.4% from 8.3%, the institute estimates.

Advertisement

The disorder is often associated with suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death among adolescents and teens, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Most teens with depression, substance use issues don't get simultaneous care

Because most teenagers are enrolled in public schools, universal screening for depression in this setting may be a more effective approach to identifying symptoms and treating the disorder, Sekhar said.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine, recommends universal depression screening for 12- to 18-year-olds as part of their annual check-up.

However, fewer than half of people in this age group have regular physician checkups and even fewer get screened, according to earlier research by Sekhar and her colleagues.

RELATED Screen time rises, physical activity dives for U.S. kids, teens during pandemic

For this three-year study, the researchers enrolled more than 12,000 students in grades nine through 12 from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools.

Roughly half the teens in the study participated in a universal screening program for depression at school, during which they were evaluated for disease symptoms using a standard questionnaire once every two years, while the rest did not.

Those who did not participate in universal screening were evaluated for the disorder only if they exhibited symptoms or were deemed to be at risk due to behavior or academic performance, according to the researchers.

Advertisement

Among all students in the study, 1,226, or 9.5%, had symptoms of depression, including 15.9% in the universal screening group and 3.1% in the other group, the data showed.

"Rates of depression among adolescents are rising [so] we need better ways to reach" people in this age group, Sekhar said.

"Students who participated in universal school-based depression screening were twice as likely to initiate treatment compared to their peers who did not receive screening," she said.

Latest Headlines

Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says
Feeding eggs to infants could reduce their risk of egg allergy later on, new research suggests.
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Health News // 8 hours ago
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Older folks who eat fish a couple of times a week may be doing their brains a favor. New research suggests that fish, even in moderate amounts, helps stave off vascular disease that may ultimately lead to dementia.
Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns
Health News // 10 hours ago
Breastfeeding by moms who've had COVID-19 may help protect newborns
Moms who had COVID-19 when they gave birth may help stimulate their infant's burgeoning immunity against the virus by breastfeeding, a small study hints.
Some reflux, ulcer meds may raise kidney damage risk after heart surgery
Health News // 16 hours ago
Some reflux, ulcer meds may raise kidney damage risk after heart surgery
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Adults undergoing heart surgery who take heartburn medication before the procedure are more likely to develop acute kidney injury and to die during hospitalization, a study found.
COVID-19 vaccines garner good response in people with Crohn's, colitis
Health News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines garner good response in people with Crohn's, colitis
Good news for people with inflammatory bowel disease and worry that the immune-suppressing drugs they take might blunt their response to COVID-19 vaccines: Research finds vaccination triggers a strong immune response.
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Health News // 23 hours ago
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Global supply chain shortages are affecting U.S. healthcare in often unexpected ways, as doctors and hospitals find themselves scrounging for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals that are in short supply.
Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- People genetically predisposed to developing a smoking habit who then become regular tobacco users increase their risk for age-related macular degeneration, a study published by JAMA Ophthalmology found.
Urine test may help spot more aggressive forms of prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Urine test may help spot more aggressive forms of prostate cancer
A urine test might one day be able to tell which prostate cancer patients need immediate treatment and which don't, British researchers report.
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Health News // 1 day ago
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Transplant patients and certain other folks may need four shots of COVID-19 vaccine for optimal protection, new research suggests.
Insomnia linked to increased risk for brain aneurysm in study
Health News // 1 day ago
Insomnia linked to increased risk for brain aneurysm in study
In a study of about 70,000 adults, researchers found that people with a genetic predisposition to insomnia were at somewhat higher risk of a brain aneurysm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Eating fish a couple times a week may help keep brain sharp, study says
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk
Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk
Study: J&J vaccine up to 74% effective, even with Delta variant circulating
Study: J&J vaccine up to 74% effective, even with Delta variant circulating
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement